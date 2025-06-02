Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (6/1/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 26-June 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Noelle Steines of Tipton girls track & field.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Chloe Bolte, Sumner-Fredericksburg girls golf
Bolte was the only 2A individual to finish in the red, carding a two-day total of 1-under to take home top honors.
Gabriella Fleming, Cedar Rapids Xavier girls tennis
Fleming made it back-to-back state 1A championships, picking up the singles title with a straight-set win. She did not drop a set during the state tournament.
Payton Hadley, Charles City softball
Hadley was 5-for-4 with four singles and a double, driving in three and scoring once.
Paige Kampman, Clarksville softball
Kampman was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and two singles, driving in six while scoring three times.
Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman softball
Kruckenberg pitched a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 1-0 win for the Knights over North Butler.
Charlie LeGrand, Cedar Rapids Xavier boys tennis
LeGrand helped the Saints sweep state tennis gold, winning singles with a three-set victory over Easton Moon of North Polk in the finals of 1A.
Ava Lohrbach, Gilbert girls golf
Lohrbach fired a 136 including a second round 66 to claim 3A state golf honors, leading the Tigers to the team title.
Sergio Mijangos, Sioux City Bishop Heelan boys soccer
In a postseason contest, Mijangos tallied six goals and an assist, leading the Crusaders to a 10-0 victory.
Layne Peska, Iowa Valley baseball
Peska had himself a night, going 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBI.
Hunter Polley, West Marshall boys golf
Polley shot rounds of 3-under and 1-under to win the 2A state boys golf title, as the junior carded 10 birdies and 20 par holes.
Parker Rodgers, Nevada boys golf
Rodgers put on a clinic to claim the 3A state boys golf title, shooting a two-round total of 7-under to win by one shot. He had nine birdies over 36 holes with 25 par holes and just two bogeys.
Morgan Rupp, Linn-Mar girls golf
Rupp was crowned the 4A individual state champion, shooting a 69-72 to win by one stroke.
Anthony Schulte, Cedar Rapids Prairie boys tennis
Schulte earned the 2A state singles title, besting his brother in the first-ever brother vs. brother final to cap an unbeaten season.
Devyn Smallwood, Sigourney softball
Smallwood drove in eight runs with a home run and two singles, scoring three times.
Kira Smith, Ankeny girls tennis
Smith showed why she was the No. 1 seed in 2A, rolling to the state championship with a straight-set victory in the finals. She did not drop a set during the meet.
Brody Wangsness, North Butler baseball
Wangsness tossed a one-hitter, striking out 19 over seven innings of work with no walks.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.