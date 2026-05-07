Inside South Warren’s Unbeaten Softball Season: Seniors Are Powering the Nation’s No. Team

Senior leadership and performance on any high school sports team is usually a recipe for success. You could even argue that it is crucial.

Moreover, they often bring an intangible quality to the squad: personality.

The seniors on the roster on the highly triumphant South Warren High School softball team personify these “traits.”

And it should be a given that these senior players have developed some insight into the game and everything around it.

After all, South Warren is 32-0, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and five of the Lady Spartan seniors will be playing Division I ball next year.

“These girls obviously have a lot of God-given talent, but they've also put in a lot of time and effort to continue to get better,” said South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds.

The girls took some time late last month to talk with High School on SI.



A Lineup Built on Power and Grit

Power-hitting McLaine Hudson shared her prespective on what makes a good hitter. The Florida State-bound Hudson tops the state with a .750 average and 72 hits in 96 at-bats (three strikeouts). Oh, and she has collected 20 doubles and hit a state-leading 20 home runs.

“I think a lot of hitters can have super good swings and not get the results that they really want in the game,” Hudson explained. “But I think a good hitter is just someone who's super competitive and wants to work super hard at it. You know, sometimes, not the prettiest swings get the job done. So someone who just wants to compete and do anything they can do for their team.”

She said that substance not style represents her approach at the plate.

“I would say that I'm a pretty gritty hitter. Sometimes my swings are a little bit ugly, just going with two strikes or whatever. But yeah, I would say that could describe me.”

Hudson’s walk-up song? “Return of the Mack.” Of course, most pitchers probably don’t relish her return to the plate.

“My nickname is Mack, so my parents have always wanted me to do that walk-up song. So for my senior year, I just went with it.”

Depth and Dominance in the Circle

When it comes to pitching, Spartan hurler Layla Ogden is the on-field authority (along with junior Courtney Norwood). Her opinion builds off what Hudson described as being essential for hitters.

“I think it's really the same things (as what Hudson stated), but I think what I can add to hers is more of the consistency part,” Ogden said. “As a pitcher, you have to get on a flow or be very consistent. So combining that with having the mix of pitches and speeds is pretty key for a good pitcher.”

Ogden, who will play for Western Kentucky next year, has been channeling Shohei Ohtani this year, registering a 0.83 ERA over 59 innings, and accumulating 47 hits, 49 RBIs and nine home runs at the plate.

From the circle, Ogden believes the depth and versatility of the Lady Spartan rotation have played an integral role in that undefeated record.

“…we have Courtney, and then we have three others on staff that can come in at any time, deep games where we can go to another person,” she said. “I think that has helped us a lot. Also, a lot of us have multiple pitches that we can go through in our arsenal, and we have a mix of speeds, too. I think that's what really separates us as a pitching staff.”

The Mental Edge

The soon-to-be Mizzou Tiger and center fielder, Hadley Borders, discussed the mental qualities critical for today’s softball player. Her strategy: Leave the past behind. Immediately.

“I would say the most important thing is probably being able to bounce back after a bad play or a bad at-bat and being able to erase things from the past and move on,” Borders said. “I think the best players can wash things the fastest. I've been really working on trying to become that player. In the past, I might not have done so good with that, but I think this year I've done a really good job of moving on from a play and moving on from a bad at-bat.”

And that was put to the test earlier this season when South Warren faced Orange Beach High School (Orange Beach, Alabama), which was then the top-ranked team in the nation. The contest was in Orange Beach, Borders' favorite venue so far this season.

“The atmosphere was crazy, it was definitely like a college atmosphere. I felt like I was in a college game, or I was in a state tournament or something,” Borders said. “That was definitely the most fun game we've played all year. We went into the game not thinking we were going to lose. And I think that was the best thing that we could have thought. I think anyone can beat us, but I also think we can beat anyone…If one of us didn't get on, the other one was going to come right behind us and get the job done.”

Defense as the Foundation

Defense, not as glamorous as hits or emphatic punch-outs from the circle, but defense also wins games.

The Lady Spartan D is grounded in consistent execution.

“I think we really pride ourselves on our defensive ability,” said catcher Kinleigh Russell, who will bring her skill set to Oklahoma State in 2026-27. “This year, we've put up some pretty good offensive numbers. But defense really is the key behind our pitchers and keeps us in games even if we're not scoring as many runs.”

Russell said they probably wouldn’t be undefeated if the defense wasn’t continually on point.

“Obviously, our pitchers are great, but they're not going to be striking out every single batter. So people are obviously putting balls in play, and we have to have a solid defense behind them to be able to make those plays.”

The most runs scored on South Warren in any game this season is four. They’ve outscored opponents 302-30 this season, and have only allowed 30 runs in 32 contests.

Routines, Habits and Game-Day Fuel

Russell also weighed in on gameday nutrition.

“For me, the most routine thing that I eat is probably Chick-fil-A. I usually get mac and cheese and a 12-count nugget with a lemonade. That's usually what I get for pretty much every home game.”

Why This Team Is Different

Why are the 2026 South Warren Lady Spartans so special?

“I think the main factor this year is we're just going out there and having fun,” said third baseman and future Ohio State Buckeye, Parker Willoughby. “Last year, I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be great and to be perfect every single game. That's not going to happen. I mean, even your best players fail seven times out of 10 at the plate. So you can't put those expectations on yourself. This year, we have six seniors. So we're just trying to be grateful for every moment and have fun out there.”

There is another senior on the squad. Outfielder Kaylee Wilson isn’t moving on to the next level, but has been a crucial component in the team’s lineup. Reynolds praised Wilson’s importance to the program.

“She's attending the University of Kentucky in the fall and majoring in nursing. She's a part of the Honors College at UK. She's our starting left fielder. She's a fabulous kid with a great attitude and a huge contributor for us, too. She often gets overlooked since she's not going on to play in college. She's one of our team captains and a huge role model for our younger players.”

One More Run

In 2025, South Warren notched 34 wins to four losses, but got tossed out in the first round of the state tournament by Daviess County, a team they had defeated earlier in the season. The pressure of 2025 has vanished in 2026.

“They've worked real hard on the mental side of it,” Reynolds said. “Just staying relaxed. They've played a lot of softball. If you could combine all the games and all the softball that they played, it's unreal. But we talked about in years past about how we would get so caught up in the moment and in the game and the pressure. This year, it’s just go out and play, relax and have fun. This is your last shot at high school softball and go out with a bang. Quit being so concerned with your stats and the coverage and everything like that.”

Reynolds hopes this is one of the most memorable seasons for her senior players, expressing that she is super proud of how they’ve grown throughout the years.

However, perhaps her most telling comment might explain why the Lady Spartans are 32-0 and nearly unbeatable.

“People who are outside the program don't realize how much work they actually do put in. Outside of our normal practice times, just on their own. Even when I tell them, ‘Hey, take the day off. I need you to rest,” I know they're not going to. But it makes me feel good thinking they might. It's just constant work and a desire to always be better.”