Here are the final Louisiana High School on SI girls basketball rankings for the 2025-26 season.

Previous ranking; 1

Once Curtis took over the top spot in the rankings early in the season, it never relinquished the throne, capping an undefeated season vs. in-state competition with its eighth state title in the last 10 years.

The top-seeded Patriots beat Hammond, Captain Shreve, Huntington and St. Joseph's in the Division I select bracket. No. 4 Huntington, which knocked off John Curtis in last year's semifinals, gave the champs their toughest test in a 44-42 semifinal rematch.

Ke'Sonja Nelson, one of two seniors with Bailey Timmons, was named Outstanding Player of the 82-38 win over No. 3 St. Joseph's in the finals. Sophomore Jayla Albert scored 18 points with 10 rebounds in a 59-37 win over No. 8 Captain Shreve in the quarterfinals. Raven Bolds had 14 points and nine steals, and Janiyah Williams added 14 points and four steals.

John Curtis Girls Basketball

Previous ranking: 3

The Broncos repeated as Division I nonselect rankings and move ahead of Simpson due to strength of their playoff bracket, which included wins over Walker (rematch of last year's semifinals), Natchitoches-Central, Neville and Slidell, which lost for only the second time.

Ava Raymond nailed the game-winning shot for the top-seeded Broncos in the 53-52 thriller vs. No. 2 Slidell. The senior capped off her career with an average of 18 points and eight rebounds per game. Two of Zachary's losses were at the Lafayette Christian tournament (to Huntington and Madison Prep) in games without sophomore Asia Bell (13 ppg). The other loss was to John Curtis.

Raymond was the only senior on the roster. Ayja Walker (5 ppg, 3 rpg) was the only junior. Sophomore Kennedi Whitfield averaged 10 ppg. Freshman guard Marcia Robertson scored 9 ppg.

Ava Raymond, Zachary | Mike Coppage

Previous ranking: 4

Asia Patin and the Kittens captured their third straight title and fourth in five years by defeating J.S. Clark in the Division IV select finals. Southern Lab led 10-0 and withstood a 17-0 run in response by scoring the next 11 points in the 43-38 win. Patin, the only senior starter, was named Outstanding Player (12 points, five assists, four rebounds).

The Kittens won playoff games against Highland Baptist, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte and Cedar Creek by 54, 50 and 40 points to vault to No. 3 in the final rankings.

Previous ranking: 2

Another repeat state champ, Simpson demolished the Class C bracket by winning all four playoff games by at least 17 points. The closest contest was a 64-47 semifinal win over No. 4-seeded Evans. The top-seeded Broncos whipped No. 3 Pleasant Hill in the finals, 58-39. The previous two playoff wins were by 42 and 43-point margins.

Only one starter - guard Kodi Miller (12 ppg, 7 apg, 5 rpg) - will graduate. The other four starters all averaged in double figures, led by title game Outstanding Player Olivia Edwards (18 ppg). Ashlyn Allain, an excellent perimeter shooter, and bigs Isabella Hunnicutt and Hallie Rollins combined to score 33 ppg. Rollins averaged a double double (10 ppg, 10 rpg).

Kodi Miller, Simpson | Mike Coppage

Previous ranking: 5

The Tigers nearly spoiled Zachary's plan to repeat, taking a five-point halftime lead in the Division I nonselect finals. Slidell led by one point in the final minute before the Broncos made the winning basket. Sophomore Madyson Parker led the Tigers with 21 points and nine rebounds. Three starters were underclassmen, including center Trista Gallien,

Slidell, which was making its first appearance in the finals, won playoff games vs. West Monroe, Denham Springs and Prairieville (64-60 overtime win in semifinals).

Previous ranking: 11

The south Monroe school won its fifth straight championship with wins over No. 1-seeded Sterlington and No. 2 LaGrange at the state tournament. Wossman ended the season on a 14-game winning streak. Sophomore Heaven Weeks, the Outstanding Player of the 59-38 win over LaGrange, scored 26 points with 16 rebounds and five steals for the fourth-seeded Wildcats, who forged a 16-1 lead after one quarter. Ashanti Smith was the only senior starter. Taylar Wright and Makayla Johnson averaged double figures.

Previous ranking: 14

U-High avenged a pair of district losses in the Division II select semis and finals with wins over Parkview Baptist and Madison Prep. The second-seeded Cubs, who lost by 23 points at Parkview Baptist in the regular season, came from behind to beat the No. 3-seeded Eagles 48-45. U-High won in the finals vs. top-seeded Madison Prep 52-44. Kennedy Aldridge (Outstanding Player) scored 27 points. Hailey Hurst recorded a double double. Gracie Coates was the only senior starter.

Previous ranking: 19

Coach Brian Shyne's Raiders lost to top-seeded John Curtis in the Division I select semifinals by a score of 44-42, which was the closest contest for the Patriots all season. Senior Kyndal Graham averaged 22 points. The rest of the team were underclassmen, led by junior post Kaylie Dupree (14 ppg) and sophomore guard Kendal Stevenson (8 ppg).

Previous ranking: 10

It was a historic season for the Hurricanes, a new (second year) program that reached the Division I nonselect semifinals where they lost in overtime to Slidell. Seniors Rhian Comery and Marly Gatlin combined to average 35 ppg. Comery scored 23 points per game with 14 rebounds. Coach Chase Delrie got 19 ppg from freshman guard Aubrielle Theriot.

