Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 28, 2025
Check out our list of the top 25 high school football teams in Louisiana with two regular season games remaining. The Acadiana Rams, winners of five straight, make the rankings for the first since debuting at No. 8 in the preseason.
1. Edna Karr (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Warren Easton 63-12
Chalk up 21 straight wins for the Cougars, who got six touchdowns from quarterback John Johnson. The senior Liberty commit threw for four scores and ran for two, according to Lenny Vangilder of Crescent City Sports. Easton trailed 14-12 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.
Next: at John Curtis Christian (7-0)
2. John Curtis Christian (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Jesuit 37-10
Sophomore quarterback London Padgett has completed 35 of 54 passes for 706 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He has rushed for 500 yards on 74 carries with five touchdowns. The Patriots have rushed for 30 touchdowns, with Jacobi Boudreaux responsible for 10.
3. North DeSoto (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Woodlawn-Shreveport 62-12
Good news for the Griffins, who host undefeated Loyola Prep and its explosive offense this week. Kenny Thomas returned last week at running back and is up to 547 yards on 95 carries with eight touchdowns. Braelyn Latin has rushed for 946 yards on 118 carries with 19 touchdowns.
Next: vs. Loyola Prep (8-0)
4. St. Augustine (7-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Brother Martin 49-16
Vashaun Coulon was 9 of 9 passing for 210 yards with five total touchdowns. Khlil Lewis ran for 104 yards on 19 carries with two scores, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Ray'Quan Williams added four receptions for 156 yards and two TDs.
Next: vs. Holy Cross (4-4)
5. Teurlings Catholic (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: defeated East Ascension 64-29
Quarterback Alex Munoz has passed for 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns with one interception. He has rushed for 420 yards and 11 scores. Last year, the Rebels fell behind this week's opponent, St. Thomas More, by 17 points at the half and couldn't complete the comeback on the road.
This week: vs. St. Thomas More (6-2)
6. West Monroe (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Pineville 49-17
West Monroe led at the half 35-10. Christian Ponti ran for 77 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Kedrian McNeil ran for 145 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. The Rebels are the only team undefeated in District 2-5A competition and are No. 1 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
7. St. Thomas More (6-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Rayne 56-8
Cole Bergeron was 7 of 11 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Breaux had a 54-yard TD catch, and Aiken Bond snatched a 75-yarder. Carter Melancon ran for 42 yards on three carries with two touchdowns.
Next: at Teurlings Catholic (8-0)
8. Alexandria (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Ruston 45-28
Kason Willliams ran for 219 yards on 36 carries as the Trojans ralllied from three scores down, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Letravious Williams has four blocked punts. Noble Williams returned after missing three games and went for 67 yards on 17 carries and a score.
Next: vs. Ouachita Parish (5-3)
9. Ruston (6-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: lost to Alexandria 45-28
The Bearcats trade places with Alexandria. Dalen Powell ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns, according to Matt Belinson of the Ruston Daily Leader. The Bearcats led early as Sam Hartwell threw a TD pass to Josiah Morgan, and Powell ran it in, but Alexandria scored 42 of the final 49 points. Ruston is No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings.
Next: at Pineville (4-4)
10. Destrehan (6-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Central Lafourche 46-7
The Wildcats, who led 40-0 at the half, won their fifth straight game. Jackson Fields completed 15 of 16 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide. Malachi Dabney ran for 53 yards on five carries with two touchdowns.
Next: at Hahnville (7-1)
11. Evangel Christian (7-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated Haughton 63-27
The Eagles won their seventh straight game. Sophomore linebacker Bennett Speer is averaging 12.9 tackles per game. Quarterback Peyton Houston has thrown for 2,915 yards and 34 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. The LSU commit also leads the team in rushing (55-654, eight touchdowns).
Next: at Lafayette Christian (7-1)
12. Archbishop Shaw (6-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: defeated Kenner Discovery 49-0
Calvin Ellsworth ran for two touchdowns, according to Christopher Pouncey of Crescent City Sports. Allen Shaw threw a touchdown pass to Austin Amadeo. A J'Quan Carter interception set up one of the Ellsworth runs.
