California CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Final Top 25 Rankings, May 8

The last edition of High School On SI's CIF Southern Section high school baseball Top 25 rankings for the 2026 season.

The regular season ended May 6 and the playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 12 for Division 1 while all other eight divisions will start on May 14.

Here are the final, regular-season Top 25 rankings as of May 8:

FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-5)

The Wolverines win the Mission League outright. James Tronstein is having a year.

2. NORCO (24-3)

Cougars win the Big VIII League and will represent 'new blood' in the Division 1 playoffs.

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-5)

Trinity League champs are eyeing a second straight D1 title.

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (23-5)

Dangerous team with Gary Morse and Cooper Sides on the bump.

5. CORONA (21-6)

Anthony Murphy is batting .418 with 41 hits, 28 RBIs and 10 homers. Big leaguer ...

6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (21-6-1)

Winners of the Sunset League. Junior Elyjah Mason leads the teams in hits and RBIs.

7. SIERRA CANYON (23-5)

The Trailblazers finish second in the Mission League. This could be Tom Meusborn's best team since his arrival in Chatsworth.

8. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (20-8)

Third-place finisher in the Mission League.

9. AYALA (23-2)

Palomares League champions

10. LA MIRADA (22-6)

Won the Gateway League.

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (22-6)

Co-champions in the Marmonte League with Westlake.

12. ROYAL (23-3-1)

Musketeers win the Coastal Canyon League outright (with just one loss).

13. CYPRESS (20-6)

Winners of the Crestview League.

14. GANESHA (19-2-1)

Can this team perform in the playoffs? Time will tell.

15. CORONA SANTIAGO (18-10)

Third-place finisher out of competitive Big VIII League with Norco and Corona.

16. SANTA MARGARITA (15-13)

Hobbling into the postseason after a losing eigh of their last nine league games.

17. WESTLAKE (18-8)

Co-champios in the Marmonte League with Oaks Christian. Caden Atkinson is their guy.

18. ALEMANY (17-11)

Brody Thompson will look to make noise in the playoffs. Alemany finished fourth in the Mission League.

19. GAHR (17-10-1)

Second place in the Gateway League. Andres Gonzalez and Bryce Morrison have hot bats.

20. MATER DEI (13-15)

Rough ending to the season, losing eight straight.

21. NEWPORT HARBOR (19-9)

Sunset League second-place finisher behind Huntington Beach.

22. AQUINAS (19-9)

Ambassador League champions. Johnny Tena has 41 hits on the year in 28 games.

23. SERVITE (15-13)

Third-place finisher in the Trinity League. Impressive after finishing fifth in 2025.

24. ETIWANDA (20-7)

Baseline League champs.

25. TEMECULA VALLEY (24-4)

Undefeated Southwestern League champs (15-0).

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