South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Oct. 28, 2025
Here are the high school football statistical leaders for the Lafayette metro area through Week 9.
A few highlights: Braylon Calais and Jarrison Reese made the cut for the top receivers and rushers. Calais, a four-star junior prospect, also plays quarterback for Cecilia High. Reese is a dynamic weapon in a slot receiver package for the Church Point Bears.
Junior tailback Kyle Horde of undefeated Westminster Christian is averaging 10.9 yards per carry. WCA receiver Damien Thomas averages 27.3 yards per catch with nearly 50% going for touchdowns. Jai Joseph (Northside) averages 31 yards per catch.
Passing
Carson Gurzi, Carencro (122-of-201) 2,310 yards, two INT, 25 touchdowns
Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (126-of-278) 1,950-7-22
Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (99-of-186) 1766-7-24
Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (131-of-239) 1681-5-31
Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (62-of-114) 1581-1-15
Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (114-of-177) 1543-7-14
Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (78-of-115) 1490-1-18
Noah Antoine, Westgate (90-of-156) 1386-3-12
Collin Dore, Cecilia (79-of-128) 1328-4-12
Stephen George, Westminster Christian Op. (57-of-89) 1305-5-19
Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (81-of-138) 1154-6-19
Luke Baudoin, Church Point (51-of-81) 1109-2-15
William Simon, Vermilion Catholic (89-of-168) 1025-6-7
Kaleb Jospeh, Northside (56-of-106) 1022-4-11
Jack Landry, Erath (67-of-111) 1005-2-15
Rushing
Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 145 rushes, 1,280 yards, 21 TDs
DeMaurion Cormier, Kaplan 153-1040-15
Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 153-1033-13
Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 143-980-10
Nathan Driggs, St. Edmund 111-975-14
Hugo Morales, Delcambre 120-916-7
Pierce Gable, WCA-Lafayette 83-836-13
Justin Williams, Southside 142-831-11
Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 122-820-10
Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 82-780-10
Kyle Horde, Westminster Christian (Op.) 67-732-9
Royce Butler, Opelousas Catholic 97-722-6
Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 88-719-7
Jahlil Charles, Erath 75-718-7
Braylon Calais, Cecilia 98-640-13
Troy Kennerson, Acadiana 76-622-9
Chad Brooks, Church Point 81-593-11
Malik Thomas, Eunice 70-589-5
Kollen Francois, Southside 43-586-7
Caemon Crockem, Westgate 110-575-7
Parker Dies, Southside 80-572-11
Jarrison Reese, Church Point 53-569-8
Receiving
Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 42-950-12
Jarrison Reese, Church Point 47-896-12
Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 42-732-12
Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 47-694-9
Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 28-609-8
Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603-7
Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 32-598-13
Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 44-552-4
Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 25-509-10
Hudson Simon, St Edmund 19-501-7
Jai Joseph, Northside 16-498-7
Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 27-489-8
Jamieon Brown, Lafayette 26-483-6
Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 25-465-2
Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian (Op) 15-413-7
Braylon Calais, Cecilia 21-402-2
Max Smith, St. Edmund 16-399-3
Brandon Duffy, Carencro 24-397-6
Jamion James, St. Martinville 29-379-2
Jermaine Davis, Cecilia 26-375-5
Kaleb Faulk, Lafayette 17-358-3
Cayden Lancelin, Westgate 22-352-3
Kendrick Bernard, Carencro 15-335-4
