Kentucky High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Region 1A Rankings
1. Kentucky Country Day (4-0)
2. Middlesboro (2-0)
3. Holy Cross (Covington) (4-0)
4. Campbellsville (3-1)
5. Sayre (2-1)
6. Hazard (3-1)
7. Nicholas County (4-0)
8. Holy Cross (Louisville) (3-1)
9. Lynn Camp (3-1)
10. Raceland (3-1)
11. Pikeville (2-2)
12. Paris (3-1)
13. Paintsville (3-1)
14. Fairview (3-1)
15. Bethlehem (2-2)
16. Newport (2-2)
17. Phelps (2-1)
18. Bishop Brossart (2-2)
19. Bellevue (2-2)
20. Newport Central Catholic (1-3)
21. Caverna (1-2)
22. Dayton (2-2)
23. Williamsburg (2-2)
24. Trimble County (1-3)
25. Pineville (1-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 2A Rankings
1. Prestonsburg (4-0)
2. Belfry (3-1)
3. Knott County Central (4-0)
4. Beechwood (3-0)
5. Washington County (3-1)
6. Monroe County (3-1)
7. Danville (3-1)
8. Martin County (3-1)
9. Caldwell County (3-1)
10. Mayfield (3-1)
11. Somerset (3-1)
12. Hancock County (3-1)
13. Owensboro Catholic (3-1)
14. Bracken County (2-1)
15. Green County (3-1)
16. Breathitt County (2-2)
17. McLean County (2-2)
18. Crittenden County (2-2)
19. Fort Knox (2-2)
20. Owen County (2-2)
21. West Carter (2-2)
22. Lexington Christian (1-3)
23. Fort Campbell (2-2)
24. Shelby Valley (0-3)
25. Pike County Central (1-2)
KHSAA High School Football Region 3A Rankings
1. Glasgow (4-0)
2. Bardstown (4-0)
3. Christian Academy-Louisville (4-0)
4. Murray (4-0)
5. Bell County (4-0)
6. Russell (4-0)
7. Lawrence County (3-0)
8. Lloyd Memorial (4-0)
9. Bourbon County (4-0)
10. Rockcastle County (4-0)
11. Carroll County (3-0)
12. East Carter (3-1)
13. Hart County (3-1)
14. Letcher County Central (3-1)
15. Garrard County (2-1)
16. Lexington Catholic (2-1)
17. Union County (2-2)
18. Fleming County (3-1)
19. Central (2-2)
20. Butler County (3-1)
21. Estill County (2-2)
22. Magoffin County (2-2)
23. Knox Central (1-3)
24. DeSales (1-3)
25. Powell County (2-2)
KHSAA High School Football Region 4A Rankings
1. Lincoln County (4-0)
2. Logan County (4-0)
3. Taylor County (4-0)
4. Corbin (3-1)
5. Franklin County (4-0)
6. Johnson Central (4-0)
7. Boyle County (3-1)
8. Paducah Tilghman (3-1)
9. Highlands (3-1)
10. Marion County (3-1)
11. Boyd County (3-1)
12. Valley (4-0)
13. Elizabethtown (3-1)
14. Spencer County (2-2)
15. Russell County (3-1)
16. North Oldham (3-1)
17. Nelson County (3-1)
18. Franklin-Simpson (3-1)
19. Calloway County (3-1)
20. Harlan County (3-1)
21. John Hardin (2-2)
22. Wayne County (2-2)
23. Covington Catholic (2-2)
24. Ashland Blazer (2-2)
25. Greenup County (1-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. Collins (4-0)
2. Pulaski County (4-0)
3. Scott County (4-0)
4. South Laurel (4-0)
5. Muhlenberg County (4-0)
6. Madisonville-North Hopkins (3-1)
7. Woodford County (3-1)
8. Greenwood (2-2)
9. Owensboro (2-2)
10. North Laurel (2-1)
11. Cooper (2-2)
12. West Jessamine (2-2)
13. Scott (2-1)
14. Atherton (3-1)
15. Anderson County (2-2)
16. South Oldham (3-1)
17. Boone County (3-1)
18. Marshall County (2-2)
19. Barren County (2-2)
20. Warren Central (2-2)
21. Moore (2-2)
22. Graves County (1-3)
23. Grayson County (2-2)
24. Apollo (1-3)
25. Montgomery County (1-3)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. Trinity (3-1)
2. South Warren (4-0)
3. Hopkinsville (4-0)
4. St. Xavier (3-0)
5. DuPont Manual (3-1)
6. George Rogers Clark (3-1)
7. Fern Creek (3-1)
8. Oldham County (3-1)
9. Male (2-1)
10. Lafayette (2-2)
11. Ryle (2-2)
12. Madison Central (2-2)
13. Bullitt East (2-2)
14. Bryan Station (1-3)
15. Daviess County (2-2)
16. Simon Kenton (2-2)
17. North Hardin (2-2)
18. Campbell County (2-3)
19. Ballard (1-3)
20. Henderson County (1-2)
21. Frederick Douglass (1-3)
22. McCracken County (1-3)
23. Great Crossing (0-3)
24. Central Hardin (1-3)
25. Paul Laurence Dunbar (1-3)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.