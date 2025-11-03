How the Louisiana Top 25 Fared in Week 9 as Karr Cements Hold at No. 1
Week 9 was sort of a judgment day scenario in Louisiana high school football.
Questions were answered, although some were left open-ended. Would John Curtis be able to hang with Edna Karr? How about undefeated Loyola Prep? Would it stand a chance against North DeSoto?
The Patriots did the worst thing imaginable by falling into a 21-0 hole to Karr, but Curtis fought its way back to within 28-21 before the Cougars cranked the engine all the way up again.
North DeSoto (9-0) stayed perfect in the District 1-4A showdown against Bryce Restovich and the Flyers, who managed to score 49 points and hold onto the No. 2 power rating in Division II select. Hayden Lessard of Louisiana HS Football projects Loyola to lose to 8-1 Northwood-Shreveport in Week 10 and land the No. 4 seed in Division II select behind St. Charles, Archbishop Shaw and Lake Charles College Prep, which had 100 and 200-yard rushers in its 56-14 win at Comeaux.
Lessard predicts the top eight in the Division I nonselect bracket as follows: 1 Ruston, 2 Destrehan, 3 Northwood-SH, 4 Central-BR, 5 Denham Springs, 6 Parkway, 7 Neville and 8 Southside.
His projections in Division I select: 1 Karr, 2 Alexandria, 3 Teurlings Catholic, 4 St. Augustine, 5 Catholic-BR, 6 John Curtis, 7 Tioga, 8 Evangel Christian. Lessard predicts Acadiana to defeat Carencro this week and earn the No. 13 seed. If that occurs, the Bears could expect a No. 18 seed and would be on the road at No. 15 Brother Martin in bi-district.
Top 25 Week 9 Scores
1. Karr defeated John Curtis 48-26
2. John Curtis lost to Karr 48-26
3. North DeSoto defeated Loyola 63-49
4. St. Augustine defeated Holy Cross 32-24
5. Teurlings Catholic defeated St. Thomas More 38-24
6. West Monroe lost to Neville 22-19
7. St. Thomas More lost to Teurlings Catholic 38-14
8. Alexandria defeated Ouachita 28-21
9. Ruston defeated Pineville 56-6
10. Destrehan defeated Hahnville 49-28
11. Evangel Christian lost to Lafayette Christian 24-22
12. Archbishop Shaw lost to Belle Chasse 14-0
13. Lafayette Christian defeated Evangel Christian 24-22
14. Catholic-BR defeated Woodlawn-BR 47-7
15. Madison Prep lost to University 14-8
16. St. Charles Catholic defeated Kenner Discovery 50-7
17. Carencro lost to Southside 70-35
18. University Lab defeated Madison Prep 14-8
19. Neville defeated West Monroe 22-19
20. Calvary Baptist defeated Green Oaks 38-20
21. Parkway defeated Benton 58-42
22. Central-BR defeated Zachary 35-33
23. Iowa defeated LaGrange 51-0
24. Acadiana defeated Sam Houston 49-21
25. Archbishop Rummel defeated Jesuit 21-17
Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 28, 2025
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters:https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter