Lafayette Christian Football 2026 Preview: Schedule, Players to Watch and Season Outlook

Lafayette Christian has a lot to replace heading into the 2026 high school football season, but the Louisiana power has plenty to build upon. Here is a preview of the Knights, as well as a look at their 2026 schedule, as they prepare for summer workouts.

New Quarterback Takes the Reins

Lafayette Christian will be breaking in a new quarterback after Braylon Walker took his talents to the local UL Ragin' Cajuns. Ty Hils and Kyzer White are in the running for the job, which is a prestigious position that has seen the Knights send a string of quarterbacks to play Division I football, including Gatorade Player of the Year Ju'Juan Johnson.

Bellard Becomes the Offensive Centerpiece

With Walker (2,000 passing, 1,000 rushing yards) gone, as well as three receivers who combined for over 1,600 yards and 24 TDs - including Brayden Allen (LSU) and Draylon August - the Knights can rely on 2028 running back Caiden Bellard, a top 15 prospect in the state who ran for over 1,500 yards with 21 TDs.

Bellard is currently rated as a three-star prospect and is among the state's top players in the Class of 2028. The 2025 preseason depth chart listed two offensive linemen who were underclassmen, including experienced Gavin Aguillard.

Seven Starters Return on Defense

The Knights lost highly respected coordinator Mitch Craft (private business), but the unit looks stout with seven returning starters, led by linebacker Kaleb Simon, edge rusher Josh Wilson, defensive end Joseph Adams and defensive back Sky Ryan.

Simon, who is also a college baseball prospect, racked up over 100 tackles each of the past two seasons. Adams (6-2, 220) totaled more than 20 tackles for loss, while Wilson is an exceptional athlete who will cause offensive coordinators problems: he's simply too fast for tackles to block without help from another lineman or running back.

Lamar and South Alabama have offered 2027 Josh Wilson | Mike Coppage

A Look Back at 2025

The Knights entered the 2025 season ranked No. 14 overall and finished with an 11-2 record against a formidable schedule (No. 13 in final rankings). The top seed in the Division III select bracket, LCA lost 49-48 in the semifinals to five-star QB Elijah Haven and No. 5-seeded Dunham, which defeated No. 6 Calvary Baptist 34-17 in the finals.

In the quarterfinals, the Knights hammered the previous year's champion, No. 9 Catholic New Iberia, by a 49-14 margin.

LCA, which only lost in the regular season to Division II select runner-up Archbishop Shaw on the road, played one of the tougher regular-season schedules in the state.

A Challenging Schedule Awaits

The Knights replaced Archbishop Rummel, Central-BR, Westgate and Archbishop Shaw on the non-district slate with Alexandria, Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas and Westminster Christian, a 2025 Division IV select semifinalist and No. 1 seed that features highly touted RB/LB Kyle Horde.

District Race Takes a New Look

The district will look different with Catholic New Iberia and Loreauville as the primary contenders. Notre Dame and Lafayette Renaissance, which moved up to Class 4A, were the toughest league foes the past two years.

Season Prediction

We predict the Knights to go 8-1 in the regular season with a loss to loaded Alexandria and a toss-up game against another north Lafayette program, Teurlings Catholic (11-1 in 2025).

Catholic New Iberia is always a formidable opponent under coach Matthew Desormeaux. Loreauville, which won the district by beating Catholic NI last year, is an underrated program coached by Terry Martin with one of the state's top 2028 prospects in OL/DL Christopher Jones.

LCA has better depth than Catholic, Loreauville and WCA, which must replace standout quarterback Stephen George. The Week 1 opponent, Class 4A Carencro, has the state's best 2028 QB in Carson Gurzi and a dangerous weapon at WR (Brandon Duffy). The Bears struggled to stop the run last year and could have issues trying to contain Bellard.

"This is Week 2 of our summer program," coach Matt Standiford said on Wednesday, June 3. "The kids are flying around and doing great. We had 7-on-7 yesterday at Carencro and did some really good things. I'm really excited about the progress we've made so far."

LCA coach Matt Standiford | Mike Coppage

2026 Lafayette Christian Football Schedule

Week 1 vs. Carencro

Week 2 at Westminster Christian

Week 3 at Alexandria

Week 4 vs. Teurlings Catholic

Week 5 at Opelousas

Week 6 vs. West St. Mary

Week 7 vs. Franklin

Week 8 vs. Loreauville

Week 9 at Delcambre

Week 10 at Catholic New Iberia