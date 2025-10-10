Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 44 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including two games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Liberty as they travel to take on No. 17 Catholic B.R., and Southern Lab hosting No. 19 Madison Prep.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 36 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Independence, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Woodlawn-B.R. at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
A.J. Ellender vs Assumption
Albany vs Pine
Amite vs Bogalusa
Amite County vs Wilkinson County
Ascension Catholic vs Ascension Christian
Baker vs Episcopal
Beau Chene vs Livonia
Belaire vs Istrouma
Benjamin Franklin vs Central Private
Berwick vs Covenant Christian Academy
Brusly vs Donaldsonville
Capitol vs Dunham
Catholic - N.I. vs Franklin
Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs North Central
Catholic-B.R. vs Liberty
Central vs Woodlawn-B.R.
Centerville vs Jeanerette
Collegiate Academy vs Glen Oaks
E.D. White vs Morgan City
East Ascension vs Prairieville
East Feliciana vs Slaughter Community Charter
East Iberville vs White Castle
Fredrick Douglass vs Kentwood
Hahnville vs Thibodaux
Houma Christian vs West St. Mary
Independence vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
Kaplan vs Patterson
Lawrence County vs South Pike
McKinley vs Plaquemine
Natchez vs North Pike
Northeast vs Thrive Academy
Parkview Baptist vs Port Allen
St. Amant vs Walker
Zachary vs Scotlandville