Next: at Belle Chasse (7-1)
13. Lafayette Christian (7-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Welsh 52-14
Quarterback Braylon Walker has thrown for 19 touchdowns and ran for seven, according to LCA statistician Hayden Lessard. Sophomore Caiden Bellard has rushed for 1,016 yards on 154 carries with 13 touchdowns.
Next: vs. Evangel Christian (7-1)
14. Catholic Baton Rouge (6-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated Scotlandville 49-0
Justin Batiste and Lamond Robinson each scored twice as the Bears reached the end zone on each of their first seven possessions.
Next: at Woodlawn-BR (4-4)
15. Madison Prep (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: defeated Collegiate Baton Rouge 50-0
Landon Johnson has thrown for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions. When Johnson isn't playing quarterback, Dylan Reed has thrown for 10 TDs with only one interception (21-of-32, 460 yards). Johnson has rushed for 428 yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns. The Chargers' only loss was at Southside.
Next: at University Lab (7-1)
16. St. Charles Catholic (7-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: defeated Belle Chasse 19-7
The Comets are No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings after knocking off undefeated Belle Chasse. Landree LeBlanc was 14-of-16 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns, according to Matt Sims of Crescent City Sports. St. Charles was the only regular season loss for Belle Chasse in 2024, too.
Next: at Kenner Discovery (4-4)
17. Carencro (6-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Sulphur 66-34
Khylen Taylor ran for 84 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Carson Gurzi was sizzling again, connecting on 21-of-26 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns. Chantz Babineaux caught six passes for 117 yards and two scores.
Next: vs. Southside (6-2)
18. University Lab (6-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated Parkview Baptist 57-17
The Cubs host Madison Prep this week for the District 6-3A title. U-High is on a five-game winning streak after losses to Catholic-Baton Rouge and Archbishop Rummel.
Next: vs. Madison Prep (7-1)
19. Neville (5-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Ouachita 38-37
Parker Robinson passed for 157 yards on 14 completions with three touchdowns, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Jarvis Blackston rushed for 75 yards on 21 carries.
Next: at West Monroe (7-1)
20. Calvary Baptist (7-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: defeated Huntington 45-35
This was an underrated win for the Cavaliers against a neighborhood Class 5A program. Sophomore Hudson Price has passed for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Next: vs. Green Oaks (2-6)
21. Parkway (8-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: defeated Captain Shreve 45-42
Freshman Thad Smith kicked the game-winning field goal. Kaleb Williams has thrown for 1,732 yards and 26 touchdowns with two interceptions. Freshman Aldavius Johnson ran for over 100 yards.
Next: at Benton (2-6)
22. Central (6-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Liberty Magnet 49-14
Jacori Platt threw a touchdown pass to Brody Diel, and Max Gassiott threw a TD to Keithon Womack, according to Terry Robinson of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Wildcats limited Liberty Magnet to under 70 yards in the first half.
Next: at Zachary (7-1)
23. Iowa (8-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Eunice 51-22
The Yellow Jackets are led by quarterback Lawston Broussard, tailback J'Vien Adams and receiver Jeremiah Bushnell on offense.
Next: vs. LaGrange (1-7)
24. Acadiana (5-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Southside 17-14
Dion Simon ran for 118 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. The Rams held Southside's top three backs to 121 yards on 31 carries. Collin DiBetta and Ty Lamartina each caught a pass of at least 20 yards.
Next: at Sam Houston (3-5)
25. Archbishop Rummel (5-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Holy Cross 24-3
Jaden Terrance ran for 161 yards and three TDs after halftime, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports.
Next: vs. Jesuit (4-4)
Dropped out: No. 15 Southside, No. 23 Ouachita Parish
On the bubble: Terrebonne, St. James, Westminster Christian (Op). Dunham, Ouachita Chrisian, St. Paul's, Denham Springs, Hahnville, Haynesville, Loyola Prep, Lakeshore, Franklin Prish, Erath, Jewel Sumner, Sterlington, Tioga, Jena, Thibodaux, Northwood-Shreveport, Zachary, Vandebilt Catholic, Thibodaux, Plaquemine
