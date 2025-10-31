High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, October 31

Alexandria Senior High School defeated John Curtis Christian School 24-13 in an LHSAA semi-final playoff
There are 53 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include  No. 1 Edna Karr as they travel to take on No. 2 John Curtis Christian, and Hahnville, who will host No. 10 Destrehan.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 33 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Fredrick Douglass vs McDonogh 35, starts at 3:30 PM.

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

Amite vs Springfield

Archbishop Hannan vs Lakeshore

Archbishop Rummel vs Jesuit

Assumption vs E.D. White

Bogalusa vs Pine

Bonnabel vs West Jefferson

Brother Martin vs Easton

Carver Collegiate Academy vs East St. John

Centerville vs Covenant Christian Academy

Covington vs Ponchatoula

Crescent City Christian vs West St. John

Delcambre vs Houma Christian

Destrehan vs Hahnville

Edna Karr vs John Curtis Christian

Fisher vs Young Audiences Charter

Fontainebleau vs Northshore

Franklinton vs Loranger

Fredrick Douglass vs McDonogh 35

Gautier vs Picayune

Glen Oaks vs St. Martin's Episcopal

Hammond vs Salmen

Hancock vs Pascagoula

Independence vs St. Thomas Aquinas

Kenner Discovery vs St. Charles Catholic

Livingston Collegiate Academy vs Wright

Mandeville vs St. Paul's

Northlake Christian vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Patterson vs St. James

Pearl River Central vs Long Beach

Reed vs The Willow School

Riverside Academy vs Varnado

South Terrebonne vs Vandebilt Catholic

Terrebonne vs Thibodaux

Published
