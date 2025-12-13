Ruston vs. Ouachita Parish: Live Score Updates from the Louisiana Division I Non-Select Championship
The third and final day of the Prep Classic promises more fun-filled action as the heavyweights of Division I compete in New Orleans on Saturday.
No. 14 Ouachita (10-4 and District 2-5A rival No. 1 Ruston (11-2) meet at noon in the Division I non-select finals.
Louisiana Division I Non-Select Football Playoff Bracket
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update from the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
PREGAME
-Kickoff is set for 12 P.M. Updates will appear here once the game begins.
