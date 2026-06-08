Wilkins' Buzzer-Beater Lifts Kentucky Past Indiana in Girls High School All-Star Basketball Showdown

The 2026 Kentucky-Indiana Girls Basketball All-Star Game was more than an annual exhibition. It was a showdown between rival states Friday night at Lexington Catholic High School.

The Kentucky squad won the contest, 59-57, in compelling fashion, winning it with a basket just before the final buzzer.

Wilkins Delivers In The Clutch

Sacred Heart Academy 2026 graduate Brianna Wilkins banked the shot into the basket to lift the Kentucky All-Stars to their third consecutive victory over their neighbors to the north.

Wilkins, a Marshall University commit, scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds.

“It was drawn up for me to go back door,” teammate Ashlinn James told the Indy Star. “But I think they knew that was coming. They were like, ‘Back door, back door.’ I was hoping Bri had a plan and she did her thing.”

The event featured a kind of who’s who in Bluegrass-Hoosier high school hoops.

Kentucky Stars Shine Bright

James, Kentucky’s Miss Basketball and a 2026 Assumption High School graduate, turned in one of the game's best performances. The Indiana University signee led her team with 22 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists.

George Rogers Clark graduate Teigh Yeast, a Robert Morris signee and state champion in both basketball and track and field, recorded a game-high four steals.. She had a game-high four steals for the Bluegrass All-Stars.

Kentucky State signee A'tylia Green of Henderson County High School also grabbed four steals.

South Oldham High School 2026 graduate and Illinois State-bound Madison Young accumulated five points, four rebounds and two steals.

Indiana All-Stars Answer The Call

Indiana was led by LSU signee Lola Lampley of Lawrence Central, who finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

University of Kansas-bound and Silver Creek High School graduate Brooklyn Renn was also a key contributor, tallying seven points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Indiana Miss Basketball Gracyn Gilliard recorded four points, two boards and a block. She’ll be attending Stanford in the fall.

Miami of Ohio-bound Brooke Zartman, a 2026 graduate of Warsaw Community High School, led the team with 13 points.

And Norwell High School Class of 2026 graduate Vanessa Rosswurm was the only player to reach double digits in rebounds, collecting 11. Rosswurm will play at Indiana Wesleyan next year.

Indiana Responds In Game Two

Game two of the showdown series was held Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana responded Saturday with a 90-71 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana leads the all-time girls’ series, 56-44.