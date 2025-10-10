Quick Hitters and Thursday Louisiana High School Football Scores - Oct. 10, 2025
The regular season is more than halfway complete in Louisiana high school football following Thursday's slate of games. Check out our notes and scores below.
Crusaders Profit From Special Teams
In a preseason interview, Westminster Christian coach Byron Porter made sure to mention that his kicking game might make the difference in a close game. On Thursday in Opelousas, Mac Proffitt kicked a 30-yard field goal in the final minute for a 24-22 win over Class 1A No. 4 Opelousas Catholic. In addition to Profitt, WCA returned holder Gavin Frith and snapper Jack Hunt from last year. The trio got two chances at the kick due to a penalty, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate.
Junior Kyle Horde, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, ran for 154 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown before leaving ("banged up," Porter told Narcisse). Freshman Cayden Brown stepped up and ran for 46 yards on 11 carries with a score. Damien Thomas, who returned a kick to set up Proffitt's field goal, came into Thursday with 320 yards on 10 catches with six touchdowns. WCA (6-0), which made its debut at No. 10 in the LSWA Class 1A poll last week, is No. 1 in the Division IV select power ratings. The Crusaders defeated No. 2 Ascension Episcopal 10-0 in the preseason jamboree. Senior quarterback Stephen George ran for 72 yards on 11 carries against Opelousas Catholic (4-2), which rallied from a 21-10 deficit to lead 22-21.
Babineaux Does It Best
Chantz Babineaux has been the best player in Louisiana this season. The Carencro senior continues to re-write the school's record book, which he has affected in both the passing and receiving departments. The state's receiving leader added 138 yards on five receptions with two touchdowns and intercepted a couple of passes in a 63-7 win over Lafayette. Sophomore quarterback Carson Gurzi set a new single-game passing record with 412 yards and four TDs on 19-of-22 passing, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. Carencro is 4-2 on the season with what should be breathers against Sam Houston and Sulphur ahead of District 3-5A showdowns vs. Southside and Acadiana. Babineaux, a Nicholls State commitment, should have his pick of college destinations if he decides to look around.
Sharks Flexing Hard
Southisde spotted Sam Houston a 14-0 lead before roaring back to win 52-28 and move to 5-1 on the season. Fullback Justin Williams and Parker Dies combined to rush for over 400 yards on 31 carries with six touchdowns. Dies, a junior quarterback, completed 4-of-5 passes for 87 yards with a touchdown to Coby Broussard. A 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior, Williams rushed for 242 yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns. He has over 700 yards with 10 TDs Junior Kollen Francois was among the area's top 15 rushers last week.
Thursday Night Scores
Parkway 48, Airline 43
Northwood-SH 48, Booker T. Washington 8
Benton 48, Haughton 40
Denham Springs 63, Live Oak 34
McDonogh #35 41, Abramson 0
Huntington 34, Byrd 28
North Iberville 50, St. John 44
Southside 52, Sam Houston 28
Westminster Christian 24, Opelousas Catholic 22
Tioga 59, Wossman 36
West Feliciana 35, St. Michael 18
Hamilton Christian 55, Grand Lake 13
Arcadia 35, Glenbrook 8
Rummel 28, Easton 14
Haynesville 43, Jonesboro-Hodge 0
Karr 48, Brother Martin 13
Carencro 63, Lafayette 7
Notre Dame 35, Lake Arthur 7
Broadmoor 41, Tara 8
Catholic BR 38, Liberty Magnet 16
Sacred Heart 42, Bolton 6
Riverdale 14, Ehret 7
Ouachita Christian 49, Delhi Charter 6
Jewel Sumner 49, Springfield 6
Union Parish 46, North Caddo 16
Belle Chasse 45, Willow 0
Central Catholic 42, Hanson Memorial 18
University 48, Helix 6
Patrick Tayllor 43, Fisher 8
