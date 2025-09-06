Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Louisiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (LHSAA) - September 5, 2025
Louisiana high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Abbeville 14, Washington-Marion 44
Airline 56, Barbe 27
Alexandria 54, West Feliciana 7
Arcadia 14, Lakeside 30
Archbishop Rummel 26, Lafayette Christian Academy 27
Ascension Episcopal 41, Kaplan 7
Assumption 13, Donaldsonville 34
Avoyelles 14, Marksville 47
Baker 50, Tara 6
Basile 0, Lake Arthur 35
Bastrop 6, Wossman 36
Beau Chene 7, Rayne 35
Beekman 50, Delhi 24
Belaire 28, Glen Oaks 12
Belle Chasse 61, Eleanor McMain 0
Benjamin Franklin 41, Crescent City Christian 6
Benton 16, Northwood 49
Berwick 14, Morgan City 40
Block 45, Buckeye 0
Bossier 63, North Caddo 25
Breaux Bridge 0, Natchitoches Central 41
Broadmoor 14, Springfield 8
Brother Martin 29, East Ascension 22
Brusly 42, Port Allen 6
Bunkie 42, St. Mary's 6
Byrd 6, St. Amant 49
Caldwell Parish 14, Ouachita Christian 60
Calvary Baptist Academy 30, Oak Grove 7
Captain Shreve 19, Ouachita Parish 37
Carencro 30, St. Thomas More 27
Carroll 13, Parkway 43
Catholic-B.R. 32, Destrehan 23
Catholic - N.I. 20, Vermilion Catholic 0
Cathedral 54, John Curtis Christian 26
Cedar Creek 19, Delhi Charter 14
Cecilia 29, St. Martinville 34
Central 20, De La Salle 13
Central Lafourche 12, Vandebilt Catholic 55
Centerville 30, Delcambre 51
Chalmette 35, John Ehret 0
Collegiate Academy 0, Istrouma 58
Comeaux 0, South Terrebonne 17
D'Arbonne Woods 37, Lincoln Prep 24
Denham Springs 34, Hammond 15
DeRidder 42, South Beauregard 13
Donaldsonville 34, Assumption 13
Dunham 49, Parkview Baptist 14
E.D. White 26, Holy Cross 27
East Feliciana 32, Kentwood 26
East Jefferson 7, Livonia 25
East St. John 12, St. James 49
Easton 48, Landry 7
Edna Karr 35, Archbishop Shaw 0
Elton 28, St. Edmund 58
Episcopal 21, St. Michael 41
Erath 34, Loreauville 19
Eunice 16, Northwest 14
Ferriday 54, Vidalia 12
Fontainebleau 7, Lakeshore 45
Franklinton 36, Amite 12
Franklin 8, Lafayette 48
Franklin Parish 52, West Jefferson 15
Fredrick Douglass 32, Cohen 28
General Trass 12, Rayville 14
Glenbrook 64, Magnolia 6
Grant 69, Montgomery 50
Green Oaks 28, Woodlawn-Shreveport 36
Gueydan 14, Pickering 56
Hahnville 43, Washington 6
Hammond 15, Denham Springs 34
Hanson Memorial 19, St. John 36
Haughton 34, Homer 36
Haynesville 38, North Webster 0
Holy Cross 27, E.D. White 26
Holy Savior Menard 42, Northwood 0
Homer 36, Haughton 34
Independence 19, Loranger 47
Iowa 35, Jennings 6
Istrouma 58, Collegiate Academy 0
Jeanerette 44, Patterson 20
Jena 64, Mangham 48
Jennings 6, Iowa 35
Jesuit 31, Dallas Jesuit 6
Jewel Sumner 41, St. Helena College and Career Academy 18
John Curtis Christian 26, Cathedral 54
John Ehret 0, Chalmette 35
Jonesboro-Hodge 8, Winnfield 26
Kaplan 7, Ascension Episcopal 41
Kennedy 19, Scotlandville 0
Kentwood 26, East Feliciana 32
Kinder 36, Welsh 32
Lafayette 48, Franklin 8
Lafayette Christian Academy 27, Archbishop Rummel 26
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 35, Prairieville 14
Lake Arthur 35, Basile 0
Lakeside 30, Arcadia 14
Lakeshore 45, Fontainebleau 7
Lakeview 0, Washington 56
LaGrange 10, Peabody 33
Landry 7, Easton 48
Leesville 35, Sam Houston 44
Liberty 41, Southern Lab 28
Lincoln Prep 24, D'Arbonne Woods 37
Live Oak 13, St. Paul's 48
Livingston Collegiate Academy 20, A.J. Ellender 10
Livonia 25, East Jefferson 7
Logansport 19, Many 35
