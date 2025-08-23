Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Ashland Blazer 14, Raceland 17
Atherton 48, Central Hardin 0
Ballard 19, Lexington Catholic 6
Bardstown 39, Elizabethtown 36
Barren County 12, Southwestern 6
Bell County 30, Campbellsville 24
Belfry 55, East Carter 28
Bellevue 34, Trimble County 20
Bishop Brossart 15, Walton-Verona 7
Boone County 32, Holmes 0
Bourbon County 30, West Jessamine 28
Boyd County 31, Gallia Academy 17
Bracken County 35, Mason County 21
Butler County 42, Breckinridge County 30
Caldwell County 31, Hopkins County Central 20
Calloway County 62, Webster County 0
Campbell County 58, Scott 40
Carroll County 20, Owen County 6
Christian Academy-Louisville 45, Pikeville 7
Collins 49, Lafayette 9
Daviess County 21, Russellville 7
DuPont Manual 42, Central 0
East Jessamine 37, Bullitt Central 28
East Ridge 22, Morgan County 6
Estill County 21, Western Hills 10
Fairview 8, Bath County 6
Fern Creek 15, Seneca 0
Franklin County 54, Great Crossing 21
Gallatin County 28, Dayton 24
Garrard County 29, North Bullitt 19
Glasgow 49, Clay County 0
Gleason 42, Fulton County 38
Grayson County 39, Edmonson County 15
Green County 56, Grant County 6
Greenup County 37, Pike County Central 6
Greenwood 26, Westmoreland 6
Hancock County 42, John Hardin 28
Henry County 47, Harrison County 14
Highlands 21, Frederick Douglass 20
Holy Cross 22, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 16
Holy Cross 47, St. Henry 0
Hopkinsville 49, Stratford 13
Jackson County 42, Clinton County 32
Kentucky Country Day 31, Sayre 28
Knott County Central 50, Harlan 0
Larue County 54, Thomas Nelson 0
Lawrence County 35, Martin County High School 0
Lexington Christian 41, North Hardin 21
Lincoln County 28, Madison Southern 7
Lloyd Memorial 47, Newport Central Catholic 14
Lynn Camp 14, Jellico 7
Madison Central 43, Conner 0
Madisonville-North Hopkins 49, Union County 13
Magoffin County 20, Rowan County 13
Male 48, Butler 0
Marion County 26, Bethlehem 21
Marshall County 42, Crittenden County 29
Mayfield 40, Graves County 7
Monroe County 43, Warren Central 8
Muhlenberg County 18, McLean County 0
Murray 48, Apollo 34
Newport 47, Ludlow 7
Nicholas County 38, Pendleton County 0
North Laurel 21, Perry County Central 0
North Oldham 46, Henry Clay 0
Paintsville 36, Floyd Central High School 14
Paris 56, Frankfort 0
Paducah Tilghman 63, McCracken County 28
Pineville 76, Phelps 40
Powell County 40, Eminence 36
Prestonsburg 69, Betsy Layne 46
Rockcastle County 43, Jeffersontown 12
Russell 20, Dawson-Bryant 8
Russell County 32, Adair County 9
Ryle 26, Covington Catholic 20
Scott 15, McCreary Central 14
Scott County 42, George Rogers Clark 6
Simon Kenton 20, Dixie Heights 10
South Oldham 26, Meade County 0
South Warren 56, Bryan Station 35
Southern 40, Doss 6
Spencer County 43, Moore 3
St. Xavier 45, Owensboro 7
Station Camp 48, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Todd County Central 32, Ballard Memorial 28
Trigg County 54, Ohio County 0
Trinity 62, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Valley 30, Eastern 28