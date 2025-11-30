Louisiana High School Top 25 State Football Rankings - Nov. 30, 2025
Only two playoff rounds remain in Louisiana after 32 quarterfinal games were played on Friday night. Here's our list of the top 25 teams in the state as the Superdome Classic draws nearer.
1. Edna Karr (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Evangel Christian 49-20
The Cougars got a safety and a 74-yard kick return from Greg Wilfred to establish dominance early, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Tre Garrison ran for two touchdowns in the first half and finished with four scores and 147 yards on 15 carries.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded Catholic Baton Rouge (10-2)
2. North DeSoto (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Franklinton 51-37
Kenny Thomas and Braelyn Latin have each carried 154 times (for 1,276 and 1,199 yards) with a combined 42 touchdowns. North DeSoto led 29-20 after the first quarter. Luke Delafield completed 6-of-16 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He also ran for a score.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Plaquemine (11-1)
3. St. Augustine (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated Archbishop Rummel 35-10
Vashaun Coulon accounted for four touchdowns to help the Purple Knights reach their first semifinal since 2013, per Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Coulon ran for a 58-yarder and threw a TD pass to Miguel Whitley. Derrick Bennett hauled in a 65-yard TD.
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded John Curtis Christian (9-2)
4. Ruston (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated Southside 38-28
The Bearcats moved one step closer to another appearance in the Superdome Classic by rallying from a 28-14 deficit. Quarterback Sam Hartwell accounted for four touchdowns, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Tight end Ahmad Hudson caught a TD pass.
Next: vs. No. 13-seeded Zachary (9-3)
5. Lafayette Christian (11-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: defeated Catholic New Iberia 49-14
Caiden Bellard and Braylon Walker combined for five rushing touchdowns. Bellard, a sophomore, ran for 169 yards on 21 carries with three scores, according to statistician Hayden Lessard. Walker completed 14 of 19 passes for 193 yards and a TD to Draylon August. Brayden Allen caught seven passes for 102 yards.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Dunham (11-1)
6. Neville (9-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Barbe 42-0
Jarvis Blackston ran for two early scores, and Parker Robinson threw a touchdown pass to Ze'Land Young, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
Next: vs. No. 14-seeded Ouachita Parish (9-4)
7. Catholic-BR (10-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Alexandria 44-6
The Bears forced five turnovers and posted 41 unanswered points after trailing 6-3 at halftime, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Turner Goldsmith was 8-of-10 for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.
Next: at No. 1-seeded Karr (12-0)
8. John Curtis Christian (9-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Teurlings Catholic 21-7
The Patriots forced four turnovers and didn't allow a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter at the undefeated Rebels' stadium. Jacobi Boudreaux ran for two touchdowns. QB London Padget threw for over 100 yards with 60 going to speedster Darryck Horton. Padgett also ran for a score. Jewellz Tapp, Prentice Mackyeon and Craig Connor had interceptions. "Our defense played lights out," Patriots assistant coach Jeff Curtis told High School on SI.
Next: at No. 3-seeded St. Augustine (11-1)
9. Teurlings Catholic (11-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: lost to John Curtis 21-7
The Rebels turned it over on downs twice deep in John Curtis territory and turned the ball over four times. The defense, which was without top edge Andrew Fruge, was applauded after the game by coach Michael Courville, who faced the three winningest coaches in Louisiana history in his first year as a head coach (Jim Hightower, Lewis Cook and JT Curtis). TE AJ Price caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown and played well on defense. Alex Munoz finished the season with 26 touchdown passes.
Next: season complete
10. St. Charles Catholic (11-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated E.D. White 31-0
Prystyn Cambre returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Skyler Edwards tacked on a 13-yard score, according to Christopher Pouncy of Crescent City Sports.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded University Lab (10-2)
11. University Lab (10-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated Madison Prep 32-30
Five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown (LSU commit) recovered a fumble for a touchdown on offense and forced a fumble to preserve the win over its Baton Rouge District 6-3A rival, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports. Ethan McGlynn threw a 67-yard TD to Lawson Dixon.
Next: at No. 1-seeded St. Charles Catholic (11-1)
12. Ouachita Parish (9-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: defeated Parkway 28-22
MJ Dade and Montrell Conner combined for over 270 yards rushing, and Dylan Berrymon and the Lions' defense held Parkway to 47 yards, per Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
Next: at No. 2 Neville (9-3)
13. Zachary (9-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Central-BR 31-27
The Broncos are red-hot after emerging from a late regular-season slump where they lost three district games, including one to Central. Michael Kirby, a senior QB, ran for the winning TD, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Next: at No. 1-seeded Ruston (10-2)
14. Southside (10-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: lost to Ruston 38-28
The Sharks took a 28-14 lead as Justin Williams ran for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, per T. Scott Boatwright of The Lincoln Parish Journal. Williams, who led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, will return along with the next four leading ballcarriers: QB Parker Dies (1,000-yard rusher), slotback Kollen Francois (nearly 1,000-yards), Coby Broussard and Jovan Joya.
Next: season complete
15. Calvary Baptist (11-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Jewel Sumner 14-7
Hudson Price ran for a score and threw another to RB Z'Ryan Miles as the Cavaliers won at a hostile environment over an undefeated, physical Sumner team.
Next: at No. 2-seeded Notre Dame (10-2)
16. Central-BR (10-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost to Zachary 31-27
Marvin Joseph ran for two touchdowns as Central built a 21-14 halftime lead, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Next: season complete
17. Alexandria (9-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: lost to Catholic Baton Rouge 44-6
The Trojans led 6-3 at the half on a pair of field goals until the wheels fell off in the second half. QB Karsen Sellers, WR Alex Fontenot, RBs Noble Williams and Kason Williams and DB Letravious Williams will return next year.
Next: season complete
18. Acadiana (8-4)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: season complete
Coach Doug Dotson will bring back 2027 ATH Collin DiBetta at QB.
Next: season complete
19. Iowa (12-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Lutcher 28-21
Junior Kason Lewis scored three touchdowns and intercepted a pass, according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Belle Chasse (11-1)
20. Destrehan (8-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: season complete
2027 Malachi Dabney will be back at RB for coach Marcus Scott, whose team lost in the regional round to Ouachita.
Next: season complete
21. Belle Chasse (11-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated West Feliciana 39-16
Amari Ambrose ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, according to Zachary Becnel of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at No. 2-seeded Iowa (12-0)
22. Notre Dame (10-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Lafayette Renaissance 27-19
Joachim Bourgois ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate.
Next: vs. No. 6-seeded Calvary Baptist (11-1)
23. Evangel Christian (9-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: lost to Karr 49-20
QB Peyton Houston will return.
Next: season complete
24. Archbishop Shaw (8-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Loyola Prep 38-7
The defending Division II select champs rolled in Shreveport.
Next: at No. 6-seeded Vandebilt Catholic (11-1)
25. Sterlington (10-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Loreauville 44-6
The defending D3 nonselect champs host No 3 St. James in a rematch of the 2024 title game.
Next: vs. St. James (10-2)
Dropped out: No. 21Archbishop Rummel, No. 22 Barbe, No. 25 Loyola
On the Bubble: Westminster Christian, Plaquemine, St. James, Dunham, Riverside, Jena, South Plaquemines, Jeanerette, Haynesville, Vandebilt Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, Ascension Catholic, Mangham, Union Parish
