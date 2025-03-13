Brusly vs. Wossman: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) Division II nonselect boys basketball semifinal
The Wossman Wildcats and the Brusly Panthers, two programs well-acquainted with the Louisiana high school boys basketball state tournament, link up in a Division II nonselect semifinal playoff game Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Pregame
Coach Casey Jones has taken top-seeded Wossman (26-6) to the state tournament all 10 years of his tenure at the Monroe school. The Wildcats, who defeated Iowa for last year's crown, advanced with playoff wins over No. 16 Abbeville (86-53) and No. 8 Bastrop (69-57).
Senior guards Zion Weeks (21 points per game) and Morgan Robinson (12 ppg) are the leading scorers for the Wildcats, who have won four state championships. Senior Andre Mackey, junior Dontavious Daggs and freshman Caderrius Williams round out the starting lineup.
No. 5 Brusly (25-4) is making its third semifinal appearance in the past five years. Coach Kirby Loupe's club advanced with wins over No. 28 Livonia (60-26), No. 12 Lakeshore (87-49) and No. 13 Franklinton (86-56). The Panthers posted a 28-2 record last season, losing to top-seeded Iowa in the semifinals, 55-51.
Senior Edrick Snearl and junior Micah Bryant each average 18 points per game. Snearl scored 24 in last year's semifinal. Junior Ben Radford, junior Ryland Johnson and senior Steven Wesley are starters.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
