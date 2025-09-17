High School

South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders

Check out the list of top passers, rushers and receivers from the region

Mike Coppage

Lafayette Christian QB Braylon Walker leads the area in rushing
Lafayette Christian QB Braylon Walker leads the area in rushing / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the statistical leaders through Week 2 of the high school football season in Louisiana's south-central region.

Passing

1. Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (19-of-27, 589 yards, five TDs, no INT

2. Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (25-of-43, 528 yards, eight TDs, two INT)

3. Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (40-of-97, 494 yards, four TDs, three INT)

4. Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (24-of-33, 488 yards, seven TDs, no INT)

5. Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (42-of-70, 439 yards, seven TDs, no INT)

6. Collin Dore, Cecilia (18-of-38, 431 yards, one TD, no INT)

7. Noah Antoine, Westgate (20-of-46, 414 yards, one TD, no INT)

8. Carson Gurzi, Carencro (29-of-49, 378 yards, two TDs, one INT)

9. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville (28-of-43, 348 yards, two TDs, three INT)

10. Austin Judice, Rayne (18-of-26, 339 yards, two TDs, one INT)

Rushing

1. Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (28 carries, 326 yards, three TDs)

2. Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest (31-320, six TDs)

3. Jarrison Reese, Church Point (28-295, four TDs)

4. Hugo Morales, Delcambre (24-276, three TDs)

5. Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame (32-260, three TDs)

6. Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian (39-253, two TDs)

7. Chace Dugas, Northside (36-252, five TDs)

*8. Baylon Champagne, Breaux Bridge (27-218, two TDs)

9. Aiden Bourque, Erath (24-214, five TDs)

10. Jahlil Charles, Erath (23-206, one TD)

Receiving

1. Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic (eight receptions, 245 yards, five TDs)

2. Chantz Babineaux, Carencro (13-230, one TD)

3. Max Smith, St. Edmund (5-195, two TDs)

4. Braylon Calais, Cecilia (8-183, TD)

5. Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian (9-178, three TDs)

6. Javante Broussard, Northside (6-171, TD)

7. A.J. Price, Teurlings Cathoic (9-162, two TDs)

8. Cayden Lancelin, Westgate (4-157, TD)

9. Hudson Simon, St. Edmund (7-155, two TDs)

10. Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More (12-151, TD)

*missing Week One stats

Published
Mike Coppage
MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

