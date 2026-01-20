Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 20, 2026
The Zachary Broncos cemented their hold on the top spot in the High School on S I Louisiana boys basketball rankings with a win over recent No. 1 John Curtis Christian. Check out the full list below. Records and power ratings courtesy of the LHSAA.
1. Zachary (21-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Zachary defeated John Curtis and Archbishop Hannan. Ethan Kimmie scored 23 points in the 69-59 win over Curtis that saw the Broncos rally twice from double-digit deficits, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Zachary travels to Madison Prep on Jan. 23.
2. Peabody Magnet (21-2)
Previous ranking: 4
The Warhorses went 3-0 on the week, highlighted by a 71-60 win over Ruston. Freshman Corey Blake scored 26, according to Fast Break Ent.
3. Calvary Baptist (16-4)
Previous ranking: 6
The Cavaliers mauled Union Parish and Homer and defeated 22-3 Second Baptist of Houston, the No. 14 team in Texas according to MaxPreps. Tyrone Jamison scored 32 points in the 63-61 win over Second Baptist. Craig Davis and Jaiden Hall each added nine.
4. John Curtis Christian (17-2)
Previous ranking: 3
The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak (to Jesuit and Zachary) with a 65-52 win at Northshore. Jonnie Walker had 22 points, according to the Northshore Prep Report. Curtis travels to district rival Division I select No. 7 Edna Karr (16-5) on Jan. 23.
5. Alexandria (21-2)
Previous ranking: 2
The Trojans, who are No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings behind John Curtis, won on the road in a hostile environment at Northwest and lost to Neville in the district opener 63-61. District 2-5A only plays one round, which means the Trojans will need Ruston (or someone else) to beat Neville to stay in the race for first place. Neville (14-8) had lost six of seven games before the upset of ASH gave the Tigers a second straight win.
6. Ruston (11-3)
Previous ranking: 5
The Bearcats, who are No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings behind Zachary and Natchitoches-Central, blew out West Monroe and Pineville by at least 37 points and lost by 11 to Peabody. Ruston hosts Marksville tonight (Jan. 20). Darren Ford's 19 points led the way vs. Peabody, followed by Ke'Shun Malcolm (17) and Ahmad Hudson (16), according to the Ruston Daily Leader.
7. Marksville (17-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Marksville, which is No. 2 in the Division III nonselect power ratings behind Madison Parish, defeated Vidalia and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge. Senior Armonii Benjamin is ranked as the No. 3 player and No. 1 combo guard in the state by Prep Hoops Louisiana.
8. Dunham (13-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Tigers, who are No. 2 in the Division III select power ratings behind De La Salle (and ahead of No. 3 Calvary Baptist), beat previously ranked Catholic-Baton Rouge and Central-BR and lost to Archbishop Rummel. Dunham hosts St. Charles and Liberty, which has won five of its last seven, this week and travels to Division IV select No. 10 Ascension Episcopal. AJ Olivier scored the first 12 points in the 74-62 win over Catholic BR, according to Charles Salzer of The Advocate.
9. Madison Prep (14-4)
Previous ranking: 9
The top team in the Division II select power ratings smashed Scotlandville 66-34 and defeated Northside 65-56. The Chargers travel to Jesuit tonight (Jan. 20).
10. St. Augustine (19-2)
Previous ranking: 11
The Purple Knights gained a key transfer from Holy Cross in Abe Taylor, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Last week, St. Aug beat Sophie B. Wright and De La Salle. The Purple Knights are No. 4 in the Division I select power ratings with the top three as follows: John Curtis, Alexandria and Jesuit, which St. Aug faces on Jan. 23.
11. Central-BR (14-3)
Previous ranking: 10
The Wildcats beat Division I select No. 8 Archbishop Rummel and White Castle and lost to Dunham. Central hosts Division II nonselect No. 9 Plaquemine (13-7) next and travels to Denham Springs later this week.
12. Jesuit (14-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Coach Chris Jennings' Blue Jays defeated Frederick Douglass 52-42 and Division I select No. 6 Brother Martin 48-41. Sven Jensen (6-foot-4) scored 18 points vs. the Crusaders in a nondistrict meeting of Catholic League rivals, according to Christopher Dabe.
