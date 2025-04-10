Top 25 Louisiana high school softball state rankings (4/10/2025)
There are only a handful of days remaining in the prep softball season in Louisiana.
Calvary Baptist remained nationally ranked after its first loss of the season.
How far did Sterlington, which edged the Cavaliers 2-1, move up this week? Who else moved up, down, dropped out and debuted? Keep reading to find out the top 25 teams heading into a busy final week before the LHSAA playoff brackets are released April 16.
1. Calvary Baptist (32-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
It's difficult to win every game and achieve a perfect season, especially when you've played Calvary Baptist's schedule. The Cavaliers went 4-1 last week, topping 19-6 Stanley by a score of 17-2, 22-7 Alexandria (6-0), 14-8 Many (17-0) and 14-10 Menard (9-1) and losing by one run at ranked Sterlington.
Senior pitcher Addison Willis (11-0) struck out five over four innings in the win over Many. Baylor Bockhaus was 3-for-3 with two doubles. Loren Sivils was 2-for-2 with a home run, and Mallory Carver had three hits and two homers. Brynn Robinson also went 2-for-2.
2. Sam Houston (23-2)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The winning streak ballooned to 21 games for the Broncos, who cruised past Acadiana (13-2) and Iowa (12-4). In its last 14 games, Sam Houston has won by at least eight runs. The win over Acadiana improved the Broncos to 7-0 in District 3-5A. Carolina Eidson hit two home runs. Aubrey Portie homered in the second inning, with Aubrey Hobbs, Chloe Peshoff and Kailyn Mire all driving in runs with doubles.
3. North DeSoto (24-3)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
Payton Miller hit two home runs in a 5-4 win over Pineville. Carsyn Curtis tripled, and Chloe Curtis doubled for the Griffins, who also shutout 18-7 D'Arbonne Woods by a score of 7-0. Avery McCloskey struck out 14. Chloe Curtis and Sasha Falls each contributed two hits. The Griffins face Jena on April 11.
4. Pineville (26-4)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
Avenging a previous loss, the Rebels pounded district rival Alexandria by a score of 13-1. Pineville also defeated Neville and Winnfield and lost by one run to North DeSoto. Madalyn Halle, Jadin Basco and Mallory Edwards all homered in the win over Alexandria. Addalyn Burch hit an RBI single and pitched a four-hitter over five innings.
5. Notre Dame (27-0)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The state's only remaining undefeated team has scored in double-digits in seven straight games and 24 of 27 on the year. Ava Yates had three hits with a triple in a 10-4 win over Jennings. The Pioneers hit four doubles and three triples. Kenley Sonnier had two hits with a homer and five RBIs in a 19-2 cross-city win over Crowley.
6. Vandebilt Catholic (24-2)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
Lauren Baudoin hit a walk-off single in a 9-8 win over Mount Carmel. Kallie Waalk, the shortstop and leadoff hitter, had two hits with a homer and four RBIs. Abigail Aguillard pitched 3.2 innings in relief of Baudoin to get the win. The Terriers also defeated Houma Christian, Academy of Our Lady and Catholic PC. Baudoin struck out 10 in the 9-1 win over Division IV select No. 1 Catholic PC (19-9).
7. Kaplan (24-2)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
Five wins over large-school opponents helped the Pirates jump Pine Prairie for the No. 1 spot in Division III. Kaplan beat Barbe, Natchitoches-Central, Ouachita Parish, Acadiana and ranked Assumption. Lexi Greene and Addyson Hebert both homered in the 6-5 win over Assumption. Greene had two hits and was the winning pitcher (7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 1 BB).
8. Jena (22-5)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
The Giants are on a nine-game winning streak with victories last week over Franklin Parish, Vidalia and 16-6 Tioga, which is No 5 in the Division I select power ratings. Kiette Cooper struck out 14 in the 7-3 win over Tioga. Haylee Dangerfield homered in the first inning, finishing with two hits and three runs scored from the leadoff spot.
9. St. Thomas More (20-5)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
On Saturday, the Cougars handled Loreauville (17-1) and Division IV No. 2 Opelousas Catholic, 16-5. Coach Andria Waguespack's club followed that with a 2-0 win over Southside. Margaret Oge threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts vs. Southside. Kennedy Stutes and Shyanne Irvin each homered. STM faces Vandebilt Catholic this weekend.
10. Sterlington (17-6)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 5 (Division III nonselect)
Rocketing up the rankings, the Panthers beat Bastrop, Neville, West Monroe and Calvary Baptist. Ava West accounted for both runs with a pair of solo shots in the 2-1 decision over Calvary Baptist. Evie West (4.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 K, 2 BB) and Allie Chrislip, who struck out five in a perfect 2.1 innings of relief, were brilliant in the circle. Aubrie Carter had three hits and five RBIs in the 12-2 win over West Monroe, which recently defeated ranked Alexandria.
11. Pine Prairie (24-2)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Division III playoffs should be electric in the later rounds with a field that features ranked teams Pine Prairie, Doyle, Kaplan, Jena and Sterlington, as well as a French Settlement team that has been surging. You can't leave out 15-3 Kinder or traditional powers Many High and South Beauregard, either. Last week, Pine Prairie took down Mamou, Ville Platte and Division II select No. 3 Buckeye. Kynnedi Ware struck out 13 in the 3-0 win over Mamou. She struck out 12 in the 12-3 win over Buckeye. Lainey Campbell had two hits with a double and and three RBIs. Sydney Fontenot had three hits with an RBI double.
