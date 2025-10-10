High School

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues into Week 6

CJ Vafiadis

University Lab vs. Woodlawn- B.R. in Louisiana Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 4, 2025
University Lab vs. Woodlawn- B.R. in Louisiana Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 4, 2025 / Josh Ankeny SBLive

There are 44 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including two games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Liberty as they travel to take on No. 17 Catholic B.R., and Southern Lab hosting No. 19 Madison Prep.

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 36 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Independence, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Woodlawn-B.R. at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

A.J. Ellender vs Assumption

Albany vs Pine

Amite vs Bogalusa

Amite County vs Wilkinson County

Ascension Catholic vs Ascension Christian

Baker vs Episcopal

Beau Chene vs Livonia

Belaire vs Istrouma

Benjamin Franklin vs Central Private

Berwick vs Covenant Christian Academy

Bogalusa vs Amite

Brusly vs Donaldsonville

Capitol vs Dunham

Catholic - N.I. vs Franklin

Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs North Central

Catholic-B.R. vs Liberty

Central vs Woodlawn-B.R.

Centerville vs Jeanerette

Collegiate Academy vs Glen Oaks

E.D. White vs Morgan City

East Ascension vs Prairieville

East Feliciana vs Slaughter Community Charter

East Iberville vs White Castle

Fredrick Douglass vs Kentwood

Hahnville vs Thibodaux

Houma Christian vs West St. Mary

Independence vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Istrouma vs Belaire

Kaplan vs Patterson

Lawrence County vs South Pike

Livonia vs Beau Chene

McKinley vs Plaquemine

Natchez vs North Pike

Northeast vs Thrive Academy

Parkview Baptist vs Port Allen

St. Amant vs Walker

Zachary vs Scotlandville

