Kentucky Girls High School Volleyball Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 31, 2025
In our second Kentucky girls volleyball state rankings list on High School Sports on SI, Elizabethtown dropped from the chart, losing three straight matches — Paul Laurence Dunbar, Ryle and Frederick Douglass — shortly after the Oct. 17 rankings were posted.
St. Henry and Sacred Heart each climbed four spots this week, to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, while Christian Academy of Louisville debuted in the rankings at No. 8, after winning the District 28 title and improving to 30-7.
The top three teams in our rankings – Assumption, Mercy Academy and Notre Dame Academy - remain in place, while Bowling Green moved up to No. 4.
1. Assumption (Louisville) (35-4)
Last ranking: 1
The Rockets play Sacred Heart Saturday for the 7th Region Championship. They’re currently ranked No. 9 in the nation.
2. Mercy Academy (Louisville) (28-10)
Last ranking: 2
The Jaguars notched a 6th Region title Wednesday against Holy Cross-Louisville (27-11).
3. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills) (29-7)
Last ranking: 3
The Pandas claimed a 9th Region Championship Wednesday against St. Henry.
4. Bowling Green (Bowling Green) (36-3)
Last ranking: 5
The Purples maintain the status quo after dispatching three easy opponents since mid-October and claiming a 14th District Championship. They picked up a 4th Region Championship Thursday.
5. St. Henry (Erlanger) (24-16)
Last ranking: 9
Earned a 34th District title last Wednesday, and downed Beechwood Tuesday in 9th Region Tournament play.
6. Sacred Heart (Louisville) (19-17)
Last ranking: 10
Won the 27th District Championship last week against Seneca and defeated Ballard and DuPont Manual in the 7th Region Tournament. The Valkyries meet Assumption Saturday in the 7th Region title match.
7. Beechwood (Fort Mitchell) (33-6)
Last ranking: 4
The Lady Tigers lost to Notre Dame in the 35th District Championship and dropped a 9th Region Tournament match Tuesday to St. Henry.
8. Christian Academy-Louisville (Louisville) (30-7)
Last ranking: Not ranked
Notched a 28th District title last Thursday, and a loss to Assumption Wednesday didn’t impact them.
9. Ballard (Louisville) (29-5)
Last ranking: 6
The Lady Bruins began a winning streak on Sept. 17 that came to an end last Thursday against Christian Academy-Louisville in the 28th District Championship. Ballard subsequently fell to Sacred Heart Monday in 7th Region play.
10. Lexington Catholic (Lexington) (30-4)
Last ranking: 7
A loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar nearly knocked them off the list, but a redemptive 11th Region Championship kept the Lady Knights in the rankings.