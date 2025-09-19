Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 45 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including five games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 38 games scheduled across the Baton Rouge metro this Friday, highlighted by Zachary vs Carencro at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
Albany vs East Feliciana
Amite vs Independence
Amite County vs Mount Olive
Ascension Catholic vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Ascension Christian vs Covenant Christian Academy
Assumption vs Thibodaux
Catholic-B.R. vs University Lab
Central vs Walker
Central Private vs Gueydan
Collegiate Academy vs Dutchtown
Dunham vs St. Charles Catholic
E.D. White vs Hahnville
East Iberville vs Northeast
Franklin vs Berwick
Hanson Memorial vs South Terrebonne
Haynes Academy vs St. John
Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy vs Capitol
Jeanerette vs White Castle
Kennedy vs St. Amant
Live Oak vs Ponchatoula
Livonia vs Port Allen
Loranger vs Jewel Sumner
Madison Prep vs Southside
North Iberville vs Benjamin Franklin
North Pike vs West Jones
O'Bannon vs Wilkinson County
Parkview Baptist vs Iowa
Plaquemine vs Belaire
Sam Houston vs East Ascension
Southern Lab vs Glen Oaks
St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Kentwood
St. Michael vs Istrouma
Thrive Academy vs West St. Mary
Thomas Jefferson vs Centerville
West Feliciana vs Broadmoor
West St. John vs Donaldsonville
Woodlawn-B.R. vs Denham Springs
Zachary vs Carencro
