Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 56 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:
Adair County vs Larue County
Anderson County vs South Oldham
Atherton vs Fern Creek
Ballard vs Boyle County
Bardstown vs Mercer County
Barren County vs Grayson County
Bedford North Lawrence vs Jennings County
Berea vs Trimble County
Bethlehem vs Campbellsville
Bishop Brossart vs DeSales
Bloomington North vs Jeffersonville
Bourbon County vs Henry County
Bowling Green vs Christian Academy-Louisville
Breckinridge County vs Valley
Brownstown Central vs Seymour
Bullitt Central vs Moore
Bullitt East vs DuPont Manual
Butler vs Kentucky Country Day
Casey County vs Garrard County
Central vs Covington Catholic
Central Hardin vs Henderson County
Charlestown vs Scottsburg
Clarksville vs Perry Central
Collins vs Scott County
Columbus East vs Floyd Central
Corydon Central vs Salem
Crawford County vs Springs Valley
Danville vs Shawnee
DeSales vs Bishop Brossart
Doss vs North Oldham
Eastern vs Wayne County
Eastern vs North Harrison
Eastern Greene vs Paoli
Edinburgh vs Switzerland County
Elizabethtown vs Taylor County
Eminence vs Holy Cross
Fairdale vs Jeffersontown
Fort Knox vs Waggener
Franklin County vs Lincoln County
Grant County vs Shelby County
Green County vs Russell County
Henry Clay vs North Bullitt
Iroquois vs Morgan County
John Hardin vs Nelson County
Madison vs Providence
Male vs Pleasure Ridge Park
Marion County vs Thomas Nelson
Meade County vs Owensboro Catholic
Metcalfe County vs Somerset
New Albany vs Silver Creek
Nicholas County vs Carroll County
North Daviess vs West Washington
North Hardin vs Oldham County
Seneca vs Western
Spencer County vs Western Hills
St. Xavier vs Trinity
W.E.B. DuBois Academy vs Washington County
