Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 13, 2026
For the first time this season, there is a new face at the top of the High School on SI boys basketball rankings in Louisiana.
The Zachary Broncos, who won the Division I nonselect title last year, spent much of last season at No. 1. Coach Jon McClinton's crew take the place of John Curtis Christian, which lost for the first time. The Patriots, however, can state their case with a win over Zachary when the south Louisiana schools meet at ZHS Jan. 13.
1 . Zachary (19-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Ian Edmond and the Broncos defeated Denham Springs and Mandeville. Zachary trailed Denham Springs 26-23 but went on to win 80-61, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Edmond scored 19 points. Aidan Givens had 16 and Kristion Brooks was in double figures with 13 points.
2. Alexandria (19-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week, the Trojans won the Rebel Roundball Classic at Teurlings Catholic, defeating Rayne, St. Louis Catholic, Teurlings Catholic and Westgate. The 61-52 win over Westgate was the only single-digit victory. Jarvell Bordelon scored 26 points in the finals, according to Matthew Louviere of The Acadiana Advocate. ASH travels to rural St. Landry Parish to meet a talented Northwest team led by Markez Davis on Jan. 13.
3. John Curtis Christian (16-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Autrail Manning scored 29 points, including a three-pointer that sent the game into overtime in a 67-66 loss to Catholic League rival Jesuit at the Country Day Tournament, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The Patriots defeated Archbishop Hannan, 54-50, and won the third-place game vs. Miramar (Florida).
4. Peabody Magnet (18-2)
Previous ranking: 5
The Warhorses downed Liberty Magnet 57-44. Tonight, Peabody welcomes Northside (15-5) to the Emerald Palace.
5. Ruston (9-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Ruston earned wins over Airline and Calvary Baptist. Darren Ford scored 21 points and was clutch at the free-throw line in the 67-63 road win over Calvary Baptist, according to Louisiana vs. All Y'all. The Bearcats, No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, challenge West Monroe tonight.
6. Calvary Baptist (14-4)
Previous ranking: 4
The Cavaliers defeated Green Oaks and lost to Ruston. Tyrone Jamison led all scorers with 29 points in the 67-63 loss to Ruston. Jamison, a junior, is averaging 22.1 points and 5.3 assists per game. Craig Davis is shooting 61% from the field.
7. Dunham (10-2)
Previous ranking: 11
The Tigers handled Capitol and Episcopal by large margins, winning each game by at least 28 points. Dunham travels to West Feliciana and Catholic-Baton Rouge this week before a home game vs. Division I select No. 9 Archbishop Rummel (11-7).
8. Marksville (15-2)
Previous ranking: 9
The No. 1 team in the Division III nonselect power ratings beat Bolton Academy 74-22 and Bunkie 72-40. Marksville will face Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (9-7) at the Madison Prep MLK Classic and will tangle with Madison Prep at the Charles Smith Classic in Alexandria.
9. Madison Prep (12-4)
Previous ranking: 13
The Chargers edged Central-BR 54-53 at home, the Wildcats' first loss to an in-state opponent. Madison Prep hosts Northside (15-5) at its MLK Classic.
10. Central-BR (12-2)
Previous ranking: 7
The Wildcats lost a one-point thriller at Madison Prep and will host Archbishop Rummel on Jan. 13.
11. St. Augustine (17-2)
Previous ranking: 12
The defending champs of Division I select routed Sophie B. Wright 70-29 and travel to ranked De La Salle on Jan. 13.
12. Huntington (10-5)
Previous ranking: 14
The west Shreveport program followed up a 93-90 win over Ruston - the Bearcats' only in-state loss - with a 73-57 win over Captain Shreve. Huntington travels across the Red River on Jan. 13 to face Division II nonselect No. 3 Bossier (11-6).
13. Jesuit (12-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Jesuit handed John Curtis Christian its first loss in overtime at the Country Day Tournament. Tanner Hughes' lay-up made the difference in the one-point win. Zach LaGraize scored 22 points. The Blue Jays finished as runner-up to Archbishop Shaw.
