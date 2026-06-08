Louisiana Recruiting Roundup: LSU Lands Markez Davis as UL Adds Trio of Commitments

Louisiana recruiting news continued to roll in over the weekend and into Monday., with LSU picking up a verbal commitment today (Monday, June 8) and the UL Ragin' Cajuns adding multiple commits over the weekend.

Here is a summary of some of the top stories:

Northwest's Markez Davis Stays Home

The rangy, 6-foot-3 2027 prospect from Northwest High, located northwest of the city of Opelousas, committed to LSU on Monday morning. Last week, Davis took an official visit to LSU, which is recruiting him as a cornerback. Earlier in his career, Davis was known first as a basketball prospect, and he led the Raiders to the Division II nonselect state tournament this past season. With the LHSAA moving the tourney to Lafayette next season, that could give Northwest a boost for a home-court advantage. Davis is ranked as the No. 15 player in Louisiana by 247Sports.

Markez Davis | Mike Coppage

Cajuns Capitalize on Official Visits

UL reaped the benefits of its first round of official visits, hauling in multiple commitments over the weekend, including safety Landen Ortte from local program St. Thomas More in Lafayette. Ortte is a defensive back with linebacker size in the 6-foot-2, 200-plus pound range.

The Cajuns also added a lineman in Maison Smith (6-3, 280) of University Lab in Baton Rouge and Robert Taylor, a 6-foot-5 receiver from Ferriday who played an instrumental role on the Trojans' Division IV nonselect championship basketball team.

Max Gassiott Commits to Nicholls State

Central is one of the state's premier large school programs, with a state championship win over Ruston two years ago. 2027 quarterback Max Gassiott announced his commitment to Nicholls State on Monday. Gassiott, who earned an offer from the Colonels at their camp at the end of May, is listed on social media as a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder with a 32-inch vertical leap and 4.68-second 40-yard dash.

#AGTG After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Nicholls State University. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Ready to get to work and be… pic.twitter.com/EtxX23oY1v — Max Gassiott (@MaxGassiott) June 8, 2026

Nicholls also extened an offer to 2027 DB Sky Ryan of Lafayette Christian, a team we previewed last week. A 6-foot-0, 180-pound safety, Ryan is part of an experienced defense that will tangle with potentially the state's top offense in Alexandria.

St. Augustine Duo Makes College Decisions

The Purple Knights, who finished runner-up to nationally ranked Edna Karr in the 2025 Division I select playoffs, had receivers Miguel Whitley and Ray'Quan Williams commit to Mississippi and Tulane.

A four-star prospect, Whitley gained nearly 900 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns as a junior. Williams is a three-star recruit.

LSU Extends Early Offer to Blair Lewis

6-foot-6, 320-pound Blair Lewis of small-school power Jeanerete was the first Louisiana prospect in the 2029 class to receive an LSU offer, according to Jerit Roser of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.

Jeanerette reached the Division IV nonselect semifinals last year, losing at state champ Haynesville on the road, and looks to make another deep run with Lewis blocking for highly ranked 2027 running back Devin Duhon, who missed last season with injury.