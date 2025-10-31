Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

High School

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues into Week 9

There are 40 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including three games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 18 University Lab as they host No. 15 Madison Prep, and No. 22 Central at Zachary.

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 29 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Springfield vs Amite, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Zachary at 7:00 PM. The final game, Enterprise (Brookhaven) vs Wilkinson County, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

Amite vs. Springfield

Ascension Catholic vs. White Castle

Assumption vs. E.D. White

Baker vs. East Feliciana

Belaire vs. Tara

Berwick vs. Donaldsonville

Brookhaven vs. North Pike

Capitol vs. Northeast

Catholic-B.R. vs. Woodlawn-B.R.

Cecilia vs. Livonia

Central vs. Zachary

Central Catholic vs. Jeanerette

Centerville vs. Covenant Christian Academy

Collegiate Academy vs. Port Allen

East Iberville vs. North Iberville

Enterprise (Brookhaven) vs. Wilkinson County

Franklin vs. Loreauville

Glen Oaks vs. St. Martin's Episcopal

Hanson Memorial vs. Highland Baptist Christian

Independence vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Istrouma vs. Plaquemine

Liberty vs. Scotlandville

Madison Prep vs. University Lab

McComb vs. South Pike

McKinley vs. West Feliciana

Northlake Christian vs. St. Helena College and Career Academy

Patterson vs. St. James

Prairieville vs. St. Amant

Terrebonne vs. Thibodaux

