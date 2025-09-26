High School

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Louisville metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through September 26

CJ Vafiadis

Trinity makes a move against Male at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Trinity makes a move against Male at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

There are 56 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

Full list of Friday Louisville metro games:

Adair County vs Larue County

Anderson County vs South Oldham

Atherton vs Fern Creek

Ballard vs Boyle County

Bardstown vs Mercer County

Barren County vs Grayson County

Bedford North Lawrence vs Jennings County

Berea vs Trimble County

Bethlehem vs Campbellsville

Bloomington North vs Jeffersonville

Bourbon County vs Henry County

Bowling Green vs Christian Academy-Louisville

Breckinridge County vs Valley

Brownstown Central vs Seymour

Bullitt Central vs Moore

Bullitt East vs DuPont Manual

Butler vs Kentucky Country Day

Casey County vs Garrard County

Central vs Covington Catholic

Central Hardin vs Henderson County

Charlestown vs Scottsburg

Clarksville vs Perry Central

Collins vs Scott County

Columbus East vs Floyd Central

Corydon Central vs Salem

Crawford County vs Springs Valley

Danville vs Shawnee

DeSales vs Bishop Brossart

Doss vs North Oldham

Eastern vs Wayne County

Eastern vs North Harrison

Eastern Greene vs Paoli

Edinburgh vs Switzerland County

Elizabethtown vs Taylor County

Eminence vs Holy Cross

Fairdale vs Jeffersontown

Fort Knox vs Waggener

Franklin County vs Lincoln County

Grant County vs Shelby County

Green County vs Russell County

Henry Clay vs North Bullitt

Iroquois vs Morgan County

John Hardin vs Nelson County

Madison vs Providence

Male vs Pleasure Ridge Park

Marion County vs Thomas Nelson

Meade County vs Owensboro Catholic

Metcalfe County vs Somerset

New Albany vs Silver Creek

Nicholas County vs Carroll County

North Daviess vs West Washington

North Hardin vs Oldham County

Seneca vs Western

Spencer County vs Western Hills

St. Xavier vs Trinity

W.E.B. DuBois Academy vs Washington County

Published
