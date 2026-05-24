Kentucky Baseball Big Four Debate Intensifies as Postseason Ynfolds

Early Kentucky high school postseason baseball returns suggest the revised Big Four may have been the right call. Trinity, Male, South Oldham and Sayre all look good, as Ballard was knocked out of the postseason earlier this week.

The Bruins fell to Male Thursday evening, 5-1, in the Seventh Region Tournament quarterfinals. Ballard wrapped up its season at 21-9.

St. Xavier offered a counterargument after being removed from the Big Four.

St. Xavier Sends a Message

The Tigers answered emphatically. First, by smoking Seneca High School, 30-0 in three innings, in the opening round of the Seventh Region Tournament.

And then, St. X (27-11) shut out Christian Academy-Louisville in the quarterfinals, 7-0. Now, they face Eastern in Monday’s semifinals at Jim Patterson Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.

Male Advances to Another Showdown

Prior to its Ballard victory, Male (27-5) took care of business against Central, 15-0. They’ll play Trinity Monday in the other Seventh Region semifinal.



Trinity Remains the Standard

And for St. X and Male, Trinity (35-3) remains the biggest obstacle.

The Rocks, ranked No. 4 in the USA Today rankings, defeated Kentucky Country Day, 15-0, and Brown, 17-0, in the opening rounds of the Seventh Region Tournament.

Trinity is batting .368 collectively, but it’s the pitching depth that will anchor the squad.

The three-man staff of University of Kentucky commit Grayson Willoughby, Gray Davis and Konnor Stargel are a combined 22-2, allowing 65 hits in 166 innings of work.

Willoughby owns a 0.97 ERA with 70 strikeouts to 13 walks.

Davis has logged 66 Ks to 21 walks with a 1.65 ERA.

Stargel’s numbers are a 0.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts against 18 walks.

South Oldham Eyes Lexington

The 29th District champion beat North Oldham to earn the district title and meet Eminence Sunday in the first round of the Eighth Region Tournament.

An Eighth Region championship matchup between the Dragons (24-8) and North Oldham is a likely possibility.

Senior Dawson Russell paces the South Oldham offense. He has hit seven home runs, and ranks 10th in the state in RBIs with 47.

Sayre Faces a Crowded Path

Sayre (23-9) entered the 11th Region Tournament after Leaving losing to Henry Clay High School in the 42nd District Tournament. The Spartans square off against Lexington Catholic Monday in the 11th Region first round.

Postseason Reality Check

Trinity will be a mammoth obstacle for Male St. X. South Oldham has been playing well as of late and seems ready to represent the Eighth Region in the state tournament.

For Sayre, it could be a difficult assignment to qualify for state. The parity in the 11th Region is real, and one of five teams could end up representing the 11th in Lexington.