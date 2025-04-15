Lexi Greene homers, pitches shutout as Kaplan blanks Northside Christian, eyes No. 1 playoff seed
If anyone thought the Kaplan High School softball program would have a rebuilding season after graduating 10 seniors and returning only a couple of starters, they were mistaken.
The Pirates' winning streak increased to 21 games with 15-0 shutout of Northside Christian on Senior Night at KHS on Monday. Kaplan (27-2) will land the No. 1 seed in Division III nonselect when the Louisiana softball playoff brackets are released Wednesday. Northside Christian (11-6) is No. 1 in Class C.
"We're ready to make another run," KHS coach Brittany LeBeouf said. "Nobody thought we'd be here except for us, but here we are."
The Pirates honored six senior players: Abbigale Ford, Drew Kass, Baleigh Landry, Madelyn Abbott, Addyson Hebert and Madison Hardy. Ford had three hits with two doubles and a home run and four runs driven in. Landry, the only senior signed to play on the next level (Wiley College), drove in three runs and scored three times.
"One through nine can hit it out at any point in time, which is nice because we can change the game in a swing, " LeBeouf said. "They bought into the process. Before games and on their time off, they're getting cuts in. They're just really prepared for the teams we play."
The Pirates hit five doubles in six at-bats over a stretch that consumed two innings against Northside Christian. Landry and Kass doubled. Emma Sherman, who hit two homers in a recent game, added another. Pitcher Lexi Greene homered from the leadoff spot, which she inherited from 2024 Louisiana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year Kennedy Marceaux.
"I think it's our discipine and preparation up to this point," LeBeouf said. "In the summer and fall, we were really disciplined, and it has paid off for us."
Greene, who has six homers this season, struck out seven and walked one while allowing three hits over four innings. The Pirates have shut out their last three opponents and held two more to a single run in wins this month.
"It's been a little challenging at times," Greene said of assuming the role of ace pitcher after Briley LeBeouf graduated, "but I've been preparing all season."
LeBeouf said she plans to ride the left arm of Greene throughout the Division III nonselect playoffs. Freshman pitchers have thrown occasionally, but the durable Greene will be in the circle from here on out.
"Lexi has done a great job stepping into the leadoff spot," LeBeouf said. "Obviously, Kennedy is never going to be replaced. She's a generational player who set the standard for Kaplan softball.
"Any day Lexi has off from pitching, she's working on mechanical stuff to be a better pitcher. She knows where she needs to be for us to win. She wasn't happy with her performance today, but she'll be prepared when we need her to be ready."
Greene's younger sister, Liberty, is a freshman starter at shortstop who had two hits on Monday with a double.
"I don't think it was our best performance, but we came out and set the tone," LeBeouf said. "We had competitive at-bats and played good defense. I can't really complain, but going into the playoffs, I would like to see our energy up in the dugout and better adjustments at the plate."
The Pirates, who won state two years ago and have reached the quarterfinals every year since 2017, took over the No. 1 spot in Division III recently from Pine Prairie (25-3), which is now No. 2.
Defending champion Sterlington (21-6) is No. 5. At No. 3 is Jena (23-7), which upset Kaplan in last year's quarterfinals. A loaded Doyle squad is No. 4 with a 22-7 record.
"I've been saying this for the past couple of years, that Division III nonselect is one of the toughest," LeBeouf said. "Whoever we get, we'll be prepared and ready. I'm very aware of what Doyle and Sterlington have. I've scouted them.
"They have great programs and great players, but I think we can play with anyone."
