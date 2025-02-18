High School

Shaniya Perkins Voted the Top Class 5A Girls High School Basketball Player in Louisiana

Haughton junior led the Bucs to a No. 4 seed and first round playoff bye

Mike Coppage

Shaniya Perkins goes airborne for an easy two points
When the Louisiana girls high school basketball playoff brackets were released yesterday, the Haughton Buccaneers claimed the No. 4 seed in Division I nonselect, giving the Bucs a first round bye.

Haughton, which has posted a 26-4 record, can almost always count on a physical mismatch against opponents with forward Shaniya Perkins, a 6-foot-3 junior who regularly leads her team in scoring.

Perkins, who maintains a perfect 4.0 grade point average, took her game to another level as a junior after an honorable mention All-City (The Shreveport Times) sophomore campaign. After the Bucs lost their first game of the year (to No. 3 Zachary), Perkins made sure her team got back into the win column with a 25-point effort in a 48-45 win over Ouachita Parish, according to Russell Hedges of The Bossier Press Tribune.

The Buccaneers will face the winner of No. 13 Destrehan (22-8)/No. 20 Ouachita Parish (18-9) in the second round of the loaded Division I nonselect playoffs.

Perkins was named the top girls basketball player in Class 5A by fan vote.

Here's the starting five in order of votes received:

Shaniya Perkins, Haughton (MVP)

Sanaa Bean, Edna Karr

Amyja Clark, Terrebonne

Kennedi Smith, Captain Shreve

Amijah Price, Woodlawn-BR

Sixth man: Kira Johnson, Lafayette High

Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

