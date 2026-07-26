10 Louisiana High School Football Players Ready for Breakout 2026 Seasons

Summer visits across south Louisiana and Shreveport revealed a group of football players who appear ready to elevate their games this fall. From established Division I recruits to under-the-radar prospects, these 10 athletes could become household names during the 2026 season.

2028 Catholic New Iberia defensive end Jagger LaBauve

As a sophomore, LaBauve won the Class 2A regional track and field meet in the discus - in his debut in the sport. He's a bigger version of older brother Xander, who started as a defensive end on the 2024 state title team and played quarterback last year. LaBauve (6-3 1/2, 215) has a long, lean frame with plenty of room to add muscle mass.

His 335-pound bench press is even more impressive when you consider his wingspan, which will help shed blockers in his second year as a starter for one of the state's best small school programs. Also watch for teammates Khylon Edwards and Gavin Kading, a pair of athletes who will play offense and defense for the Panthers. We didn't include 2029 DB Kyan Batiste because he shined so brightly last year as a freshman that the young multi-sport star is already a well-known name.

"I want to get a lot of sacks," LaBauve said. "All-dstrict, definitely. Hopefully, all-state. We all grew up together on this team and are really close with good chemistry. It should be a great year."

2027 Lafayette High running back Jaden Celestine

Celestine was a key factor in Comeaux turning around its football program last year after the south Lafayette school endured a lengthy losing streak. When the school board voted to close Comeaux, Celestine initially decided to transfer to Acadiana Renaissance Charter before deciding on Class 5A Lafayette, where he'll be part of an excellent backfield with dual-threat QB Richmond Saunier.

A Lamar commit, Celestine led the area in rushing during the 2025 regular season. It's believed that the hometown UL Ragin' Cajuns will make a play to procure his services. Lafayette is in a rugged district with St. Thomas More, Acadiana, Barbe and Southside, which also was considered as a landing spot for Celestine.

"We're going to be an amazing duo that is hard to stop, for sure," Celestine said of QB Saunier, a Dartmouth commit.

Jaden Celestine | Mike Coppage

2027 Teurlings Catholic quarterback DJ Kelly

After missing his sophomore year, Kelly helped Ascension Episcopal make a deep run in the 2025 playoffs ahead of a move to Teurlings Catholic, where he's vying to be the starting quarterback with two other excellent candidates - all three can play multiple positions. Kelly primarily was a receiver last year with Branon Mitchell serving as Ascension Episcopal's senior QB.

Kelly is a dangerous dual-threat and cerebral player who has a handful of small school offers, most recently from Belhaven University. Expect Kelly's star to continue to rise under the guidance of offensive coordinator Mike Richard, who has college coaching experience.

DJ Kelly | Mike Coppage

2029 Westminster Christian-Lafayette RB/LB Pierce Gable

Put me on record that Gable has a great chance to work his way into the Prep Redzone Louisiana rankings this year. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder set a school record for rushing last year and may be even better at linebacker.

He's also a college baseball prospect who is getting early interest from Ivy League schools. Westminster Christian-Lafayette is one of our sleeper schools that is expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. In fact, it wouldn't surprise to see the Chargers against their sister school, Westminster Christian (Opelousas), in the Division IV select semifinals. Also watch for 2028 QB/ATH Zade Prejean and 2030 WR Zeph Prejean.

"Just want to be as good as possible," Gable said. "It's tough to tell (whether I like offense or defense the best.) Scoring touchdowns is really fun, but getting tackles and sacking the QB is fun, too. Whatever the team needs me to do, I'll do it - and enjoy it."

Pierce Gable | Mike Coppage

2029 Huntington quarterback Brylan Washington

A top baseball prospect as well, Washington is the No. 2 signal-caller in Louisiana's sophomore class. He's moving west across the Red River from Parkway HS in Bossier City to Huntington, where he'll be coached by John Simon. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback is the No. 22 overall player in Louisiana. He should light up the scoreboards in pass-happy District 1-5A, which includes Huntington's neighborhood rival, Evangel Christian and QB Peyton Houston.

🚨Prep Redzone Louisiana Class of 2029 Initial Rankings Countdown Nos. 30–21‼️



Grateful to be recognized as the No.22 overall player in Louisiana and the #2 quarterback in the Class of 2029. Thank you @jeritroser for the great write-up! 🙏🏽🏈



The work continues. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽… pic.twitter.com/Wutu98CpIx — Brylan Washington (@brylansinjae) July 18, 2026

2027 Lafayette Renaissance defensive end Ansinneo Charles

A recent UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit, Charles could have many more schools pursuing him with a strong effort this season against the likes of Edna Karr, John Curtis, Westgate, Teurlings Catholic, Lake Charles College Prep and Catholic New Iberia. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder has only played portions of the last two seasons, but when he's been on the field, Charles has been a terror.

"He played the first five games of his sophomore year," LRCA coach Hunter Landry said. "He was a force for us as a sophomore. Last year, he got healthy around Week 4 or 5 and went on a run where he was arguably the best player on the field. It showed in the playoffs. Against Amite, he dominated."

2027 Carencro running back DaMarion Green

Green was expected to tote the ball often for Lafayette Renaissance before he transferred back to Carencro, where he began his high school career. Green is seemingly built from granite. A former coach said Green and hulking Lafayette Renaissance linebacker Kaycee Sellers had violent collisions in practice when they were teammates. Carencro should do better than a first round playoff exit this season as the Bears move down to Division II and bring back Carson Gurzi, Hayden Monroe and Derace James.

2028 Loreauville RB/LB Thomas Carter

Carter's talents have been readily known for years, but the 6-foot-0, 215-pounder missed most of last season with an injury. He plays for one of the state's most underrated coaches in Terry Martin for a program that lies well off the beaten path. You don't end up in Loreauville unless you're going there, and we're expecting college recruiters to find their way to the village to evaluate Carter.

Thomas Carter | Mike Coppage

2028 Acadiana Renaissance Charter running back Kristian Aubrey

The Eagles, who are in their debut season in terms of competing for district honors, have an unusual running back room with the smaller Ayden Louis blocking for Aubrey, a 5-foot-9, 215-pounder. Aubrey will earn every yard in a district that includes Lafayette Renaissance, Teurlings Catholic and Westgate.

"I'm really excited to compete and be able to show the coaches that are already looking at me why they should offer," Aubrey said.

Kristian Aubrey | Mike Coppage

2028 Lafayette Christian defensive end Joseph Adams

After totaling more than 20 tackles for loss as a sophomore against some of the state's best programs, Adams garnered an offer from Lamar, which has been heavily recruiting the area. His offer list should bulge after his junior campaign.

"Just studying film, knowing what they're going to do and working off that," Adams said of his ability to disrupt behind the line of scrimmage during his sophomore season.

Joseph Adams | Mike Coppage