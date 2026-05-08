Kentucky Softball Power 7 Shifts Again as Postseason Nears

More shuffling of the Softball Power 7 in Kentucky. The Power 7 is really based on continuity and dominance, with a little help from RPI data.

Power 7 Continues to Shift

But at this time of the year, it’s kind of what-have-you-done-lately. How are you finishing in the final weeks of the regular season?

The current list: South Warren, Mercy Academy, Daviess County, Bullitt East, Ballard, Greenwood and Male.

South Warren Remains Untouchable

South Warren doesn’t need an introduction or any justification. No. 4 in the nation. 32-0. 16 shutouts. Five Division I signees.

Eighth-grader Kalie Kuzma has racked up 15 RBIs, two home runs, two doubles and a triple in the last nine contests. “Where do I sign?”



Mercy Academy Heating Up

The Jaguars are 29-2 and winners of nine straight games. A 7-4 win over Bullitt East is their most recent notable win.

Mercy will rely on two freshman pitchers to close out the regular season and guide the team through the postseason. Both Lauren Strange and Addie Henley have thrown 1,300-plus pitches and carry 2.12 and 1.11 ERAs, respectively.

Daviess County Tested Late

The Lady Panthers jumped into the Power 7 with a 24-1-1 record. Thirteen consecutive wins. Shutouts of Eastern and Male.

Then they fell to 11-9-1 Madisonville-North Hopkins Thursday.

That adds intrigue to the postseason.

Storey Hume, ranked 11th in the state in ERA (1.08), leads Daviess County from the circle.

Bullitt East Staying in the Mix

The Chargers are right behind Mercy in the Sixth Region standings, posting a 23-4 record and a win against Ballard Thursday afternoon.

Bullitt East is ranked fifth in the state in runs scored (282), eighth in hits (307) and 11th in home runs (28).

Ballard Holds Its Ground

Despite losses to Bullitt East and Floyd Central (Floyds Knobbs, Indiana) this week, the Lady Bruins remain in the Power 7. The 19-5 Bruins will still be competitive when district and regional play begins.



Greenwood's Schedule Stands Out

The Lady Gators have lost 11 games. As previously mentioned, their schedule is one of the state's strongest. Solid out-of-state programs, along with Daviess County, Eastern, Ballard, and South Warren twice.

Unfortunately for the 17-11 team, they’re in the same region as South Warren.



Male Makes Its Case

The Lady Bulldogs have been pushing for inclusion on the list. They began making a push in recent weeks.

Male is a prime example of what have you done lately. Recent defeats of Assumption and Eastern have allowed them to paved a way into the Power 7. The Bulldogs are 14-8, and like Greenwood, their schedule has been daunting: Bullitt East, Mercy, Ballard, Daviess County and Oldham County.

The Seventh Region tournament should make for some righteous softball.