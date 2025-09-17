South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders
Here are the statistical leaders through Week 2 of the high school football season in Louisiana's south-central region.
Related: Louisiana High School Football On SI Top 25 state rankings - Sept 15, 2025
Passing
1. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (19-of-27, 589 yards, five TDs, no INT
2. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (25-of-43, 528 yards, eight TDs, two INT)
3. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (40-of-97, 494 yards, four TDs, three INT)
4. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (24-of-33, 488 yards, seven TDs, no INT)
5. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (42-of-70, 439 yards, seven TDs, no INT)
6. Collin Dore, Cecilia (18-of-38, 431 yards, one TD, no INT)
7. Noah Antoine, Westgate (20-of-46, 414 yards, one TD, no INT)
8. Carson Gurzi, Carencro (29-of-49, 378 yards, two TDs, one INT)
9. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville (28-of-43, 348 yards, two TDs, three INT)
10. Austin Judice, Rayne (18-of-26, 339 yards, two TDs, one INT)
Rushing
1. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (28 carries, 326 yards, three TDs)
2. Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest (31-320, six TDs)
3. Jarrison Reese, Church Point (28-295, four TDs)
4. Hugo Morales, Delcambre (24-276, three TDs)
5. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame (32-260, three TDs)
6. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian (39-253, two TDs)
7. Chace Dugas, Northside (36-252, five TDs)
*8. Baylon Champagne, Breaux Bridge (27-218, two TDs)
9. Aiden Bourque, Erath (24-214, five TDs)
10. Jahlil Charles, Erath (23-206, one TD)
Receiving
1. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic (eight receptions, 245 yards, five TDs)
2. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro (13-230, one TD)
3. Max Smith, St. Edmund (5-195, two TDs)
4. Braylon Calais, Cecilia (8-183, TD)
5. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian (9-178, three TDs)
6. Javante Broussard, Northside (6-171, TD)
7. A.J. Price, Teurlings Cathoic (9-162, two TDs)
8. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate (4-157, TD)
9. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund (7-155, two TDs)
10. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More (12-151, TD)
*missing Week One stats
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App