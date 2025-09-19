High School

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues into Week 3

Acadiana Rams @ Zachary Broncos - Sep 12, 2025
Acadiana Rams @ Zachary Broncos - Sep 12, 2025 / Josh Ankeny

There are 45 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including five games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 38 games scheduled across the Baton Rouge metro this Friday, highlighted by Zachary vs Carencro at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

Albany vs East Feliciana

Amite vs Independence

Amite County vs Mount Olive

Ascension Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Ascension Christian vs Covenant Christian Academy

Assumption vs Thibodaux

Catholic-B.R. vs University Lab

Central vs Walker

Central Private vs Gueydan

Collegiate Academy vs Dutchtown

Dunham vs St. Charles Catholic

E.D. White vs Hahnville

East Iberville vs Northeast

Franklin vs Berwick

Hanson Memorial vs South Terrebonne

Haynes Academy vs St. John

Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy vs Capitol

Jeanerette vs White Castle

Kennedy vs St. Amant

Live Oak vs Ponchatoula

Livonia vs Port Allen

Loranger vs Jewel Sumner

Madison Prep vs Southside

North Iberville vs Benjamin Franklin

North Pike vs West Jones

O'Bannon vs Wilkinson County

Parkview Baptist vs Iowa

Plaquemine vs Belaire

Sam Houston vs East Ascension

Southern Lab vs Glen Oaks

St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Kentwood

St. Michael vs Istrouma

Thrive Academy vs West St. Mary

Thomas Jefferson vs Centerville

West Feliciana vs Broadmoor

West St. John vs Donaldsonville

Woodlawn-B.R. vs Denham Springs

Zachary vs Carencro

