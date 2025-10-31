Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 40 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including three games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 18 University Lab as they host No. 15 Madison Prep, and No. 22 Central at Zachary.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 29 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Springfield vs Amite, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Zachary at 7:00 PM. The final game, Enterprise (Brookhaven) vs Wilkinson County, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
Amite vs. Springfield
Ascension Catholic vs. White Castle
Assumption vs. E.D. White
Baker vs. East Feliciana
Belaire vs. Tara
Berwick vs. Donaldsonville
Brookhaven vs. North Pike
Capitol vs. Northeast
Catholic-B.R. vs. Woodlawn-B.R.
Cecilia vs. Livonia
Central vs. Zachary
Central Catholic vs. Jeanerette
Centerville vs. Covenant Christian Academy
Collegiate Academy vs. Port Allen
East Iberville vs. North Iberville
Enterprise (Brookhaven) vs. Wilkinson County
Franklin vs. Loreauville
Glen Oaks vs. St. Martin's Episcopal
Hanson Memorial vs. Highland Baptist Christian
Independence vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Istrouma vs. Plaquemine
Liberty vs. Scotlandville
Madison Prep vs. University Lab
McComb vs. South Pike
McKinley vs. West Feliciana
Northlake Christian vs. St. Helena College and Career Academy
Patterson vs. St. James
Prairieville vs. St. Amant
Terrebonne vs. Thibodaux
