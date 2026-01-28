Top 25 Kentucky Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 28, 2026
The top five programs from last week shuffled to different positions, but remained in that elite collective of teams, in the latest Kentucky girls high school basketball state rankings.
There was some movement, up and down, throughout the Top 25, including the addition of two new members - No. 18 Russell and No. 25 Knox Central.
1. Calloway County (22-0) Murray
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated McCracken County 55-39
2. Cooper (15-3) Union
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Highlands 60-40; def. Boone County 57-23
3. Sacred Heart (14-3) Louisville
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Dixie Heights 68-60; def. Mercy Academy 71-55
4. Simon Kenton (21-1) Independence
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Williamstown 69-17; def. North Hardin 65-51
5. Assumption (14-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Highlands 49-24; def. Floyd Central (Floyd Knobs, Indiana) 56-41; def. Male 74-23
6. George Rogers Clark (14-2) Winchester
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Example Academy (Frankfort, Illinois) 67-33; Kings Chrisitan Collegiate (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) 54-33; Paris 83-26
7. Frederick Douglass (16-3) Lexington
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Henry Clay 69-37; def. Tates Creek 63-20; def. Scott County 56-30
8. Notre Dame (12-5) Park Hills
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated West Jessamine 61-51; def. DuPont Manual 61-46
9. Holy Cross-Covington (16-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Kentucky Country Day 60-20; def. Lyon County 59-47
The Lady Indians have ascended more than any other team in the rankings and have now found a spot in the top 10.
10. South Laurel (14-5) London
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Whitley County 60-41; def. Wayne County 60-26; def. Williamsburg 92-19
11. Paul Dunbar (13-4) Lexington
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Woodford County 63-49; def. Lexington Catholic 57-33
12. Bishop Brossart (20-1) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Mason County 69-42; def. Green County 56-49; def. Danville Christian 63-34
13. Ryle (12-7) Union
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Whitfield Academy (Mableton, Georgia) 61-48; def. Conner 68-32
14. Taylor County (17-3) Campbellsville
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Calloway County 49-46; def. Marion County 76-55
15. Campbell County (13-3) Alexandria
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Franklin County 67-37; def. Ashland Blazer 60-57; lost to Russell 44-42
16. Ashland Blazer (15-2) Ashland
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated East Carter 64-37; def. Russell 62-42; lost to Campbell County 60-57
17. North Laurel (13-5) London
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Clay County 74-55
18. Russell (15-5) Russell
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to Boyd County 56-48; def. Campbell County 44-42
19. Owensboro Catholic (15-5)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Graves County 74-50; def. Pineville 67-26; def. Owen County 60-43
20. Barren County (18-2) Glasgow
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Campbellsville 58-57; def. Glasgow 81-47
21. Marshall County (14-3) Benton
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Christian Fellowship 71-17; def. McCracken County 45-37
22. Highlands (11-5) Fort Thomas
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to Assumption 49-24; lost to Cooper 60-40; def. Bellevue 71-26
23. Daviess County (17-2) Owensboro
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated South Warren 62-35
24. Knox Central (15-4) Barbourville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Southwestern 61-50; def. Lynn Camp 79-19; def. Whitley County 59-41
25. Lyon County (17-4) Eddyville
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Carlisle County 63-46; lost to Holy Cross-Covington 59-47