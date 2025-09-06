High School

Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Louisiana high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Edna Karr senior Arsenio Bolds
Edna Karr senior Arsenio Bolds / Arsenio Bolds Instagram

The 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Looking at the football scores data provided, I'll format each game with the higher-scoring team first, then sort alphabetically by the winning team's name. Here are all the final scores:

Abbeville 14, Washington-Marion 44

Airline 56, Barbe 27

Alexandria 54, West Feliciana 7

Arcadia 14, Lakeside 30

Archbishop Rummel 26, Lafayette Christian Academy 27

Ascension Episcopal 41, Kaplan 7

Assumption 13, Donaldsonville 34

Avoyelles 14, Marksville 47

Baker 50, Tara 6

Basile 0, Lake Arthur 35

Bastrop 6, Wossman 36

Beau Chene 7, Rayne 35

Beekman 50, Delhi 24

Belaire 28, Glen Oaks 12

Belle Chasse 61, Eleanor McMain 0

Benjamin Franklin 41, Crescent City Christian 6

Benton 16, Northwood 49

Berwick 14, Morgan City 40

Block 45, Buckeye 0

Bossier 63, North Caddo 25

Breaux Bridge 0, Natchitoches Central 41

Broadmoor 14, Springfield 8

Brother Martin 29, East Ascension 22

Brusly 42, Port Allen 6

Bunkie 42, St. Mary's 6

Byrd 6, St. Amant 49

Caldwell Parish 14, Ouachita Christian 60

Calvary Baptist Academy 30, Oak Grove 7

Captain Shreve 19, Ouachita Parish 37

Carencro 30, St. Thomas More 27

Carroll 13, Parkway 43

Catholic-B.R. 32, Destrehan 23

Catholic - N.I. 20, Vermilion Catholic 0

Cathedral 54, John Curtis Christian 26

Cedar Creek 19, Delhi Charter 14

Cecilia 29, St. Martinville 34

Central 20, De La Salle 13

Central Lafourche 12, Vandebilt Catholic 55

Centerville 30, Delcambre 51

Chalmette 35, John Ehret 0

Collegiate Academy 0, Istrouma 58

Comeaux 0, South Terrebonne 17

D'Arbonne Woods 37, Lincoln Prep 24

Denham Springs 34, Hammond 15

DeRidder 42, South Beauregard 13

Dunham 49, Parkview Baptist 14

E.D. White 26, Holy Cross 27

East Feliciana 32, Kentwood 26

East Jefferson 7, Livonia 25

East St. John 12, St. James 49

Easton 48, Landry 7

Edna Karr 35, Archbishop Shaw 0

Elton 28, St. Edmund 58

Episcopal 21, St. Michael 41

Erath 34, Loreauville 19

Eunice 16, Northwest 14

Ferriday 54, Vidalia 12

Fontainebleau 7, Lakeshore 45

Franklinton 36, Amite 12

Franklin 8, Lafayette 48

Franklin Parish 52, West Jefferson 15

Fredrick Douglass 32, Cohen 28

General Trass 12, Rayville 14

Glenbrook 64, Magnolia 6

Grant 69, Montgomery 50

Green Oaks 28, Woodlawn-Shreveport 36

Gueydan 14, Pickering 56

Hahnville 43, Washington 6

Hanson Memorial 19, St. John 36

Haughton 34, Homer 36

Haynesville 38, North Webster 0

Holy Savior Menard 42, Northwood 0

Independence 19, Loranger 47

Iowa 35, Jennings 6

Istrouma 58, Collegiate Academy 0

Jeanerette 44, Patterson 20

Jena 64, Mangham 48

Jesuit 31, Dallas Jesuit 6

Jewel Sumner 41, St. Helena College and Career Academy 18

Jonesboro-Hodge 8, Winnfield 26

Kaplan 7, Ascension Episcopal 41

Kennedy 19, Scotlandville 0

Kinder 36, Welsh 32

Lafayette 48, Franklin 8

Lafayette Christian Academy 27, Archbishop Rummel 26

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 35, Prairieville 14

Lake Arthur 35, Basile 0

Lakeview 0, Washington 56

LaGrange 10, Peabody 33

Landry 7, Easton 48

Leesville 35, Sam Houston 44

