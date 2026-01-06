Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 6, 2026
Only one team remains perfect as the high school basketball season in Louisiana rings in the new year.
John Curtis Christian kept its undefeated record intact at the Archbishop Hannan Tournament by defeating district rival St. Augustine in the finals. The Purple Knights, despite the loss to Curtis, moved up in the rankings on the strength of a win over Madison Prep.
Here's this week's High School on SI Louisiana top 25 boys basketball rankings:
1. John Curtis Christian (14-0)
Previous ranking: 1
The Patriots ran a gauntlet of Mandeville, Slidell and St. Augustine to win the Archbishop Hannan Tournament. 6-foot-4 Jonnie Walker totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in the 53-47 win over St. Aug, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Autrail Manning had 13 points despite foul trouble. Curtis travels to Zachary next week.
2. Zachary (14-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Broncos began 2026 with wins over Neville and Wossman in a two-day event held at Zachary and Denham Springs, which travels to the Broncos tonight in a matchup of top Baton Rouge area schools. Zachary also notched a win over the No. 22-ranked team in Arkansas, North Little Rock, and lost to Bryant, the top-ranked Arkansas program.
3. Alexandria (15-1)
Previous ranking: 14
The Trojans picked up five wins, saving the best for last in a 74-56 win over city rival Peabody, which lost to an in-state opponent for the first time. Alexandria will face Rayne in the first round of the Chick-Fil-A Roundball Classic at Teurlings Catholic on Wednesday.
4. Calvary Baptist (13-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Coach Victor Morris' group won three of four games against out-of-state competition with its only loss to 16-1 Bearden HS, the No. 8-ranked team in Tennessee.
5. Peabody Magnet (17-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Coach Charles Smith and the Warhorses won the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville by getting through Northside, Lafayette and New Iberia. Peabody then pounded Ferriday 78-53 before dropping a road game at Alexandria.
6. Ruston (7-2)
Previous ranking: 4
The Bearcats split games against Bossier and Huntington in the same day at the Bossier Invitational, losing 93-90 in the finals to the Raiders. Ruston will return to the Shreveport area this evening for a tilt at Calvary Baptist.
7. Central-BR (12-1)
Previous ranking: 5
The Wildcats have only lost to Texas program Wheatley HS out of Houston. Central picked up wins against Destrehan and Frederick Douglass and takes on Madison Prep on Jan. 9.
8. Denham Springs (15-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Although the Yellow Jackets dropped games to Wossman and Alexandria, those were sandwiched around wins over Neville, Marksville and Tioga. The top three teams in the Division I nonselect power ratings are from the Baton Rouge area: Zachary, Central and Denham Springs.
9. Marksville (13-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Dayne Small and the Tigers took wins over prominent Division II nonselect programs Brusly and Carroll after a 70-48 loss to Denham Springs. Marksville has games vs. Ruston and Calvary Baptist later this season.
10. Wossman (12-3)
Previous ranking: 12
After dropping back-to-back games to Ouachita Parish and Zachary, the Wildcats won vs. Denham Springs 72-63. Next month, Wossman faces Peabody and Calvary Baptist.
11. Dunham (8-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Dunham defeated Tara, Broadmoor and Woodlawn-BR and lost to Almeta Crawford (Texas). The Tigers' two losses have been to out-of-state opponents. Don't forget their win over St. Aug in December.
12. St. Augustine (16-2)
Previous ranking: 13
The defending state champs of Division I select won five of six games since the last edition of the rankings. That included two wins over Archbishop Hannan and a victory against Madison Prep.
13. Madison Prep (11-4)
Previous ranking: 7
The Chargers, who added transfer Jermaine O'Conner from Denham Springs, won the East Baton Rouge Tournament, defeated H.L. Bourgeois and lost to St. Aug.
14. Huntington (9-5)
Previous ranking: 20
The Raiders won the Bossier Invitational by defeating the host Bearkats, Airline and Ruston. Peyton Parker, Antonio Dixon and Ejayden McDonald, a transfer from Captain Shreve, are combining to score more than 40 points per game.
15. Natchitoches-Central (11-2)
Previous ranking: 18
The No. 4 team in the LHSAA's Division I nonselect power ratings has won six straight games. After a 68-60 win over Red River, the Chiefs routed District 3-5A schools Acadiana 81-24 and Sam Houston 74-34.
16. Westgate (7-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Coach Oliver Winston has a team that will be a favorite the next two seasons in Division II nonselect, but the sophomore-heavy Tigers plan to make a deep run in their final campaign in Division I behind Sunkist Shootout Mr. Basketball Cayden Lancelin and Dakylon Joseph.
6-foot-1 Shadon Lee is a versatile and tough player who can affect the game in many ways. Antonio Quetel scored 21 in the semifinals of the Sunkist Shootout, where the Tigers handed Lafayette Renaissance only its second loss (both to Westgate). 6-foot-4 post Chance Archangel provides a heavy dose of muscle.
17. Ferriday (15-1)
Previous ranking: 11
The Trojans beat Rayne and lost to Peabody.
18. Catholic-BR (7-5)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Six straight wins by the Bears, who knocked off Carencro, Washington-Marion, Ouachita, Ellender and Northwest. Catholic capped off its most recent slate of games with a 24-point blowout of Edna Karr, which was previously ranked.
19. Lafayette (12-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Lions have won five of their last six games and have only lost to Peabody (twice) and Plaquemine in a game where they were without the services of 6-foot-5 Sprague Hebert. Lafayette finished as runner-up at the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic.
20. St. Thomas More (8-5)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Matthew Cook scored 29 points with seven 3-pointers in a 59-39 win over Ellender at the Sunkist Shooout. The Cougars thumped Neville in the semifinals by a 53-26 margin and finished as runner-up to district rival Westgate (lost 37-35).
21. Jesuit (9-2)
Previous ranking: 16
The Blue Jays were idle.
22. De La Salle (10-2)
Previous ranking: 17
The Cavaliers were idle and have pivotal games in the future against St. Augustine, St. Charles Catholic and Country Day.
23. Country Day (7-4)
Previous ranking: 15
The LHSAA lists one loss for the Cajuns since the last rankings were published, although MaxPreps has four losses to out-of-state teams, including Florida's No. 22-ranked team, Pembroke Pines.
24. Lafayette Renaissance (11-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The only two losses for the Tigers have been run-and-gun style matchups against Westgate. Junior post Ansinneo Charles has been impressive as a powerful inside force. The Tigers defeated district rival Lafayette Christian and Neville to finish third at the Sunkist Shootout.
25. Anacoco (21-2)
Previous ranking: 22
The Indians cane make a statement tonight at home with a win over Class 5A Natchitoches-Central.
First out: Zwolle (18-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Zwolle was off for the holiday break.
Dropped out: No. 19 Karr, No. 21 Zwolle, No. 23 Carencro, No. 24 Tioga, No. 25 Catholic New Iberia
On the bubble: Barbe, East Ascension, St. Amant, Red River, Bossier, Madison Parish, Archbishop Rummel, Lake Charles College Prep, Lincoln Prep, University Lab
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App