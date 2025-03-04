High School

Fairview vs. Anacoco: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Class B semifinal

Follow along as No. 1 Fairview (35-5) takes on No. 5 Anacoco (24-11) in a 'Marsh Madness' playoff contest

Mike Coppage

Reesie Jinks and the Fairview Panthers are looking to add to their large trophy case. / LaMar Gafford / USA TODAY NETWORK

Small-school juggernauts Fairview and Anacoco meet in the second Louisiana high school girls basketball Class B semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the University Center in Hammond.

Pregame

The No. 1 Panthers (35-5) and No. 5 Indians (24-11) clash in a rematch of a regular-season game won by Anacoco, 80-70.

Fairview, which has won 15 state titles, the most by any program in the state, defeated No. 17 Glenmora (71-26) and No. 9 Florien (85-47). The Panthers start two seniors in Reesie Jinks and Madison Turner.

Anacoco, which has nine state titles, advanced with wins over No. 12 Elizabeth (69-24) and No. 4 Quitman (47-39). Raylee Mitchell (15 points per game) and Brooklyn Bryant (12) are the leading scorers.

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

First quarter