14. Wossman (14-4)
Previous ranking: 10
The Wildcats beat Richwood and Ouachita Parish and lost to Franklin Parish. Spencer Verret from the LHSAA Network was there for the Don Redden Memorial clash of state champs between Wossman and Richwood. He compared the Wildcats' style to Westgate. "They're really quick," said Verret, who praised Jontae Turpin and Dontavious Daggs.
15. Denham Springs (15-4)
Previous ranking: 8
The Yellow Jackets led in the first half against Zachary before falling 81-60. Denham Springs will try to snap a two-game losing streak on Jan. 13 vs. Episcopal. Hayden Ray, a transfer from Live Oak, scored 10 of 17 points in the first quarter vs. Zachary. Da'Sean and Da'Jean Golmond combined for 25 points, according to Will Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
16. Natchitoches-Central (14-2)
Previous ranking 15
The Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 65-34 win over a 15-6 Castor team. Natchitoches-Central hosts Arcadia on Jan. 13.
17. Westgate (10-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Coach Oliver Winston guided the Tigers to a runner-up finish to Alexandria at the Teurlings Catholic Tournament. Westgate defeated district rival St. Thomas More in the semifinals, the second win over the Cougars since Dec. 29. Westgate also defeated St. MIchael and Lafayette Christian.
18. Ferriday (17-1)
Previous ranking: 17
The Trojans, who are No. 1 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings, will face undefeated Madison Parish later this month. Last week, Ferriday defeated Southwood 64-53.
19. Lafayette (13-3)
Previous ranking: 18
The Lions, who won on the road at Breaux Bridge, host Cecilia on Jan. 13 and David Thibodaux (14-3) on Jan. 16.
20. Madison Parish (19-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The Jaguars beat Sterlington, Ouachita and Franklin Parish - coached by Tallulah legend Lonnie Cooper - to win the Don Redden Memorial, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.
21. University Lab (12-6)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
U-High, which is No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings, has wins over Zachary and Catholic Baton Rouge.
22. Archbishop Shaw (13-8)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Sophomore Christian Clair made his return from injury and propelled the Eagles to a first-place finish at the Country Day Tournament. Shaw, which is No. 14 in the Division II select power ratings, has won six straight, including victories over Archbishop Rummel and Jesuit.
23. De La Salle (12-2)
Previous ranking: 22
The No. 1 team in the Division III select power ratings handled The Willow School and Belle Chasse ahead of a Jan. 13 showdown vs. St. Aug.
24. Country Day (10-5)
Previous ranking: 25
The Cajuns lost to Jesuit and defeated Edna Karr and Archbishop Hannan.
25. Catholic-Baton Rouge (8-6)
Previous ranking: 18
The Bears beat East Ascension and lost by three points (55-52) to University Lab.
First out: Teurlings Catholic (11-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Rebels won the third-place game of their tourney by downing arch-rival St. Thomas More, which was ranked, by a score of 49-43. The Rebels beat Central Catholic and New Iberia and lost to Alexandria. De'Von Warren scored his 1,000th point. Coach Jake Dueitt has tremendous size with Warren and Jordan Senegal (both 6-foot-8).
Dropped out: No. 20 St. Thomas More, No. 24 Lafayette Renaissance, No. 25 Anacoco (note: teams that drop out of the top 25 are automatically on the bubble)
On the Bubble: Zwolle, Tioga, Parkview Baptist, David Thibodaux, Zwolle, Northwest, Washington-Marion, Lake Charles College Prep, Brother Martin, Catholic New Iberia, Bossier, Carencro, Mamou, Avoyelles, West St, Mary, East Iberville, Lakeview, Lincoln Prep, St. Louis, St. Amant, Slidell, Barbe, Brusly, Franklin Parish, West Feliciana, Gibsland-Coleman, Pleasant Hill, Lacassine, Red River
