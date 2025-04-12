High School

Louisiana high school football: New Iberia announces 2025 schedule

Yellow Jackets will be in their first season under coach Derek Landry

Mike Coppage

New Iberia coach Derek Landry
New Iberia coach Derek Landry / Derek Landry Facebook

Football schedules for the 2025 season are being announced across the Pelican State, and High School On SI Louisiana will share them as we see them.

Recently, the New Iberia Yellow Jackets released their 10-game schedule, which includes a preseason jamboree against first-year head coach Derek Landry's old school, cross-town program Westgate High.

Landry, who has head coaching experience at Lafayette Christian Academy, was Westgate's offensive coordinator during its 2021 Class 4A state championship season.

Landry and the District 3-5A Yellow Jackets will also face Comeaux High, where he most recently served as offensive coordinator.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets won their first three games and finished with a 3-7 record. In Week 3, New Iberia defeated Comeaux 48-23. The Yellow Jackets lost three district games by 10-or-fewer points.

Below is New Iberia's 2025 schedule.

New Iberia football
New Iberia Senior High Facebook

2025 New Iberia Yellow Jackets football schedule

Aug. 29 (Jamboree) at Westgate

Sept. 5 vs. Pineville

Sept. 12 at Central Lafourche

Sept 19. vs. Comeaux

Sept. 25 vs. Acadiana

Oct. 3 at Carencro

Oct. 10 at Sulphur

Oct. 17 at Barbe

Oct. 24 vs. Sam Houston

Oct. 30 vs. Lafayette

Nov. 7 at Southside

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

