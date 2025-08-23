High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

KCD players and fans watch the first quarter action under a bright setting sun during the game against Sayre. The Bearcats defeated the defending 2024 Class A state champ Spartans 31-28 in Lexington, Kentucky during the KHSAA Class A high school football season opener. August 22, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Ashland Blazer 14, Raceland 17

Atherton 48, Central Hardin 0

Ballard 19, Lexington Catholic 6

Bardstown 39, Elizabethtown 36

Barren County 12, Southwestern 6

Bell County 30, Campbellsville 24

Belfry 55, East Carter 28

Bellevue 34, Trimble County 20

Bishop Brossart 15, Walton-Verona 7

Boone County 32, Holmes 0

Bourbon County 30, West Jessamine 28

Boyd County 31, Gallia Academy 17

Bracken County 35, Mason County 21

Butler County 42, Breckinridge County 30

Caldwell County 31, Hopkins County Central 20

Calloway County 62, Webster County 0

Campbell County 58, Scott 40

Carroll County 20, Owen County 6

Christian Academy-Louisville 45, Pikeville 7

Collins 49, Lafayette 9

Daviess County 21, Russellville 7

DuPont Manual 42, Central 0

East Jessamine 37, Bullitt Central 28

East Ridge 22, Morgan County 6

Estill County 21, Western Hills 10

Fairview 8, Bath County 6

Fern Creek 15, Seneca 0

Franklin County 54, Great Crossing 21

Gallatin County 28, Dayton 24

Garrard County 29, North Bullitt 19

Glasgow 49, Clay County 0

Gleason 42, Fulton County 38

Grayson County 39, Edmonson County 15

Green County 56, Grant County 6

Greenup County 37, Pike County Central 6

Greenwood 26, Westmoreland 6

Hancock County 42, John Hardin 28

Henry County 47, Harrison County 14

Highlands 21, Frederick Douglass 20

Holy Cross 22, W.E.B. DuBois Academy 16

Holy Cross 47, St. Henry 0

Hopkinsville 49, Stratford 13

Jackson County 42, Clinton County 32

Kentucky Country Day 31, Sayre 28

Knott County Central 50, Harlan 0

Larue County 54, Thomas Nelson 0

Lawrence County 35, Martin County High School 0

Lexington Christian 41, North Hardin 21

Lincoln County 28, Madison Southern 7

Lloyd Memorial 47, Newport Central Catholic 14

Lynn Camp 14, Jellico 7

Madison Central 43, Conner 0

Madisonville-North Hopkins 49, Union County 13

Magoffin County 20, Rowan County 13

Male 48, Butler 0

Marion County 26, Bethlehem 21

Marshall County 42, Crittenden County 29

Mayfield 40, Graves County 7

Monroe County 43, Warren Central 8

Muhlenberg County 18, McLean County 0

Murray 48, Apollo 34

Newport 47, Ludlow 7

Nicholas County 38, Pendleton County 0

North Laurel 21, Perry County Central 0

North Oldham 46, Henry Clay 0

Paintsville 36, Floyd Central High School 14

Paris 56, Frankfort 0

Paducah Tilghman 63, McCracken County 28

Pineville 76, Phelps 40

Powell County 40, Eminence 36

Prestonsburg 69, Betsy Layne 46

Rockcastle County 43, Jeffersontown 12

Russell 20, Dawson-Bryant 8

Russell County 32, Adair County 9

Ryle 26, Covington Catholic 20

Scott 15, McCreary Central 14

Scott County 42, George Rogers Clark 6

Simon Kenton 20, Dixie Heights 10

South Oldham 26, Meade County 0

South Warren 56, Bryan Station 35

Southern 40, Doss 6

Spencer County 43, Moore 3

St. Xavier 45, Owensboro 7

Station Camp 48, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Todd County Central 32, Ballard Memorial 28

Trigg County 54, Ohio County 0

Trinity 62, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Valley 30, Eastern 28

