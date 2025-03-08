Huntington vs. Woodlawn-BR: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) Division I select girls basketball final
The third-seeded Woodlawn-Baton Rouge Panthers and No. 4 Huntington Raiders meet in the Division I select Louisiana high school girls basketball state championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the University Center in Hammond.
Pregame
This is a rematch of last year's semifinal won by the No. 5 Panthers over a top-seeded Huntington squad. Amijah Price scored 33 points to push the Panthers to a 71-58 win in their first semifinal appearance. Woodlawn lost to John Curtis in the final.
Price is back for her senior season. The UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee totaled 13 points (5 of 10 FG) with seven steals, seven rebounds and five assists in the semifinal win over Edna Karr despite sitting out most of a quarter with foul trouble.
Aaliyah Gaddis, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Family Christian, scored 23 points (9 of 12 FG) in the 61-43 win over No. 2 Karr. She added six rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Woodlawn (26-6). Mariah Scott added 12 points.
Huntington (19-6) edged No. 1 John Curtis (61-59) on two free throws by Kyndal Graham. The junior scored 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Southern Mississippi signee Carley Hamilton poured in 27 points (11 of 11 FT) with eight rebounds.
The Raiders trailed John Curtis at the half, 26-19, in a game with 12 lead changes. The Patriots led for nearly 23 of 32 minutes. Huntington held the lead for just over four minutes. The score was tied 11 times.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App