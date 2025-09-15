Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept 15, 2025
Check out the Louisiana High School On SI top 25 high school football rankings after Week Two. It was a memorable week for in-state prep football teams, who went undefeated against several out-of-state opponents. The marquee game, of course, was Edna Karr's win over American Heritage (Florida) in a showdown of nationally ranked teams.
1. Edna Karr (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated American Heritage 24-17
Kicker Brayan Castellon nailed a 37-yard field goal to send the game into overtime where quarterback John Johnson ran for a touchdown, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Johnson completed 16 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards on 16 carries. Floyd Jones had four catches for 67 yards and a score.
Next: vs. McDonogh #35 (1-1)
2. Central-Baton Rouge (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Denham Springs 34-28
The reigning Division I nonselect champs came from behind to win on quarterback Max Gassiott's touchdown pass to Marcus Watson. Gassiott connected on nine completions for 211 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats used two quarterbacks. Both of Gassiott's passes to Watson went for touchdowns, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Next: at Walker (1-1)
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated St. Thomas More 35-28
Junior running back Jayden Miles lifted the Bears to victory with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter, according to William Weathers of The Baton Roue Advocate. Miles ran for 122 yards on 15 carries with two scores. Taylor Goldsmith had a crucial interception for Catholic-BR, which trailed at halftime and won its second straight game against a ranked opponent by single-digits (beat Destrehan in Week One).
Next: at University Lab (1-1)
4. Ruston (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Cabot (Arkansas) 63-28
Junior quarterback Sam Hartwell, who had a big game last year against Cabot while filling in for Joshua Brantley, tormented the Panthers again with five touchdowns. Hartwell was deadly with his accuracy, completing 10-of-11 passes for 197 yards with two scoring strikes to five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson. Sophomore Dalen Powell ran for 171 yards and Hartwell went for 110, per Kyle Roberts of The Lincoln Parish Journal.
Next: vs. Longview (2-1)
5. St. Augustine (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: defeated East St. John 56-6
Coach Robert Valdez's club won by the same score as Week 1 vs. McDonogh #35. Freshman Co'hann Davis scored a touchdown. This week, St. Aug hosts Texas program Legacy the School of Sport Sciences and five-star QB Keisean Henderson (6-3, 185), a Univ. of Houston commit and the nation's No. 2 player (247Sports).
Next: vs. Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (Texas) (2-1)
6. Neville (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Calvary Baptist 38-14
A 24-point quarter broke open a game that was tied at the half 7-7. The Neville defense limited Calvary Baptist to 49 yards rushing on 16 carries. The Cavaliers actually led 14-7 in the third quarter ahead of two Parker Robinson touchdown passes to Zeland Young (8-163), according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Jarvis Blackston and Jamarion Roberson combined for 114 yards rushing and three scores.
Next: at Oak Grove (Miss.) (1-2)
7. John Curtis Christian (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated Northshore 53-10
Five backs have already rushed for more than 100 yards, led by Jacobi Boudreaux's 240 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns. Eleven backs have at least one carry for the Patriots, who have rushed for over 1,000 yards in two games with an average of 13.1 ypc and 15 touchdowns. John Curtis gets a chance to rest up for the Catholic League opener next week vs. Archbishop Rummel.
Next: Open
8. Alexandria (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Union Parish 57-0
What a start for the Trojans, who have flexed their muscles with wins by a total margin of 111-7. Junior QB Karsen Sellers is 16-of-23 passing on the season in limited action due to blowouts, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all (423 yards, seven touchdowns, INT). Against Union, Letravious Williams blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown by Jackson Townsend. ASH led by a combined score of 93-0 at halftime of its games.
Next: at Destrehan (1-1)
9. Zachary (2-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Acadiana 30-14
Quarterback Michael Kirby threw a TD pass to Ethan Kimmie to offset an early 7-0 deficit to Acadiana. Jeremey Patterson rambled near the red zone on a screen pass to set up a short TD run from Tylek Lewis. In the fourth quarter, the Broncos got a safety and scored a defensive touchdown to avenge last season's loss to the Wreckin' Rams.
10. Lafayette Christian (2-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Carencro 41-38
On fourth-and-goal, quarterback Braylon Walker tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Kaden Ledet to propel the Knights in the battle for University Avenue. Walker rushed for 146 yards on 13 carries with a TD, according to LCA statistician Hayden Lessard. The senior was accurate through the air (7-of-9, 119 yards, three TDs, no interceptions). Tulane commit Brayden Allen caught four passes for 80 yards and two scores. Sophomore Caiden Bellard ran for 164 yards on 19 carries with a score. Defensive end Jayden Arceneaux recorded four sacks.
