Louisiana high school football: New Iberia announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are being announced across the Pelican State, and High School On SI Louisiana will share them as we see them.
Recently, the New Iberia Yellow Jackets released their 10-game schedule, which includes a preseason jamboree against first-year head coach Derek Landry's old school, cross-town program Westgate High.
Landry, who has head coaching experience at Lafayette Christian Academy, was Westgate's offensive coordinator during its 2021 Class 4A state championship season.
Landry and the District 3-5A Yellow Jackets will also face Comeaux High, where he most recently served as offensive coordinator.
Last year, the Yellow Jackets won their first three games and finished with a 3-7 record. In Week 3, New Iberia defeated Comeaux 48-23. The Yellow Jackets lost three district games by 10-or-fewer points.
Below is New Iberia's 2025 schedule.
2025 New Iberia Yellow Jackets football schedule
Aug. 29 (Jamboree) at Westgate
Sept. 5 vs. Pineville
Sept. 12 at Central Lafourche
Sept 19. vs. Comeaux
Sept. 25 vs. Acadiana
Oct. 3 at Carencro
Oct. 10 at Sulphur
Oct. 17 at Barbe
Oct. 24 vs. Sam Houston
Oct. 30 vs. Lafayette
Nov. 7 at Southside
