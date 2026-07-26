5 Louisiana High School Football Teams Ready to Surprise in 2026

The countdown to the Louisiana high school football season has begun, and we've selected five programs that stand a good chance of making more noise than expected.

2025 record: 9-3

Lafayette Renaissance moves into Class 4A with an experienced quarterback, a deep defense and one of Louisiana's toughest schedules, making the Tigers a legitimate Division II Select contender, in just its third year as a full-fledge member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSA).

The program is headed by former NFL player Trev Faulk, who serves as Director of Football Operations and is coached by Hunter Landry, an offensive guru. His staff is excellent, led by defensive coordinator Andre Gobert, whose son Carter is expected to be the starting quarterback next year. Jacarde Carter, who won state titles as head coach at nearly Lafayette Christian, is also on the staff.

This year's quarterback, senior Kennan Brown, led the area in passing touchdowns (34). Although the Tigers graduated their leading receiver in Ja'Courey Duhon, there is plenty of expeience returning with Shemar Taylor, Ashton Joseph, Brenden Miles and Zion Batiste, who combined for 22 TDs.

Lafayette Renaissance 2027 QB Kennan Brown | Mike Coppage

"Making the schedule, we never shy away Ifrom competition," Landry said. "We have a lot of great teams on the schedule, great teams that have played in the Superdome. Like we told the kids: going against great competition, there will be a lot of eyes on the field. It will be a great chance to see how you measure up against some really talented players."

Coach Gobert's defense is loaded. 6-foot-5 defensive end Ansinneo Charles committed to the hometown UL Ragin' Cajuns. He's flanked by end Trilon Francis, another major recruit. Each weigh around 230 to 235 lbs.

The brother duo of Kaycee and Ky Sellers lead the linebacking corps, along with 6-foot-2 junior Ashton Williams. Kaycee (5-8, 230) is a tackling machine and four-year starter with elite strength. Tackle Tyler Yokum is a 300-pounder.

The secondary is anchored by Chance Paddio, Kamren Benton, Jaymien Zenon and Batiste, a 6-foot-3 junior with several scholarship offers who will play both ways.

Last year, the Tigers reached the Division III quarterfinals where they lost for the second time to district rival Notre Dame. This year's schedule is infinitely more difficult, with non-district games against Edna Karr, John Curtis Christian, Lake Charles College Prep and Catholic New Iberia and league tilts headlined by Westgate and Teurlings Catholic.

Ansinneo Charles | Mike Coppage

LRCA might not have a perfect record come playoff time, but the Tigers will be battle tested and should challenge anyone in Division II select if they can stay healthy.

"We're looking forward to taking the next step," Faulk said. "We had an opportunity to schedule some championship-caliber programs, which are some of the things we're chasing. The opportunity to go against some of the best teams in the country, as well as some of the best programs in the state, was really appealing to us."

2025 record: 7-5

The Chargers, another young program in its early years, won their first playoff game last year. Look for coach Kent Gable's team to improve on that, with an offense that will be difficult to stop.

WCA's split-back veer offense returns nine starters and is guided by 6-foot-3, 185-lb. quarterback Zade Prejean. Two years ago, the Chargers were led in rushing by Ethan Simon. He's back healthy again and will join Pierce Gable (6-1, 215), who ran for a school record 1,800 yards as a freshman. Gable has the chance to get on college coaches' radars (also plays linebacker).

6-foot-2 freshman receiver Zeph Prejean started last year and gives his brother a inviting target downfield. The duo are excellent athletes who paced the Chargers to a banner basketball season.

Westminster Christian Lafayette QB Zeph Prejean | Mike Coppage

The Chargers can start the season with a bang (and gain a load of power points) with a win over Class 4A Acadiana Renaissance, which is making its official debut season. There are also district showdowns against Ascension Episcopal, Vermilion Catholic, Central Catholic and Jeanerette, a team that has championship aspirations.

"It's always good to have a returning starting quarterback," Gable said. "That's the big thing. Later in the playoff games, Zade exploded and had some really good rushes (180 yards in playoff loss to Catholic of Pointe Coupee). He's really taken some strides."

The defensive depth chart entering last season listed only one senior in DB Marlon Reed. Ends Hudson Adams and Michael Landry (honorable mention all-state) both weigh at least 210 lbs. Andre Green and Luke Davis have been starters for multiple years.

2025 record: 3-8

The Wildcats brought back Brent Indest, one of the state's best coaches, for a second stint. He'll have the Vermilion Parish program playing tough football, which should result in more wins.

Indest's Gun-T offense, a shotgun version of the traditional Wing-T, will be run by the state's No. 3 junior in Jacolby Campbell, a four-star receiver who will put defenses on their heels at quarterback. Up front, Daelon Levine and Zalen Hopkins are big lineman.

After an 0-4 start, the Wildcats defeated Kaplan and lost 50-40 in a shootout to St. Martinville. Those two programs and Erath, which completed a perfect regular season, make up a tough district with Abbeville, which also narrowly missed an upset of Division II power Franklinton (33-30 loss).

"It's coming along well," Indest said. "The kids are really receptive to the workouts, the post-workouts and everything we're doing."

Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville | Mike Coppage

2025 record: 3-7

Coach John Simon enters his second season at the south Shreveport school with a pair of high-profile transfers in 2029 prospects Brylan Washington and Aldavius Johnson. Washington is ranked as the No. 2 QB in Louisiana by Prep Redzone, while Johnson is the top running back.

Simon, who has college coaching experience, will have his team ready for zany District 1-5A, where high-scoring games are the norm.

2025 record: 7-5

Like Huntington, Wossman has a terrific coach entering his second year in John Diarse, who played for another Monroe school, Neville, and was known as one of the most intense competitors around during his state championship days on the northside of town. Diarse went on to play for LSU.

Louisiana Football Magazine's Lee Breechen shares our enthusiasm for the southside Wildcats, noting that he came away "so impressed" after a visit to the school. The schedule includes Neville, Franklin Parish and reigning Division I nonselect champion Ouachita Parish.