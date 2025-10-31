New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Edna Karr as they travel to take on No. 2 John Curtis Christian, and Hahnville, who will host No. 10 Destrehan.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 33 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Fredrick Douglass vs McDonogh 35, starts at 3:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Edna Karr vs John Curtis Christian at 7:00 PM. The final game, Picayune vs Gautier, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
Amite vs Springfield
Archbishop Hannan vs Lakeshore
Archbishop Rummel vs Jesuit
Assumption vs E.D. White
Bogalusa vs Pine
Bonnabel vs West Jefferson
Brother Martin vs Easton
Carver Collegiate Academy vs East St. John
Centerville vs Covenant Christian Academy
Covington vs Ponchatoula
Crescent City Christian vs West St. John
Delcambre vs Houma Christian
Destrehan vs Hahnville
Edna Karr vs John Curtis Christian
Fisher vs Young Audiences Charter
Fontainebleau vs Northshore
Franklinton vs Loranger
Fredrick Douglass vs McDonogh 35
Gautier vs Picayune
Glen Oaks vs St. Martin's Episcopal
Hammond vs Salmen
Hancock vs Pascagoula
Independence vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Kenner Discovery vs St. Charles Catholic
Livingston Collegiate Academy vs Wright
Mandeville vs St. Paul's
Northlake Christian vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
Patterson vs St. James
Pearl River Central vs Long Beach
Reed vs The Willow School
Riverside Academy vs Varnado
South Terrebonne vs Vandebilt Catholic
Terrebonne vs Thibodaux
