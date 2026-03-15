Public vs. Private Debate Is Fueled During Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 as George Rogers Clark tops Assumption

LEXINGTON — Thirteen public schools and three Catholic schools played in the Kentucky girls basketball Sweet 16 Tournament, with public school power George Rogers Clark outlasting the field and defeating Assumption High School, 48-43, in the state title game.

Three Public Schools Reach the Final Four

The final four comprised GRC, Assumption, Simon Kenton and Taylor County. Three public schools and one Catholic program.

Interestingly, Assumption did not lose to a public school this year, and George Rogers Clark’s only losses were to Assumption (in triple overtime) on Jan. 8 and to Doral Academy (Miami, Florida) Dec. 27. Doral finished the season ranked No. 23 in Florida. The Cardinals were 4-1 against Catholic schools. But, of course, Assumption’s dominance over public schools is notable.

Yet there are audible utterances of frustration made under the breath of those who decry the perceived talent inequities between the publics and the privates in the state. Do some valid arguments exist within the complaints? Or are they just opinions of envy? Both perhaps. This short opinion piece won't contemplate the issue.

Testing the Inequity Hypothesis

At the 2026 Kentucky Girls Basketball State Sweet 16 Tournament, the inequity hypothesis was tested in the lab. Besides Assumption, Notre Dame Academy and Owensboro Catholic also earned spots in the 16. The parochial schools went 5-3, and the public programs they lost to went 10-2. Additionally, a slew of competitive private schools failed to make the Sweet 16; they were defeated by private and public schools.

Was there a noticeable difference in the talent levels and even character between the Catholic schools' kids and the public school kids at the Sweet 16 quarterfinals? Not that I could tell. (Well, GRC looked superior — talent and performance-wise — to any of the other teams.)

And do Catholic schools really develop character? We can hope. These ARE teenagers.

While covering an Assumption game this season, Rocket senior and Indiana signee, Ashlinn James, apologized for stepping in front of me while chasing down a loose ball. Perhaps Catholic schools do shape character. And the Rockets’ gear is adorned with inspirational and team-bonding words and phrases. "Together,” "Sisterhood" and ”Our Family vs. Your Team.” Sounds like character.

Assumption High School rode an ascendent trajectory this season seemingly through a culture emphasizing unity and bonding. | Chris Adams

Notre Dame Academy, which played in a quarterfinal matchup Friday — right after Assumption won a close game against Frederick Douglass — employed its resolve and collective strength of mind to the very end of its contest against Taylor County. But it wasn’t enough.

Notre Dame standout and Bellarmine University signee, Emma Holtzapfel, didn’t necessarily say her team’s mental toughness and grit were a product of faith or of a spiritual nature, but said it’s just their mental make-up, created through adverse situations. It’s why she thought her team would move on to the semifinals against Assumption.

“I would say it's our make-up,” Holtzapfel said. “I mean, we're all very tough people. We've been through a lot together. We had a coaching change this year. So that was something we all adapted to. And I think that brought us so much closer together, and we know what hard patches are, so we know how to get through them all, and that's why I really thought we were going to win that game.”

Notre Dame senior guard Emma Holtzapfel battles Taylor County guard Greta Bradstreet in a Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 Tournament quarterfinal contest March 13, 2026. | Chris Adams

And Owensboro Catholic coach Michael Robertson displayed transparency and ownership after the Lady Aces lost to Simon Kenton in the quarterfinals.

A reporter asked, “Preparing for Simon Kennedy, did you maybe draw off a little bit of your game against Holy Cross in the All ‘A’ State final?”

“I wish I thought about that,” Robertson admitted. “No. Actually, we watched some film and saw some people that maybe we could leave or not guard. And we didn't necessarily listen to the scouting report early. And of course, then, they shot the ball really well.”

From left to right, Owensboro forward Katie Hagan, Simon Kenton guard/forward Anna Kelch and Owensboro guard Taylor Mannahan gaze at the basket during a free throw attempt in a quarterfinal matchup at the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 Tournament. | Chris Adams

Final Analysis

I suppose in the final analysis Catholic schools draw talent, but not all of the talent. They have kids with character, but maybe not faith. They have coaches who take ownership, at least one, and most likely more. AND, they don’t always win the state championship.