13. Huntington (12-6)
Previous ranking: 12
The Raiders turned around and defeated Denham Springs 77-60 after losing by 20 points to Division II nonselect No. 2 Bossier (13-6). Huntington also defeated Benton. Junior Peyton Parker and seniors Antonio Dixon and Ejayden McDonald are averaging double figures.
14. Natchitoches-Central (16-2)
Previous ranking: 16
The Chiefs drilled Arcadia and Haughton to raise their winning streak to 11 games. Among the upcoming games are bouts vs. Class B No.1 Zwolle (22-3) and No. 5 Hicks (18-8).
15. Westgate (12-3)
Previous ranking: 17
The Tigers downed city rival New Iberia 50-35 with Cayden Lancelin leading the way in scoring, according to Matt Louviere. Westgate also defeated Sophie B. Wright and will face New Iberia again this week. The Tigers' pressure defense across the whole court gives many teams fits.
16. Denham Springs (17-5)
Previous ranking: 15
The Yellow Jackets defeated Episcopal and Belaire by at least 30 points and lost 77-60 to Huntington. Denham Springs faces Division II select No. 4 Parkview Baptist (19-4) on Jan. 21.
17. Ferriday (19-1)
Previous ranking: 18
The Trojans scored huge wins over Delta Charter (79-19) and Mangham (67-27).
18. Archbishop Shaw (14-8)
Previous ranking: 22
Christian Clair and the Eagles, who are lurking at No. 13 in the Division II select power ratings, pushed their winning streak to seven games with a 69-60 victory against LB. Landry.
19. Tioga (19-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The No. 5 team in the Division I select power ratings followed a loss to Division I nonselect No. 16 Parkway with a win over Division II nonselect No. 1 Wossman.
20. Wossman (15-5)
Previous ranking: 14
The Wildcats have dropped four of their last eight games, but they're still the team to beat in Division II nonselect.
21. Bossier (13-6)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The Division II nonselect No. 2 Bearkats have won four of their last five games with a loss to Ruston. Bossier defeated Huntington 78-58 and edged previously ranked Catholic Baton Rouge 51-50.
22. David Thibodaux (17-3)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The Bulldogs have won eight straight games, including a 50-35 decision over previously ranked Lafayette High (14-4). David Thibodaux takes on Division III select No. 5 Lafayette Renaissance (13-4) on Saturday, Jan. 24. Bryston Sledge, Ja'Nathan Dalcour and Kortlin Williams combined for 41 points in the 56-48 win over Istrouma in Baton Rouge, according to BigKat Productions. Caden Barton added nine points.
23. Madison Parish (20-1)
Previous ranking: 20
The Jaguars (No. 1 in Division III nonselect) lost 67-65 to Division IV nonselect No. 2 East Iberville (16-6).
24. De La Salle (13-3)
Previous ranking: 23
The Cavs, No. 1 in the Division III select power ratings, defeated St. Charles 64-49 and lost 43-42 to St. Augustine.
25. Teurlings Catholic (13-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked (first team out)
The Rebels downed Division I select No. 15 Carencro (16-5 record) and Division III nonselect No. 5 Mamou (15-4). "We have X-factors all over the court," 6-foot-8 senior Jordan Senegal told High School on SI at the Rebel Roundball Classic.
Dropped out: No. 19 Lafayette, No. 21 University Lab, No. 24 Country Day, No. 25 Catholic-BR
First out: Zwolle, Anacoco, Lacassine, Quitman, Gibsland-Coleman, Pleasant Hill, Avoyelles, Red River, Mamou, Doyle, Lakeview, West St. Mary, Neville, East Iberville, St. Amant, Brusly, St. Thomas More, Northwest, Catholic New Iberia, Opelousas, Lafayette, Renaissance, Parkview, Baptist, Lincon Prep, Washington-Marion, Franklin Parish, Slidell, South Lafourche, Lake Charles College Prep, Brother Martin, Archbishop Rummel, Archbishop Hannan