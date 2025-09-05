High School

Bowling Green Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Bowling Green metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through Week 3.

CJ Vafiadis

Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025)
Simon Kenton vs. Dixie Kenton in Kentucky Varsity high school football contest (08/23/2025) / Wayne Litmer SBLiv

There are 10 Bowling Green metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Bowling Green Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Bowling Green Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Bowling Green vs Scott County at 7:45 PM. You can follow every game live on our Bowling Green Metro High School Football Scoreboard

View all Bowling Green Metro Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky