Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/13/2025)
Catholic-Baton Rouge continues to entrench itself in the top spot in our weekly Louisiana boys basketball rankings. The Bears are coming off their best offensive performance of the season from a scoring standpoint in their last game. Keep reading to find out who moved up and down (and in & out) of our Top 25 boys basketball state rankings.
1. Catholic-BR (20-1)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Bears defeated three good teams in East Ascension, University Lab and Northwest. It was Catholic's second win in eight days over East Ascension (13-4). Tate McCurry scored 23 points with 19 in the second half. The Bears led 47-21 ahead of a 25-5 East Ascension run in the 61-50 win. Matthew Trahan and Austin Fruge scored eight points apiece. Catholic will face Catholic-New Iberia later this month in a several-game lineup at Madison Prep.
2. Liberty Magnet (12-1)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Patriots defeated Catholic New Iberia and Peabody Magnet. Chivas Lee and Kareem Washington scored 10 points apiece in the 60-57 win at Catholic New Iberia. Kayden Colbert (9), Jadon Williams (8), Malek Robinson (7), Kingston Jarrell (7), Devin Houston (6) and Carson Franklin (3) all scored in a balanced attack.
Kareem Washington scored 16 points with three 3-pointers in the third win in four years for the Patriots over Peabody, according to William Weathers of Geaux Preps. Malek Robinson overcame foul trouble to add 10 points. The game was played at Baton Rouge Community College.
3. Zachary (16-1)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos defeated Walker and George Washington Carver. Ian Edmond and Aidan Givens forced early turnovers in the 81-55 win over Walker. Kristion Brooks and Givens added 3-pointers. Xavier Ferguson blocked a shot, and Cambren Price made a breakaway lay-up. Zachary faces Madison Prep on Jan. 15.
4. Archbishop Shaw (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Eagles downed Archbishop Hannan and Warren Easton. Khalil Awogboro dropped 21 points in the 74-38 win over Warren Easton, according to Jarryd Boyd of The Hash it Out Show. "Coming off a big win against Hannan, we can't be complacent," Awogboro told Boyd.
Shaw won at Hannan, 59-54. Kobe Butler posted 15 points and four blocks. Freshman Chris Clair and sophomore Allen Shaw scored in double figures, as did Awogboro.
5. Calvary Baptist (16-2)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Cavaliers won at Ruston, 65-50. Sophomore Tyrone Jamison finished with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Bubba Strong added 16 points and two steals. Sam Ponder chipped in eight points and four boards.
The Cavaliers have a lot of firepower with sophomore guards Jaiden Hall and Robert Wright, junior swingman G'Marrion Scott and senior post Justin Houston. Calvary Baptist begins district play on Jan. 10 at Green Oaks (9-7).
6. Peabody (16-2)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Warhorses lost to Liberty, 61-46. Rashad Mitchell scored 19 points. Connor Rosenthal came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers, and Isaiah Jones' put-back got Peabody within 23-20, but cold-shooting plagued the visitors. The Warhorses shot 35.4% from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range, according to William Weathers of Geaux Preps.
7. St. Thomas More (13-3)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated Dunham, Acadiana, Jesuit and St. Michael. The latter three games were at the Teurlings Catholic Chick Fil A Rebel Roundball Classic. Matthew Cook fired in 12 points in the 50-28 win over St. Michael in the championship game. Point guard John Luke Bourque had 19 points. 6-foot-4 forward Grayson Roy added 12 in the 47-39 semifinal win over Jesuit.
8. Wossman (16-4)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Wildcats bounced back from a 90-88 overtime loss to Richwood with wins over West Monroe, Carroll and Ouachita Parish at the Don Redden Tournament. The 58-49 win over OPHS was the fourth straight time the 'Cats won the Don Redden tourney, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Tourney MVP Zion Weeks' steal and lay-up put Wossman ahead 49-39. The 'Cats trailed nemesis Carroll by 12 points before rallying to win, 69-49.
9. Denham Springs (20-1)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets won a pair of games against stout local opponents Plaquemine and McKinley, which was coming off a win over Madison Prep. Denham Springs won each game by four points. Last season, JK O'Conner's 3-pointer pushed the Yellow Jackets to an overtime win over McKinley.
Jermaine O'Conner scored 19 points in the latest win over McKinley (60-55). DaJuan and DaSean Golmond combined for 20 points. JK O'Conner and Jeremy Williams chipped in eight points apiece. JK O'Conner finished with six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
10. Central-BR (12-2)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats notched two quality wins, defeating St. Paul's and Madison Prep. The win over St. Paul's (9-6) was by a 50-42 margin. The win over Madison Prep was a 48-44 final.
Karter White, Jace Conrad and Collin Verrett had 3-pointers in the win over the Chargers before a capacity home crowd. Scott Smith was a defensive standout. UL Ragin' Cajuns' football signee Steven Ranel was a defensive standout in the St. Paul's game.
11. Jesuit (15-2)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Blue Jays defeated Thibodaux ahead of wins at the Rebel Roundball Classic vs. Carencro and Teurlings Catholic and a loss in the tourney semifinals to St. Thomas More. Brewer Nitcher poured in 18 points in the 57-38 win over Carencro. Ben Cimini and Tanner Hughes each scored 12 points. Nitcher (6-6, 195, Sr.) showed a quick, picture-perfect release from the perimeter.
12. Alexandria (19-4)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Trojans claimed wins over Iowa, New Iberia, Lake Charles College Prep and St. Louis Catholic and lost to St. Michael. In the 73-43 win over New Iberia, Jarvell Bordelon scored 14 points. Jimmie Duncan also scored 14. Jordyn Johnson added 12, and Trey Dorty chipped in 10 points. The Trojans led 53-16 at halftime.
13. Lake Charles College Prep (14-4)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 5 (Division II select)
The Blazers beat Tioga and Carencro and lost to Alexandria and St. Thomas More. Javien and Juriah Matthews combined for 29 points in the 56-52 win over Carencro. Ivayha Brown scored nine points, and Evan Burns added eight. LCCP travels to Cecilia, which has been on a hot streak, this week.
14. St. Augustine (16-2)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Purple Knights defeated L.B. Landry, 58-54. Sophomore point guard Aaron Miles tallied 21 points (16 in the second half) as St. Aug rallied from an eight-point deficit, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Khalil Jones chipped in nine points, Kolbin Jefferson contributed eight. Upcoming games include Madison Prep (13-4) and Frederick A Douglass (15-4). Catholic League play tips off vs. Jesuit on Jan. 24.
15. Ruston (7-4)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 11 (Division I nonselect)
The Bearcats' seven game winning streak was snapped by Calvary Baptist at home, 65-50. Ruston led, 6-0, according to Kyle Roberts of The Lincoln Parish Journal. Aidan Anding and Keshun Malcolm both picked up their second foul in the first quarter. "I don't think we played hard tonight," RHS coach Corey Deans told Roberts.
16. Archbishop Hannan (12-6)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Hawks lost to Archbishop Shaw, 59-54. Hannan hosts John F. Kennedy on Jan. 14 in a matchup of ranked teams.
17. Metairie Park Country Day (13-3)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Cajuns defeated Family Christian and Crescent City to expand their winning streak to seven games. KB Brewer and Herm Dyson combined for 31 points in the 55-44 win at Crescent City, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. Brewer came off the bench to pump in 21 points.
18. Madison Prep (13-4)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 6 (Division II select)
The Chargers lost close games to McKinley (47-45) and Central-BR (48-44). Prep led, 40-32, before McKinley battled back in a matchup of Baton Rouge programs. Elijah Garner's 12 points and William Nelson's 11 were the high scorers in the loss, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Chargers can get back into the win column on Monday vs. St. Augustine.
19. Natchitoches-Central (13-4)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs defeated Southside in double overtime, 62-61. JaDell Demery had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, according to Clifton Dixon of The Tour Basketball. Natchitoches-Central has won four straight games.
20. Northside (17-3)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select)
The Vikings defeated Abbeville, Catholic-New Iberia and Vandebilt Catholic. Jaydon Francis scored 15 points with five rebounds in the 64-52 win over Vandebilt Catholic (14-5). Lavar Duncan had 19 points.
21. Carroll (12-9)
Previous rank: 19
The Bulldogs defeated Franklin Parish and Richwood and lost to Wossman. Trey Neal (6-2, Sr.) scored 28 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists and five blocks in a 79-73 overtime win over Richwood (12-7), according to The Basketball Triubine X page.
22. Ouachita Parish (14-5)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Lions defeated Vidalia and Neville and lost to Wossman. Freshman Darren Ford scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists in the 89-41 win over Vidalia.
23. Lacassine (19-1)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Cardinals defeated Reeves (94-78) and Vinton (70-42). It was the first loss for Vinton (13-1).
24. John F. Kennedy (15-4)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 8 (Division II select)
The Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 by defeating Sarah Reed, Chalmette and McMain. Kennedy beat Sarah Reed (15-4) by a 65-52 margin.
25. Holy Cross (16-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I select)
The Tigers have wins over Sophie B. Wright and Isidore Newman with a one-point loss to John F. Kennedy. Holy Cross has an upcoming test against NOLA metro area opponent Bonnabel (12-5) and 6-foot-5 Jeremiah Lucas, a candidate for Gatorade Player of the Year.
Dropped Out: No. 21 Vandebilt Catholic (14-5)
First Out: John Curtis Christian (14-4), University Lab (10-5)
On the Bubble (one from each division): Northshore (10-5), Minden (13-1), Red River (11-3), Ferriday (17-3), Ponchatoula (11-5), Sophie B. Wright (11-5), Rosepine (16-3), Crescent City (8-5), Avoyelles Public Charter (14-5) and Pleasant Hill (18-4)