High-Profile Mississippi Linebacker Announces Transfer to Louisiana Class 5A Powerhouse
You know the saying, "The rich get richer?"
Ruston is up there with the most affluent schools - so to speak - in Louisiana when it comes to high school football.
The Bearcats, who have made four straight appearances in the state championship game at the highest level of competition (Class 5A/Division I), are adding a transfer from Forest (Mississippi) in 2028 linebacker Shamar Evans.
On Jan. 4, Evans made a post on X announcing that he'll spend his final two high school seasons in Louisiana - where he was born and raised - according to his social media profile.
Evans is a Major Recruit With Offers from Elite Schools
A 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker, Evans isn't ranked by 247Sports, but that's coming. Among his scholarship offers are Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Jason Howell, a veteran analyst who specializes in Texas A&M recruiting, evaluated Evans:
Evans prides himself on a physical style of play. He knows contact is a way of life in the middle of the defense, and he thrives on it.- Jason Howell
Evans Will Remain a Bearcat
The sophomore is transferring from the Forest Bearcats to Ruston, which shares the same mascot. Last year, he helped Forest to a 9-3 season (4-0 in district) by ranking third on the team in tackles (84).
Where is Forest, Mississippi?
The small city (population 5400) and county seat is located a little over 200 miles east of Ruston with both communities nestled along I-20. Forest is located between Jackson and Meridian.
Joining an Elite Louisiana Program
Ruston, which is home to five-star 2027 tight end Ahmad Hudson, 2027 quarterback Sam Hartwell, three-star 2027 safety Keilan Davis and 2028 running back Dalen Powell, has won nine state titles, the last in 2023.
The Bearcats' 1990 team, which won the Lincoln Parish school's most recent championship before the win over Zachary in 2023, is routinely mentioned as one of the best teams in Louisiana history.
This past season, Ruston lost to District 2-5A rival Ouachita Parish in the finals. Along the way, the Bearcats took down perennial Texas powerhouse Longview with its only regular season loss to Stephenville, another Lone Star State program (that went 16-0 and finished No. 15 in the final High School on SI Texas rankings.)
What Does the Tape Show?
Evans, who will pair with 2028 Aidan Adams (6-2, 195) in the Ruston linebacking corps, is listed on Hudl as an outside linebacker and running back. As a sophomore, he lined up in the middle and was quick to burst through traffic and shut down running plays. With his size and speed package, Evans is a mismatch for blocking backs, and he was able to overpower anything in his way while blitzing.
Evans has the speed to laterally track down ballcarriers and drops back fluidly into pass coverage. He intercepted a pass last season and was a demon on special teams kick coverage.