12. Brusly (23-3)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II nonselect)
A 4-0 week that included wins over 20-10 Destrehan, 15-10 Zachary, Holden and ranked Doyle pushed the Panthers from No. 3 to No. 2 in Division II. Emma Loupe drove in four runs with a pair of homers in the 10-7 win over Buckeye. Abigail Heidbrink threw a complete game three-hitter in the 7-1 win over Zachary, striking out eight and walking none.
13. Lutcher (18-7)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 5 (Division II nonselect)
The Bulldogs won games vs. Academy of Our Lady, Dominican and Division IV select No. 7 Riverside Academy (18-5). Blair Clement hit an RBI single, walked twice and pitched a complete game five-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks in the 3-2 win over Riverside. Clement hit two doubles in the 14-4 win over Academy of Our Lady, Maddie Bourgeois had two hits with an RBI. Clement and Kenzie Millet each drove in two runs.
14. Dutchtown (19-9)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
An 11-game winning streak for the Griffins was extended last week with victories over French Settlement, East Ascension, Denham Springs (twice) and Walker. Dutchtown, which takes on Live Oak on April 10, beat 17-8 Walker by a score of 8-1. Maddie Keller hit a three-run homer. Abby Froelich struck out 11. Jenna Blanchard and Froelich also homered.
15. Live Oak (18-10)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
Pushing its winning streak to eight games, Live Oak knocked off Rosepine, Praireville, French Settlement and ranked St. Amant. Jeanne Janise had three hits with a triple and four RBIs in the 15-5 win over French Settlement. Ava Kate Phillips, the winning pitcher, hit an RBI single. Live Oak hosts Dutchtown on April 10.
16. St. Amant (20-7)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Gators put up a total of 29 runs in wins over Prairieville and East Ascension and lost by one run to Live Oak. Olivia Johnson hit a grand slam and brought in another run on a bases-loaded walk in the 14-6 win over East Ascension. Kinley Meche collected three hits with two doubles and two RBIs.
17. LaSalle (25-3)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect)
Twenty of the Tigers' last 21 games have resulted in wins with a lone loss to Buckeye. LaSalle defeated Montgomery and Ouachita Christian last week. Mattie Parham, one of the team's leading hitters, averaged 20 points and 15 rebounds in basketball. The senior homered in the 9-2 win over Montgomery, according to Greg Jones of The Jena Times. Landry Long threw four scoreless innings.
18. Benton (23-4)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
Benton has won seven straight games since losses to North DeSoto and Buckeye. Last week, the Tigers defeated ranked Quitman by a score of 6-4. Olivia Livers (double) and Emersyn Disotell (triple) each drove in a run in the first inning. Ashley Promes added an RBI single. Disotell hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in an 8-3 win over Evangel Christian.
19. Iota (24-3)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
Continuing to inch up the rankings, the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to nine games. Iota has scored 99 runs in its last six games. Addison Cormier went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a homer and three RBIs in a 15-0 win over Rosepine. Haydyn Schexnayder threw all four innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Schexnayder went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run in a 17-1 win over Lacassine.
20. Doyle (21-7)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 4 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers rebounded from a loss to Brusly with wins over ranked John Curtis Chrisitan and 16-10 Archbishop Hannan. Emily Edler threw 3.2 shutout innings in relief to get the win over John Curtis. Bella Collins had two hits with a homer and four RBIs in an 11-5 win over Chalmette. Genie Lovett and Kylee Savant also hit home runs. Collins threw a complete game in the circle.
21. John Curtis Christian (20-5)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
A 13-game winning streak was halted in a 4-3 loss to Doyle. The Patriots bounced back with a 7-5 win at Walker as Tamryn King homered and drove in three runs. Gabby Fabacher and Miley Percle each produced three hits. The Patriots will tangle with Vandebilt Catholic and Division II select No. 6 St. Charles (20-6) this weekend at the St. Thomas More Tournament in Broussard. Curtis closes the regular season vs. St. Amant on April 15.
22. Assumption (22-5)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II nonselect)
The Mustangs went 4-1 with key wins over Destrrehan and 19-6 Central Lafourche. Assumption, which lost by one run to Kaplan, blew out Academy of Our Lady by a score of 15-5. Livie Thibodeaux hit two doubles and a homer with four RBIs. Thibodeaux and Londyn Pennison each finished with four hits.
23. Alexandria (22-7)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Trojans lost to Calvary Baptist, Pineville and West Monroe with wins over Glenmora and Barbe. Ella Melder had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs in the 13-8 win over Barbe. Sarah Grace Buckels tripled and scored three runs.
24. Hahnville (24-7)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers won four of five games with a loss to French Settlement. Brazzi Jacob went 3-for-3 and scored four runs in a 16-0 win over Haynes Academy. Rylee Villasanor had three hits and three RBIs and pitched three innings. Claire Gassen maintained the shutout with an inning of relief. The Tigers travel to Napoleonville to challenge Assumption on April 15.
25. Ponchatoula (17-10)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select)
The Green Wave has won nine of its last 10 games with a loss to Kaplan. Rae'El Wheat drove in four runs in a 21-0 win over Hammond. Abby Dagro hit an RBI double and pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk over three innings. Dagro threw a six-inning one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks in a 10-0 win over Franklinton
Dropped out: No. 25 Quitman
First out: French Settlement - The Lions dropped their last two games to ranked Class 5A powers Dutchtown and Live Oak, but that doesn't put much of a damper on a strong recent performance highlighted by wins over St. Charles, Hahnville, Mount Carmel, Pope John Paul II and Parkview Baptist. Pitcher Malloy Miles is a player to watch.