Next: vs. Westgate (1-1)
11. Franklin Parish (2-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: defeated St. Frederick 48-7
LSU commit Dezyrian Ellis passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Trey Martin has carried 12 times for 250 yards and three TDs in two games. Malique Credit has five catches for 157 yards and a score.
Next: at Calvary Baptist (1-1)
12. North DeSoto (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: defeated Center (Texas) 49-20
Luke Delafield has passed for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Christian Ashworth leads the team with eight receptions for 158 yards and a score.
Next: at West Monroe (2-0)
13. Destrehan (1-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Bonnabel 58-20
Malachi Dabney scored four touchdowns, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide. Receiver Jabari Mack, an LSU commit, had two big returns. Bruce Walker and Michael White added scoring runs.
Next: vs. Alexandria (2-0)
14. Teurlings Catholic (2-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated Sam Houston 46-14
The Rebels ran roughshod over Sam Houston. Quarterback Alex Munoz was 16-of-20 passing for 317 yards and four TDs (no interceptions). Andrew Viator caught six passes for 177 yards and three scores. Munoz added 54 yards on nine carries. with a touchdown. Tight end AJ Price caught five passes for 69 yards. Cason Evans rushed for 69 yards on five carries with a score.
Next: at Notre Dame (2-0)
15. Madison Prep (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: defeated Mandeville 30-21
Coach Landry Williams and the Class 3A Chargers own wins over stout Class 5A programs Dutchtown and Mandeville. Landon Johnson was again busy at quarterback and on defense, rushing and passing for over 100 yards and adding three two-point conversions with an interception while playing the other side of the ball.
Next: at Southside (1-1)
16. St. James (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated West St. John 52-6
Kani King-Young tallied 150 yards and three touchdowns, per Vashon Jones of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at Terrebonne (2-0)
17. Carencro (1-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: lost to Lafayette Christian 41-38
The Bears went back-and-forth with LCA before the Knights escaped with a last-minute TD pass. Carencro QB Carson Gurzi passed for 250 yards and two TDS. Chantz Babineaux had nine receptions for 187 yards and a score.
Next: vs. Zachary (2-0)
18. Holy Cross (2-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated De La Salle 20-0
Quarterback Jakoby Farria passed for 201 yards and a TD and ran for a score, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. He had a 72-yard scoring strike to Carson Chiapetta.
Next: vs. Chalmette (1-1)
19. St. Thomas More (0-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: lost to Catholic Baton Rouge 35-28
The Cougars led at the half on the road before falling to a ranked team for the second straight week by single digits. Cole Bergeron passed for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Breaux had eight catches for 113 yards and a score.
This week: at Acadiana (0-2)
20. Dunham (2-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: defeated Live Oak 63-42
Elijah Haven had a hand in eight touchdowns, passing for six (four to Jarvis Washington).
Next: vs. St. Charles Catholic (2-0)
21. Brother Martin (2-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated No. 25 St. Paul's 37-27
Easton Royal caught nine passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns, according to Mike Gegenheimer of The New Orleans Advocate.
Next: at New Hope (Miss.) (1-1)
22. Evangel Christian (1-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated Natchitoches-Central 63-42
Three-star linebacker Damari Drake ran for four touchdowns. QB Peyton Houston committed to LSU.
Next: vs. Byrd (0-2)
23. Archbishop Shaw (1-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated West Jefferson 46-0
The Eagles battle East Bank rival Archbishop Rummel this week at home for the prized Megaphone. Rummel won last year 35-21.
Next: vs. Archbishop Rummel (1-1)
24. Archbishop Rummel (1-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated University Lab 30-17
The Raiders ran for 230 yards and a pair of scores behind Jaden Terrance and Coryan Hawkins, according to Blake Caire of Crescent City Sports.
Next: at Archbishop Shaw (1-1)
25. Catholic New Iberia (2-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: defeated Central Catholic 21-14
The Panthers pulled out a come-from-behind win as Xander LaBauve ran for a score and passed for another. Khylon Edwards ran for a 25-yard TD.
Next: vs. Patterson (0-2)
First out: Jesuit (2-0), West Monroe (2-0), Ouachita Parish (2-0), Airline (2-0), Covington (2-0)
Dropped out: No. 22 University Lab, No. 25 St. Paul's
