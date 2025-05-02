Kaplan vs. Doyle: Live updates, score of Louisiana Division III nonselect semifinal softball playoff game
The Louisiana high school softball playoffs are made up of eight divisions and two classes.
All season, Division III nonselect has stood out as a division that would be incredibly tough in the final three rounds, with the likes of defending champion Sterlington, 2024 runner-up Doyle and top-seeded Kaplan, which won it all two years ago.
446 Sports posted a poll this week, asking viewers to vote for the favorite in Division III nonselect. Pine Prairie, the No. 2 seed, got out to a large lead. Dusty Hickman commented on the post that the winner of Pine Prairie and No. 3 Jena should be considered the favorite.
We feel the other way, with all due respect. Doyle, which came-from-behind with two outs in the seventh inning to win at No. 4 Sterlington in the quarterfinals, lost 1-0 to the Panthers in the 2024 final.
This year's group of seniors led the Tigers (24-7) to wins in 16 of their last 18 games with losses to Division II nonselect No. 2 Brusly and Division I nonselect No. 2 Benton by a total of five runs.
Shelby Taylor, Alyson Fletcher, Kassidy Rivero, Kylee Savant and Bailey Mclin are seniors who will lead the Tigers against No. 1 Kaplan in a semifinal game at noon Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Taylor and Savant signed with Houston. Rivero, who drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the score at Sterlington, is headed to Austin Peay; Fletcher to LSU-Eunice.
Junior first baseman Genie Lovett followed Rivero's walk with a two-run single in the 5-3 win at Sterlington. After the Panthers got a couple of solo homers and an RBI double for a 3-1 lead, pitcher Bella Collins allowed only two hits to the powerful Sterlington lineup over the final five innings. Emily Edler has also been effective in the circle.
Kaplan earned the top seed with a stellar 29-2 record, which includes wins over St. Thomas More, Iowa, John Curtis, Lutcher, Stanley, West Ouachita, Ponchatoula, Assumption, Acadiana and Sulphur. Its only losses were in consecutive games to Class 5A programs Sam Houston, the top seed in Division I nonselect, and Southside. The Pirates have won 23 straight games.
Coach Brittany LeBeouf has several seniors, but the Pirates entered the year as an inexperienced group overall. Sophomore pitcher Lexi Greene moved to the leadoff spot in the batting order. She has power and speed. Younger sister Liberty Greene is a starting infielder.
Baleigh Landry, who had four RBIs in the 10-6 win over No. 8-seeded French Settlement in the quarterfinals, and Abbigale Ford are power hitters, as is freshman shortstop Emma Sherman. Lexi Greene helped Kaplan shut out 13 opponents in the regular season. Ten foes were held to one or two runs.
Kaplan and Doyle met in the 2023 semifinals, with the Pirates prevailing 8-0 on pitcher Briley LeBeouf's no-hitter. Kaplan went on to win the state final against Sterlinglon. LeBeouf graduated last year, as did Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year Kennedy Marceaux.
First inning
(Updates will appear here after the game begins. Refresh often for the latest update.)