Previous ranking: 16

Senior Stella Allison and the Lions won their first state championship since 1964, taking down Ville Platte and Westlake at the Division III nonselect tourney. Allison scored 22 points in the 44-36 win over Westlake in the finals. Junior power forward Braidy Trabeau averaged 14 ppg. The only losses for the Class 2A Lions were to Class 5A schools Slidell, Prairieville and Denham Springs.

11. Rosepine (27-7)

Previous ranking: 20

Rosepine won its third state championship in four years with a 42-34 overtime win over Menard in the Division III select finals. Outstanding Player Case James scored 14 points for the Eagles, who only allowed one point in OT. Hayley Calcote was the only senior starter.

12. Madison Prep (28-8)

Previous ranking: 7

The top-seeded Chargers finished as runner-up to district foe University Lab in Division II select. Auri Ray scored 21 points with six steals in a 44-38 semifinal win over No. 5-seeded Buckeye. Neariah Garnette and Ray were the only seniors on the roster.

13. Pitkin (35-5)

Previous ranking: 24

Coach Phillip George and the Tigers showed a propensity for winning in clutch situations. Second-seeded Pitkin defeated No. 3 Fairview 80-79 in the Class B semifinals and edged No. 1 Bell City in overtime 51-50 in the title game. Junior Charley Lentz, the Outstanding Player from the finals, averaged a near double-double (17 ppg, 9 rpg). Natalee Nolen (12 ppg) was the only senior starter. It was Pitkin's first state title since 1995.

14. Parkview Baptist (26-5)

Previous ranking: 9

The Eagles blew out reigning Division II select champion Vandebilt Catholic 77-37 in the quarterfinals before succumbing to district rival University Lab in the semis 48-45. Anna Richerson and Hannah Hebert were the two senior starters for Parkview Baptist, which held a 16-8 lead over the Cubs after one quarter.

15. Merryville (27-8)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The second-seeded Panthers won their first state title by upending No. 1 Midland in the Division IV nonselect finals 49-46. Junior Avery Cournoyer scored 21 points. Merryville, which had only one senior, started three eighth-graders. Merryville lost to Midland at home in last year's quarterfinals.

16. Bell City (26-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Bell City was the runner-up to Pitkin in Class B. The Bruins, who started two seniors in Peyton Herpin (19 ppg) and Kaylyne Pierce, eliminated Zwolle in the semifinals 61-39. The top-seeded Bruins won regular season games over Natchitoches-Central, Merryville, Sam Houston and South Beauregard.

17. Midland (28-8)

Previous ranking: 13

The Division IV nonselect runner-up Rebels graduate Tora Savoy, but high-scoring guards Camri Primeaux and Molli Thibodeaux will be back. Midland, which thrashed East Feliciana 73-43 in the semifinals, had wins over Lafayette Christian (twice), South Beauregard, LaGrange (twice), Rosepine, Simpson, Iowa, JS Clark, Sulphur, Northside, Fairview and North Vermilion.

18. Neville (23-6)

Previous ranking: 12

Neville eliminated No. 13 Haughton and No. 12 Terrebonne to reach the Division I nonselect semifinals where it lost to No. 1 Zachary 64-46. Joy Fisher (12 ppg) and Erynn Felton (11 ppg) were senior starters.

19. LaGrange (29-5)

Previous ranking: 15

The Gators knocked off South Terrebonne, Albany and North Vermilion before losing to No. 4-seeded Wossman in the Division II nonselect finals. Kayla Harding (15 ppg) and Aliyana Guillory (15 ppg) were underclassmen.

20. Westlake (22-5)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Rams will return four starters from a Division III nonselect runner-up team that bounced Oak Grove from the semifinals by one point before losing to French Settlement in the finals 44-36. Freshman Laila Rousell averaged 15 points and nine rebounds. Junior Ivy Broussard accounted for 11 points and five boards per game.

21. Oak Grove (26-4)

Previous ranking: 6

Top national recruit Caroline Bradley and the Tigers reached the Division III nonselect semifinals where they lost to Westlake by one point. Bradley, one of four junior starters, aveaged 27 points and 16 rebounds.

22. Sterlington (26-5)

Previous ranking: 25

The top-seeded Panthers were in a battle with Wossman and had the momentum in the Division II nonselect semifinals when senior Alyssa Randle fouled out in the third quarter. Wossman went on to win 54-48. Sterlington won playoff games vs. No. 16 Lutcher and No. 8 West Feliciana by 50 and 42 points.

23. J.S. Clark (27-6)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The second-seeded Bulldogs played in the championship game for the third time in four years, giving champ Southern Lab a stern test in the Division IV select finals. Along the way, senior point guard Taylor Barnaba and company took out No. 15 Pickering, No. 7 Vermilion Catholic and No. 3 Ouachita Christian, which had only lost one game. Underclassman Jailee Edwards averaged 17 ppg.

24. North Vermilion (27-4)

Previous ranking: 23

Coach Jack LeBlanc's Patriots reached the state tourney for the first time in decades where they lost to LaGrange in the Division II nonselect semifinals. Seniors Stevie Brasseaux and McKenzie Marceaux will graduate. Starters Reagan Semien, Chloe Edwards and Charli Knickerbocker will be back, along with forward Ashante Rose, who averaged 10 points off the bench.

Reagan Semien of North Vermilion | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

25. Holy Savior Menard (24-5)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Superstar Carly Meynard and the Eagles rallied from a huge deficit to beat five-time defending champion Lafayette Christian in the Division III select semifinals before losing to Rosepine in overtime in the finals.

Next Five: Fairview, St. Joseph's Academy, Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian, Buckeye

Dropped out: No 17 Denham Springs, No. 18 Lafayette Christian, No. 21 Sulphur, No 22 Fairview