Kentucky High School Girls Volleyball State Playoffs Schedule and Preview
Kentucky High School volleyball heads into its final week. Monday’s state matchups were determined at the end of last week. And only five of the 10 teams from the latest rankings remain in postseason play.
We begin with the ninth-best team in the nation. On Saturday, Assumption High School defeated Sacred Heart High School — one of the top programs in Kentucky — to win the 7th Region Championship (25-10, 25-17, 25-16). The difference in this match was better players, better execution.
Assumption’s defense, passing and ball placement were on point. Sophomore Julia Lee dominated the middle net, crushing and finessing the ball into open spaces and blocking several attempted kills.
Now, the Rockets host their Louisville rival Mercy Academy Monday (7 p.m.). Mercy’s last loss was a month ago to Assumption. Since then, the Lady Jaguars have won five consecutive contests and notched a 6th Region Championship. Mercy’s Mady Yaden leads her team with 393 kills, but has also logged 73 blocks (second on the team).
Here is a preview of Monday's other matches.
Elizabethtown @ North Oldham (6:30 p.m.)
Elizabethtown Pitt-committ Jessica Smallwood ranks third in Kentucky in kills, 20th in blocks and 25th in service aces.
Henderson County @ Apollo (6 p.m.)
Apollo’s Avery Gray averages nearly five kills per set, and Henderson County’s Ella Whitledge averages seven digs per set, third best in the state.
Knott County Central @ Shelby Valley (7 p.m.)
Shelby Valley actually boasted a 33-5 record, but, of course, that is relative. Shelby Valley junior Miley Riddle is the state kill leader.
McCracken County @ Bowling Green (6 p.m.)
McCracken County almost made our top 10 in October. They amassed a 31-7 record while subduing some notable teams. Bowling Green standout Amirra Bailey has committed to Louisville. It could be Monday’s best matchup.
Notre Dame @ West Jessamine (7 p.m.)
All of Notre Dame’s losses, except Assumption, came at the hands of out-of-state programs. It’s hard to see a loss here.
Scott @ Lexington Catholic (6:30 p.m.)
Lexington Catholic made our rankings cut last week after claiming the 11th Region Championship and improving to 31-4. Scott’s Milyn Minor ranks 10th in kill average, and teammate Ryann Grigsby is 18th in assist average.
Whitley County @ Ashland Blazer (7 p.m.)
Whitley County enters the state tournament with a 35-5 record. Like Shelby Valley, epic in the win-loss column, but not an imposing schedule. Junior Reagan Issac has posted impressive kill stats.
The eight winners from Monday will play Friday and Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in the Lexington area. The state championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.