California CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Final Top 25 Rankings, May 8
The last edition of High School On SI's CIF Southern Section high school baseball Top 25 rankings for the 2026 season.
The regular season ended May 6 and the playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 12 for Division 1 while all other eight divisions will start on May 14.
Here are the final, regular-season Top 25 rankings as of May 8:
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-5)
The Wolverines win the Mission League outright. James Tronstein is having a year.
2. NORCO (24-3)
Cougars win the Big VIII League and will represent 'new blood' in the Division 1 playoffs.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-5)
Trinity League champs are eyeing a second straight D1 title.
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (23-5)
Dangerous team with Gary Morse and Cooper Sides on the bump.
5. CORONA (21-6)
Anthony Murphy is batting .418 with 41 hits, 28 RBIs and 10 homers. Big leaguer ...
6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (21-6-1)
Winners of the Sunset League. Junior Elyjah Mason leads the teams in hits and RBIs.
7. SIERRA CANYON (23-5)
The Trailblazers finish second in the Mission League. This could be Tom Meusborn's best team since his arrival in Chatsworth.
8. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (20-8)
Third-place finisher in the Mission League.
9. AYALA (23-2)
Palomares League champions
10. LA MIRADA (22-6)
Won the Gateway League.
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (22-6)
Co-champions in the Marmonte League with Westlake.
12. ROYAL (23-3-1)
Musketeers win the Coastal Canyon League outright (with just one loss).
13. CYPRESS (20-6)
Winners of the Crestview League.
14. GANESHA (19-2-1)
Can this team perform in the playoffs? Time will tell.
15. CORONA SANTIAGO (18-10)
Third-place finisher out of competitive Big VIII League with Norco and Corona.
16. SANTA MARGARITA (15-13)
Hobbling into the postseason after a losing eigh of their last nine league games.
17. WESTLAKE (18-8)
Co-champios in the Marmonte League with Oaks Christian. Caden Atkinson is their guy.
18. ALEMANY (17-11)
Brody Thompson will look to make noise in the playoffs. Alemany finished fourth in the Mission League.
19. GAHR (17-10-1)
Second place in the Gateway League. Andres Gonzalez and Bryce Morrison have hot bats.
20. MATER DEI (13-15)
Rough ending to the season, losing eight straight.
21. NEWPORT HARBOR (19-9)
Sunset League second-place finisher behind Huntington Beach.
22. AQUINAS (19-9)
Ambassador League champions. Johnny Tena has 41 hits on the year in 28 games.
23. SERVITE (15-13)
Third-place finisher in the Trinity League. Impressive after finishing fifth in 2025.
24. ETIWANDA (20-7)
Baseline League champs.
25. TEMECULA VALLEY (24-4)
Undefeated Southwestern League champs (15-0).
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal