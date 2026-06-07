North Hardin Softball's Turnaround Under Rocco Addesa Continues with a Kentucky State Tournament Run

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — “Think it over,” yelled a voice from the Apollo High School side of the stands at the University of Kentucky’s John Cobb Field.

Cain Delivers Early

Apollo softball pitcher Mollie Julian, was presenting a challenge. But North Hardin High School batter Jacie Cain was patient. Waiting for the right offering. The male voice from the E-gals' side, imploring her to waver, didn’t rattle Cain.

The junior delivered, belting a two-run single in the bottom of the first. The Lady Trojans scored three runs in the first frame, which set them up well for the remaining six innings. Solid outfield defense and strong pitching from sophomore Brooklyn Carmickle took care of the rest.

North Hardin prevailed Thursday afternoon, 4-3. They would move on to Saturday’s round of the state playoffs.

In 2024, Coach Rocco Addesa’s first season at North Hardin, the Lady Trojans were just seeking respectability in their region, trying to stay afloat in a sea of Central Hardin and Elizabethtown High Schools.

A Vision Years in the Making

Addesa saw the future three springs ago. He looked at an Elizabethtown player in a regular season game that year and remarked to The News-Enterprise publication, “I don't expect to come out here the first year with eighth and ninth graders and beat teams that have four and five seniors. I mean, the catcher looked like she should be playing for an Olympic team somewhere. We’re a very young team that's competing. And it's just going to get better. I'm proud of them. They work hard. They all want to win.”

Elizabethtown won the regional championship and played in the state tournament in 2024.

This season, Addesa’s squad validated his comments from 2024.

“Everybody's contributing,” the third-year Trojan coach said. “Last year, we had a heartbreaker in the regional. We were leading, I think 2 to 1, bottom of the seventh, two outs. And we had the error. I don't think the girls came in this year with a hangover. I think they came in with unfinished business. They knew that they belonged. I think it's dangerous when a team says we belong.”

Learning to Believe

Addesa said after the midpoint of the 2025 season, the mindset changed.

“They went through the region and beat some of those really good teams, and then they started to compete with Central Hardin, they started to beat Elizabethtown regularly, and said, ‘We can compete.’”

Changing the Culture

Carmickle said Addesa and the North Hardin coaching staff have made an enormous difference in the culture and trajectory of the Trojan program.

“I say it's all on the coaches,” she said. “I mean, they have truly transformed this program for the best. Years ago, North was the team to beat and now we're the team to beat again. Obviously, the girls have done so much. We work so hard, but our coaches are the ones who push us and our parents push us. And it's just things like that.”

North Hardin pitcher Brooklyn Carmickle (left) and centerfielder, Jacie Cain (right), are two of the anchors that hold it down for the Lady Trojan squad. | Chris Adams

Cain echoes Carmickle’s sentiments.

“I think when Coach Rocco came in, he was lenient and very optimistic about what this team could be,” she commented. “We knew we had young talent and that we could build upon what we already had. Brooklyn is an amazing pitcher. She's been amazing all year. So we can build around Brooklyn.”

However, not all stories have a feel-good ending or preferred outcome. North Hardin fell to Highlands Saturday in extra innings in the quarterfinals.

The Future Remains Bright

However, Cain said there is more to come from the Lady Trojans. (They’re only graduating two players.)

“I think we built something really, really special. This team is together not only athletically, but also as friends. We are best friends. Everybody on this team is so close. We're going to do big things. We know it.”