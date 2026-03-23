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Kentucky High School Boys Basketball State Champion & Runner-Up

See the KHSAA champion and runner-up as the Kentucky high school boys basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Grayson County vs Meade County from Mar 10, 2026
Grayson County vs Meade County from Mar 10, 2026 | Justin Miller

The 2026 Kentucky high school boys basketball season has come to an end, and a champion has been crowned.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture a state title.

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High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

2026 Kentucky (KHSAA) Boys Basketball Sweet 16 (Click to view full bracket)

Champion: George Rogers Clark Cardinals

Runner-Up: St. Xavier Tigers

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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