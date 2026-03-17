Kentucky HBoys Basketball Sweet 16 Opens with Heavyweight Clash as CovCath, St. X Headline Wide-Open Title Race

The Kentucky boys basketball Sweet 16 doesn’t offer the same intriguing first round matchups as the girls’ version did. With the absence of early season favorites Male, Madison Central, Jeffersontown and Daviess County, the field seems slightly diluted. But there is probably enough competition to make the trip to Lexington worthwhile, at least, for one day.

Covington Catholic and St. Xavier Set to Battle at Rupp Arena

The one contest that stands out above the others is the first one up in the queue: No. 1 Covington Catholic (31-2) vs. No. 6 St. Xavier (26-7). They meet Wednesday at Rupp Arena for an 11 a.m. tip-off. The programs did not face each other during the regular season. CovCath went 1-1 against Seventh Region teams, defeating Trinity-Louisville and falling to Male. While the Tigers were 1-0 against the Ninth Region, beating 5-21 Cooper.

CovCath is led by Nova Southeastern University signee Athens McGillis. He averages 22.8 points per game. The Colonels’ attack is bolstered by junior Braeden Myrick, averaging nearly 17 points per contest. For St. X, they’re paced by four players who average double digits in scoring: senior Jeremiah Jackson (16.5), sophomore Josh Lindsay (14.3), senior Connor Klein (10.6) and senior Chief Cameron (10.0).

On paper, the winner of this game should be the last team standing.

Three Other Notable First Round Games Should Bring Excitment

Thee only other notable first-round game is No. 13 Warren Central vs. No. 23 North Laurel. Warren Central lost to St. X in December and didn’t play any 13th Region teams. The Dragons don’t possess the scoring firepower of some of the other ranked teams, but managed to amass 26 wins and a regional championship. North Laurel logged 28 victories but lost seven times (all were SI-ranked teams). Senior Reece Davidson averages close to 20 points and nine rebounds per game. It’s a long shot that either squad will be playing for a title Saturday.

And it’s interesting to note that three of No. 2 North Oldham’s five regular-season losses were to teams in the Sweet 16. The Mustangs lock up with No.24 Lyon County Thursday.

Other ranked teams playing in the Sweet 16 are No. 5 George Rogers Clark, who try to join their female counterparts to make it a “double” state championship for the Cardinals. Louisville’s Butler High School finished the regular season ranked No. 11 and faces off Thursday against the 10-loss Hazard Bulldogs. No. 14 Grayson County and No. 18 Boyd County round out the group.

The action begins Wednesday morning and concludes with Saturday night’s state final at 7:30 p.m.