Loranger 47, Independence 19
Loreauville 19, Erath 34
Loyola College Prep 55, St. Frederick 21
Lutcher 22, Slidell 30
Madison 20, Ringgold 14
Madison Prep 48, Dutchtown 41
Magnolia 6, Glenbrook 64
Mandeville 38, Salmen 25
Mangham 48, Jena 64
Mansfield 46, Minden 38
Many 35, Logansport 19
Marksville 47, Avoyelles 14
Minden 38, Mansfield 46
Montgomery 50, Grant 69
Morgan City 40, Berwick 14
Natchitoches Central 41, Breaux Bridge 0
New Iberia 26, Pineville 44
North Caddo 25, Bossier 63
North DeSoto 46, Union Parish 3
North Webster 0, Haynesville 38
Northshore 13, Picayune 27
Northside 49, Ville Platte 8
Northwood 0, Holy Savior Menard 42
Northwood 49, Benton 16
Northwest 14, Eunice 16
Notre Dame 35, Southside 28
Oak Grove 7, Calvary Baptist Academy 30
Oakdale 0, Sacred Heart 32
Oberlin 6, Vinton 36
Ouachita Christian 60, Caldwell Parish 14
Ouachita Parish 37, Captain Shreve 19
Parkview Baptist 14, Dunham 49
Parkway 43, Carroll 13
Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 21, Riverdale 50
Patterson 20, Jeanerette 44
Pearl River 34, St. Martin's Episcopal 16
Peabody 33, LaGrange 10
Picayune 27, Northshore 13
Pickering 56, Gueydan 14
Pine 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Pine Prairie 0, Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 62
Pineville 44, New Iberia 26
Plaquemine 28, Zachary 52
Ponchatoula 26, Walker 27
Port Allen 6, Brusly 42
Prairieville 14, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 35
Rayville 14, General Trass 12
Rayne 35, Beau Chene 7
Richwood 20, West Ouachita 15
Ringgold 14, Madison 20
Riverside Academy 13, Terrebonne 24
Riverdale 50, Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy 21
Ruston 49, Acadiana 7
Sacred Heart 32, Oakdale 0
Salmen 25, Mandeville 38
Sam Houston 44, Leesville 35
Scotlandville 0, Kennedy 19
Slidell 30, Lutcher 22
Slaughter Community Charter 43, Varnado 0
South Beauregard 13, DeRidder 42
South Lafourche 14, Thibodaux 21
South Terrebonne 17, Comeaux 0
Southside 28, Notre Dame 35
Southern Lab 28, Liberty 41
Springfield 8, Broadmoor 14
St. Amant 49, Byrd 6
St. Edmund 58, Elton 28
St. Frederick 21, Loyola College Prep 55
St. Helena College and Career Academy 18, Jewel Sumner 41
St. James 49, East St. John 12
St. John 36, Hanson Memorial 19
St. Louis Catholic 10, Sulphur 13
St. Martin's Episcopal 16, Pearl River 34
St. Martinville 34, Cecilia 29
St. Mary's 6, Bunkie 42
St. Michael 41, Episcopal 21
St. Paul's 48, Live Oak 13
St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Pine 37
St. Thomas More 27, Carencro 30
Sterlington 47, Tioga 31
Sulphur 13, St. Louis Catholic 10
Tara 6, Baker 50
Terrebonne 24, Riverside Academy 13
The Willow School 48, Ascension Christian 8
Thibodaux 21, South Lafourche 14
Tioga 31, Sterlington 47
Union Parish 3, North DeSoto 46
Vandebilt Catholic 55, Central Lafourche 12
Varnado 0, Slaughter Community Charter 43
Vermilion Catholic 0, Catholic - N.I. 20
Vidalia 12, Ferriday 54
Ville Platte 8, Northside 49
Vinton 36, Oberlin 6
Walker 27, Ponchatoula 26
Washington 6, Hahnville 43
Washington 56, Lakeview 0
Washington-Marion 44, Abbeville 14
Welsh 32, Kinder 36
West Feliciana 7, Alexandria 54
West Jefferson 15, Franklin Parish 52
West Ouachita 15, Richwood 20
West St. John 32, Young Audiences Charter 34
West St. Mary 48, Berchmans Academy 14
Westminster Christian Academy - Lafayette 62, Pine Prairie 0
Winnfield 26, Jonesboro-Hodge 8
Woodlawn-Shreveport 36, Green Oaks 28
Wossman 36, Bastrop 6
Young Audiences Charter 34, West St. John 32
Zachary 52, Plaquemine 28
