Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (6/16/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 9-14. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Josie Jones of Waukee Northwest girls soccer.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 22. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Will Adam, Pekin baseball
The senior was 5-for-5, driving in five runs with a homer, two singles and two doubles. He also scored three runs.
Peyton Athen, Shenandoah softball
Athen added a special moment to her senior season, striking out 20 batters in a game.
Bowan Behne, Northwood-Kensett baseball
Behne went deep twice, finishing 3-for-3 with two runs scored and eight RBI.
Riah Boege, GMG softball
Rockford had no answer for Boege, as she struck out 20 batters while allowing just three hits in a 2-1 victory.
Molly Carlson, Iowa City High softball
Carlson was 6-for-6 with five singles and a double, driving in three runs in a victory for the Little Hawks.
Kyle Deleeuw, George-Little Rock baseball
Deleeuw went 5-for-5 with four singles and a double, driving in three runs and scoring once as George-Little Rock put up 19.
Charlie Dvergsten, Storm Lake baseball
Dvergsten threw his third career no-hitter, striking out 16 with just one walk allowed on 75 pitches.
Maddyn Gates, Cedar Rapids Xavier softball
Gates connected on three home runs in three at-bats, driving in seven while being hit by a pitch on another plate appearance. She also had another homer in the doubleheader.
Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon softball
Gookin, just a sophomore, reached 500 career strikeouts in an 11-0 victory over Wilton.
Jack Kelderman, North Mahaska baseball
Kelderman went 5-for-6 at the plate, scoring four runs while driving in another.
Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial softball
Kennedy broke the school record for career home runs, as the junior hit her 36th, moving her past former all-stater Kendyl Lindaman.
Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman softball
In an intra-city battle with Mason City, Kruckenberg tossed a perfect game, leading the Knights to a 4-0 victory.
Sydney Jarvis, Holy Trinity Catholic softball
Jarvis went 4-for-4 with a home, a double and eight RBI, scoring twice.
DJ Ridout, West Marshall baseball
Ridout led an offensive explosion, hitting two home runs while driving in seven.
Avery Watson, Clarke softball
Watson, a sophomore, went deep three times, going 3-for-3 with five RBI, three runs scored and a walk.
Cooper Wierson, Collins-Maxwell baseball
Wierson was in a zone vs. Riceville, striking out 19 batters with just two walks.