Liberty 41, Southern Lab 28

Lincoln Prep 24, D'Arbonne Woods 37

Live Oak 13, St. Paul's 48

Livingston Collegiate Academy 20, A.J. Ellender 10

Livonia 25, East Jefferson 7

Logansport 19, Many 35

Loranger 47, Independence 19

Loreauville 19, Erath 34

Loyola College Prep 55, St. Frederick 21

Lutcher 22, Slidell 30

Madison 20, Ringgold 14

Madison Prep 48, Dutchtown 41

Mandeville 38, Salmen 25

Mansfield 46, Minden 38

Many 35, Logansport 19

Marksville 47, Avoyelles 14

Montgomery 50, Grant 69

Morgan City 40, Berwick 14

Natchitoches Central 41, Breaux Bridge 0

New Iberia 26, Pineville 44

North Caddo 25, Bossier 63

North DeSoto 46, Union Parish 3

North Webster 0, Haynesville 38

Northshore 13, Picayune 27

Northside 49, Ville Platte 8

Northwest 14, Eunice 16

Notre Dame 35, Southside 28

Oak Grove 7, Calvary Baptist Academy 30

Oakdale 0, Sacred Heart 32

Oberlin 6, Vinton 36

Ouachita Christian 60, Caldwell Parish 14

Ouachita Parish 37, Captain Shreve 19

Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 21, Riverdale 50

Patterson 20, Jeanerette 44

Pearl River 34, St. Martin's Episcopal 16

Peabody 33, LaGrange 10

Pickering 56, Gueydan 14

Pine 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Pine Prairie 0, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 62

Pineville 44, New Iberia 26

Plaquemine 28, Zachary 52

Ponchatoula 26, Walker 27

Prairieville 14, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 35

Rayville 14, General Trass 12

Rayne 35, Beau Chene 7

Richwood 20, West Ouachita 15

Riverside Academy 13, Terrebonne 24

Riverdale 50, Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 21

Ruston 49, Acadiana 7

Sacred Heart 32, Oakdale 0

Salmen 25, Mandeville 38

Sam Houston 44, Leesville 35

Slidell 30, Lutcher 22

Slaughter Community Charter 43, Varnado 0

South Beauregard 13, DeRidder 42

South Lafourche 14, Thibodaux 21

South Terrebonne 17, Comeaux 0

Southside 28, Notre Dame 35

Southern Lab 28, Liberty 41

Springfield 8, Broadmoor 14

St. Edmund 58, Elton 28

St. Frederick 21, Loyola College Prep 55

St. Helena College and Career Academy 18, Jewel Sumner 41

St. James 49, East St. John 12

St. John 36, Hanson Memorial 19

St. Louis Catholic 10, Sulphur 13

St. Martin's Episcopal 16, Pearl River 34

St. Martinville 34, Cecilia 29

St. Mary's 6, Bunkie 42

St. Michael 41, Episcopal 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Pine 37

St. Thomas More 27, Carencro 30

Sterlington 47, Tioga 31

Tara 6, Baker 50

Terrebonne 24, Riverside Academy 13

The Willow School 48, Ascension Christian 8

Thibodaux 21, South Lafourche 14

Union Parish 3, North DeSoto 46

Vandebilt Catholic 55, Central Lafourche 12

Varnado 0, Slaughter Community Charter 43

Vermilion Catholic 0, Catholic - N.I. 20

Vidalia 12, Ferriday 54

Ville Platte 8, Northside 49

Vinton 36, Oberlin 6

Walker 27, Ponchatoula 26

Washington-Marion 44, Abbeville 14

Welsh 32, Kinder 36

West Feliciana 7, Alexandria 54

West Jefferson 15, Franklin Parish 52

West Ouachita 15, Richwood 20

West St. John 32, Young Audiences Charter 34

West St. Mary 48, Berchmans Academy 14

Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 62, Pine Prairie 0

Winnfield 26, Jonesboro-Hodge 8

Woodlawn-Shreveport 36, Green Oaks 28

Young Audiences Charter 34, West St. John 32

Zachary 52, Plaquemine 28

CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

