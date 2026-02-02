Louisiana 4-Star WR Transfers, Will be Paired With 5-Star QB
Last month, blue-chip sophomore receiver Calvin Ursin transferred from Live Oak High School to Dunham, where he'll team up with the nation's no. 1 player, 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven.
Live Oak is a Class 5A public school located in Watson, a suburban unincorporated residential community in north Livingston Parish, which is adjacent to East Baton Rouge Parish.
The Dunham School campus sits approximately 25 miles southwest of Watson in Baton Rouge. The Tigers, who won the Division III select state championship in 2025, have made back-to-back title game appearances.
Last year, Haven set a state record with 62 touchdown passes. The addition of Ursin, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in Louisiana, No. 16 wide receiver and overall No. 86 player, is timely with the Tigers graduating 6-foot-5 Jarvis Washington, a South Alabama signee.
According to recruiting expert Jerit Roser of Louisiana vs. All Y'all, Ursin was the first 2028 prospect to land an offer from LSU.
In October 2025, Ursin made a sensational catch that was featured on ESPN's Sportscenter.
Ursin Will Aim to Help Dunham to Consecutive Championships
Live Oak posted a 3-6 record in 2025 and was ranked No. 100 in Louisiana by MaxPreps, which listed Ursin with 32 receptions for 425 yards and four touchdowns over eight games.
Dunham, a Class 2A private school, went 13-1 and won its first crown since 2004 by defeating Calvary Baptist. The Tigers were a No. 5 seed in their bracket and finished No. 10 in Louisiana High School on SI's final Top 25 rankings.
Author James Parks wrote last week that Haven has narrowed his list of potential schools to four with Alabama and Florida in the lead over the hometown Tigers, per the Rivals Prediction Machine.
Haven passed for over 4,700 yards last year. His top target, Washington, had 78 catches for 1,496 yards and 25 touchdowns (both tops in the state, per his X profile). He is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 53 player in Louisiana per the 247Sports Composite.
What Does the Tape Show?
Ursin, who is also listed on his Hudl profile as a cornerback, has tremendous leaping ability and sticky hands, as shown by his one-handed grab in the endzone that was shown on ESPN. He made another spectacular one-handed TD catch - this one while diving through the air - against Dutchtown. Ursin can contort and twist his body on underthrown balls in man-to-man coverage to make more unbelievable highlight-reel catches. On intermediate throws across the middle, he shows willingness to make the catch in traffic.