High School

How the Louisiana Top 25 Fared in Week 9 as Karr Cements Hold at No. 1

Get the results of every ranked team

Mike Coppage

St. Thomas More vs. Teurlings Catholic
St. Thomas More vs. Teurlings Catholic / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 9 was sort of a judgment day scenario in Louisiana high school football.

Questions were answered, although some were left open-ended. Would John Curtis be able to hang with Edna Karr? How about undefeated Loyola Prep? Would it stand a chance against North DeSoto?

The Patriots did the worst thing imaginable by falling into a 21-0 hole to Karr, but Curtis fought its way back to within 28-21 before the Cougars cranked the engine all the way up again.

North DeSoto (9-0) stayed perfect in the District 1-4A showdown against Bryce Restovich and the Flyers, who managed to score 49 points and hold onto the No. 2 power rating in Division II select. Hayden Lessard of Louisiana HS Football projects Loyola to lose to 8-1 Northwood-Shreveport in Week 10 and land the No. 4 seed in Division II select behind St. Charles, Archbishop Shaw and Lake Charles College Prep, which had 100 and 200-yard rushers in its 56-14 win at Comeaux.

Lessard predicts the top eight in the Division I nonselect bracket as follows: 1 Ruston, 2 Destrehan, 3 Northwood-SH, 4 Central-BR, 5 Denham Springs, 6 Parkway, 7 Neville and 8 Southside.

His projections in Division I select: 1 Karr, 2 Alexandria, 3 Teurlings Catholic, 4 St. Augustine, 5 Catholic-BR, 6 John Curtis, 7 Tioga, 8 Evangel Christian. Lessard predicts Acadiana to defeat Carencro this week and earn the No. 13 seed. If that occurs, the Bears could expect a No. 18 seed and would be on the road at No. 15 Brother Martin in bi-district.

Top 25 Week 9 Scores

1. Karr defeated John Curtis 48-26

2. John Curtis lost to Karr 48-26

3. North DeSoto defeated Loyola 63-49

4. St. Augustine defeated Holy Cross 32-24

5. Teurlings Catholic defeated St. Thomas More 38-24

6. West Monroe lost to Neville 22-19

7. St. Thomas More lost to Teurlings Catholic 38-14

8. Alexandria defeated Ouachita 28-21

9. Ruston defeated Pineville 56-6

10. Destrehan defeated Hahnville 49-28

11. Evangel Christian lost to Lafayette Christian 24-22

12. Archbishop Shaw lost to Belle Chasse 14-0

13. Lafayette Christian defeated Evangel Christian 24-22

14. Catholic-BR defeated Woodlawn-BR 47-7

15. Madison Prep lost to University 14-8

16. St. Charles Catholic defeated Kenner Discovery 50-7

17. Carencro lost to Southside 70-35

18. University Lab defeated Madison Prep 14-8

19. Neville defeated West Monroe 22-19

20. Calvary Baptist defeated Green Oaks 38-20

21. Parkway defeated Benton 58-42

22. Central-BR defeated Zachary 35-33

23. Iowa defeated LaGrange 51-0

24. Acadiana defeated Sam Houston 49-21

25. Archbishop Rummel defeated Jesuit 21-17

Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 28, 2025

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters:https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter

More Louisiana High School Sports News:

feed

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

Home/Louisiana